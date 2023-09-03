The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 3: Samsung, Mophie, Eve & more

Welcome to the future of tech! IFA 2023 in Berlin has unveiled some mind-blowing gadgets. We're here to give you the inside scoop.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 phone

Welcome to day 3 of our coverage of IFA 2023 in Berlin. We’ve walked miles across the exhibition space, attended product launches, and tested new innovations. Now, we’re sharing our favorites in today’s roundup of the best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 3.

First up is Mophie. The brand debuted a series of Qi2-compatible 15W wireless smartphone chargers. Word has it that they may support wireless charging for the iPhone 15. But Mophie hasn’t said anything official—yet.

Next, let’s talk about Samsung. The global electronics brand brought several new home appliances to IFA, which we highlighted earlier this week. It also showcased devices from its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier in the summer. So you’ll find the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Bespoke Jet AI vacuum below.

Ready for more cutting-edge tech? Keep reading!

1. The mophie Qi2 15W magnetic wireless charger series supports the latest wireless standards. It’s coming in Q1 2024 for an undisclosed price.

mophie Qi2
mophie Qi2 15W wireless charger series

Recharge your smartphone with the latest wireless charging technology when you go for any of the chargers in the mophie Qi2 15W wireless charger series.

Consisting of the powerstation snap+ mini stand, snap+ 3-in-1 stand, snap+ vent mount, and vent mount, they give you wireless charging options.

2. The Samsung Bespoke Jet AI cordless stick vacuum delivers AI cleaning modes. It’s coming soon for $799.99 on the brand’s website.

Samsung Bespoke Jet in white and black

The Samsung Bespoke Jet AI cordless stick vacuum is here to revolutionize your cleaning game. With up to 280W suction power and AI Cleaning Modes, it offers a top-notch cleaning experience.

Yes, its HexaJet Motor packs a 25% suction boost compared to previous models. Plus, the 4,500 mAh battery keeps it running for up to 100 minutes, so you can clean the whole house. The AI Cleaning Mode adapts to different floors, optimizing cleaning and battery use.

3. The Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3S smartwatches give you a more complete picture of your health. They start at $749 on the brand’s website.

Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3S front view

Garmin’s Venu 3 and Venu 3S GPS smartwatches are great companions for your health and fitness journey. With beautiful AMOLED touchscreen displays and impressive battery life, they fit seamlessly into your life.

They also offer comprehensive insights into your well-being. These smartwatches go the extra mile by introducing features for wheelchair users, enabling them to track pushes and follow specialized workouts. It’s one of the best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 3.

4. The Eve Thermo Control measures temperature in the room, not at the radiator valve. It’s coming in November for about $86.30.

Eve Thermo Control in a person’s hands

The Eve Thermo Control takes temperature control to the next level by measuring the room’s temperature, ensuring even more precise regulation compared to traditional radiator-based sensors.

What’s more, this smart thermostat features an intuitive E-ink display that showcases your selected target temperature and heating status. Adjusting the target temperature is a breeze with two capacitive buttons on the front.

5. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 foldable phone is fun to flip and has a larger cover screen. Buy it for $999.99 on the official website.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Galaxy Z Flip5 in color options

Samsung introduced its Galaxy Z Flip5 foldable phone at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July. It’s on display at the brand’s IFA booth where users can test it out for themselves.

We loved the snappy closure and enhanced Flex Window, now 3.78 times larger with a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60 Hz Display. What’s more, the phone has customization galore, matching your Galaxy Watch6 series. Plus, the Flipsuit Case adds both protection and personalization

6. The Jabra 8 Elite Active sports earbuds have an impressive IP68 Rating for dust and water. They cost $199 on the official website.

Jabra Elite 8
Jabra 8 Elite Active on a desk

Jabra’s 8 Elite Active earbuds are a game-changer in durability and fit. These buds go beyond just sports; they’re built tough to accompany you wherever life leads. They meet the US Military Standards for Ruggedized Electronics. So they pass tests for humidity, high temperature, rain, and altitude.

Moreover, they’re fully watertight up to 1.5m and boast an IP68 dust and waterproof rating. Even the charging case is dust and splashproof (IP54 rated). These earbuds can also endure extreme conditions while staying securely in your ears, thanks to Jabra ShakeGrip™ technology.

7. The Eve MotionBlinds with Adaptive Shading help maintain a comfortable indoor climate. They’re coming in December and will start at around $216.

Eve Motion Blinds with Adaptive Shading in use

Keep your indoors at a comfortable temperature, year-round with the Eve Motion Blinds with Adaptive Shading. With the Adaptive Shading function, available through the Matter firmware upgrade, you can enjoy the benefits of the Eve Shutter Switch.

The roller blinds—equipped with Eve MotionBlinds technology—automatically adjust based on the sun’s position, darkening the room in summer and providing insulation during winter. The Eve app for iOS also considers your window’s location and orientation, ensuring the blinds respond dynamically to the sun’s movements.

8. The Hisense Laser TV has 8K resolution and a digital laser engine for an IMAX cinema experience. It’s coming soon for an unknown price.

Hisense 8K Laser TV at IFA 2023 / Image Credit: StuffTV

Meanwhile, Hisense is breaking new ground with its Hisense 8K Laser TV. This innovative TV harnesses laser technology to bring a wealth of advantages, from safeguarding eye health to optimizing energy efficiency.

The secret lies in its digital laser engine, which produces an astonishingly wide color spectrum, offering a staggering 110% of the BT.2020 color specifications—surpassing even the requirements for HDR.

9. The Switchbot S10 features an auto water and refill drain for a totally hands-off cleaning experience. It’s coming soon for $1,199.99 on the company website.

SwitchBot S10
Switchbot S10 cleaning a spill

The SwitchBot S10 is your ticket to clean floors without effort. This AI floor-cleaning robot handles everything on its own, thanks to its Auto-Refilling and Draining Station. That means no more manual refills—it takes care of that automatically.

Installation is a breeze as it connects seamlessly to your water inlet pipe. Plus, it’s versatile with accessories that adapt to various rooms. It’s one of the best gadgets ofIFA 2023 day 3.

10. The Yeelight Cube Smart Lamp has a modular design and syncs with music, games, and screens. Buy it for $75.99 on the brand’s website.

Yeelight Cube Smart Lamp illuminated

And for our readers who game, we couldn’t resist mentioning the Yeelight Cube Smart Lamp. With its modular design, you can assemble it into 3 different Cube Lights for a range of lighting options.

And this lamp isn’t just about illumination; it boasts practical functionality with a Clock mode for everyday use. Get ready for interactive entertainment as it syncs dynamically with music, games, and screens.

That’s a wrap for day 3 of IFA 2023! We’ve covered some incredible gadgets and innovations, from Mophie’s Qi2 wireless chargers to Samsung’s Bespoke Jet AI vacuum. Stay tuned for more exciting tech updates!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
