The best MacBook gadgets and accessories to boost your workflow in 2022

Lauren Wadowsky

So you rely on your MacBook for work. Ensure you get the most out of it with the best MacBook accessories for your workflow in 2022.

hardgraft 22 MacBook Pro sleeve in use

Use a MacBook for work? While it’s a powerful machine, pairing it with the right accessories can ignite your workflow and take productivity to the next level. And that’s where the best MacBook gadgets and accessories for work in 2022 come in.

If you use your MacBook as part of a more extensive work setup, check out the Moshi Symbus Compact USB-C Dock. It connects your MacBook to an HDMI monitor and plenty of peripherals.

Or, if you want to trick out your MacBook for better work on the go, consider the SideTrak Swivel. It gives your Apple laptop a second, easily portable, screen.

Set your MacBook up for success with these gadgets and accessories.

1. The Moshi Symbus Compact USB-C Dock enhances your MacBook, connecting it to an HDMI monitor, USB peripherals, and wired internet.

Moshi Symbus Compact with a laptop

Your MacBook becomes so adaptable with the Moshi Symbus Compact USB-C Dock. It’s a 5-in-1 compact USB-C docking station. Meanwhile, the 4K 30Hz HDMI output delivers a more realistic image, essential for viewing high-speed motion.

Get it for $149.95 on the official website.

2. The GOOD WILHELM Friedrich Classic MacBook Sleeve protects both your 14″ and 16″ MacBooks with its wide main compartment.

GOOD WILHELM Friedrich in use

Securing your MacBooks with the GOOD WILHELM Friedrich Classic MacBook Sleeve is good for your workflow since it fits both a 14″ and a 16″ MacBook. Best of all, thanks to the clever design, it ensures your 2 laptops never have direct contact.

Get it for about $155 on the official website.

3. The Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter elevates your MacBook workspace with a built-in SSD enclosure for increasing memory storage.

Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter with a laptop

Every workflow needs storage. And the Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter provides plenty. It brilliantly combines an external drive and a USB-C hub, giving you more functionality from 1 device. This makes it one of the best MacBook gadgets and accessories for work.

Get it for $89.99 on the official website.

4. The SideTrak Swivel Full HD attachable portable monitor gives you more screen space, making your MacBook more efficient.

SideTrak Swivel Full HD on a laptop

Increase your productivity on a MacBook with the SideTrak Swivel Full HD attachable portable monitor. It gives you a second screen, allowing you to see more work at once, and it even rotates up to 360°. Lightweight, it’s great for on-the-go work.

Get it for $329.99

5. The Native Union Belt Cable Pro USB-C cable upgrades your MacBook cord to one that’s more durable and supports up to a 100W charge.

Native Union Belt Cable Pro with gadgets

If your MacBook charging cable is getting a little worn, consider upgrading to the Native Union Belt Cable Pro USB-C cable. It supports up to 100W for a fast charge and stays free of tangles thanks to the genuine leather strap.

Get it for $34.99 on the official website.

6. The JOKItech Aluminum Vertical Laptop Stand keeps your MacBook lifted and out of the way when you want more desk space for work.

JOKItech Aluminum Vertical Laptop Stand holding a MacBook

You might not always need your MacBook. When you don’t, stow it in the JOKItech Aluminum Vertical Laptop Stand. It saves space and minimizes clutter, helping you get work done faster. For this reason, it’s one of the best MacBook gadgets and accessories for work.

Get it for $19.99 on Amazon.

7. The ElevationLab ElevationHub MacBook power adapter keeps your cords tightly wrapped and even gives you an SD card reader.

ElevationLab ElevationHub in a bag

Get excellent cord management with the ElevationLab ElevationHub MacBook power adapter. Your cords won’t fall out of its system. Then, it fits onto your MacBook charger, giving you SD and USB ports without a dongle.

Get it for $39.95 on the official website.

8. The Woolnut Leather Sleeve for MacBook is tailor-made for every Macbook model, ensuring the ideal fit and offering better protection.

Woolnut Leather Sleeve product video

You won’t have to worry about your MacBook falling out of its sleeve when it’s the Woolnut Leather Sleeve for MacBook. Providing a snug fit to every MacBook model, it protects your laptop with its felted wool interior and full-grain leather exterior. Plus, the open end allows you to charge your computer in the sleeve.

Get it for about $99 on the official website.

9. The Native Union Rise Laptop Stand has an origami-like fold and elevates your laptop to a 20° angle, improving your work posture.

Native Union Rise with a MacBook

Keep your MacBook in the proper position for work with the Native Union Rise Laptop Stand. This folding stand raises your laptop to a 20° angle, reducing strain on your neck and shoulders. It also prevents your MacBook from overheating, making it one of the best MacBook gadgets and accessories for work.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

10. The Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack is water resistant, has plenty of room for essentials, and boasts a recycled polyester liner.

Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack in black

Carry your laptop to work, the gym, and on-location with the Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack. It resists water and offers plenty of space for essentials like shoes, keys, and other MacBook accessories. The recycled polyester liner makes it a sustainable choice.

Get it for $145 on the official website.

Level up your workflow with these great MacBook gadgets and accessories for work. What are your favorite MacBook accessories? Let us know in the comments.

