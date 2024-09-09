Best of IFA 2024: Top 10 Futuristic Gadgets We Think You’ll Love

Madhurima Nag on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Best of IFA 2024 / Gadget Flow

At IFA 2024, Berlin was buzzing with groundbreaking tech innovations that extended beyond the usual smart-home gadgets. With Intel unveiling its Lunar Lake processors and Qualcomm introducing new Snapdragon X Plus variants, the show was abuzz with advancements.

We explored a range of next-gen products, including futuristic laptops, gaming handhelds, and multi-screen setups, all featuring cutting-edge AI capabilities. IFA showcased an exciting glimpse into future tech trends, from ultra-responsive displays to versatile, power-efficient devices. Presenting you some of our favorites from the show.

DJI Neo: Ultra-Compact Everyday Drone with Palm Launch

The DJI Neo is an ultra-light, compact drone designed for effortless everyday use. Weighing just 135g, it features palm takeoff for easy launch, capturing stunning 4K stabilized video with up to 18 minutes of flight time. With AI subject tracking, 6 QuickShot modes, and simple controls, recording dynamic footage is a breeze. The Neo also offers flexible control via the DJI Fly app or remote, plus 22GB of internal storage for seamless video sharing.

DJI Neo: Ultra-Compact Everyday Drone / Best of IFA 2024: Gadget Flow

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro: Portable and Powerful Compact Projector for Anytime, Anywhere Entertainment

The XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro is your portable entertainment solution, perfect for movie nights on the go. Featuring Google TV with licensed Netflix, it offers access to over 10,000 apps and 800+ free channels. Enjoy sharp 1080P visuals on screens up to 120 inches, powered by 450 ISO lumens and a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut. Its 130° adjustable stand, ISA 2.0 image alignment, and dual 5W Harman Kardon speakers enhance both visuals and sound. Plus, Type-C power and seamless connectivity keep you entertained anywhere.

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro: Portable and Powerful Compact Projector / Best of IFA 2024: Gadget Flow

Acer Project DualPlay: Innovative Dual-Player Gaming Laptop for Shared Gameplay

The Acer Project DualPlay redefines portable gaming with innovative features designed for dual-player fun. It includes a detachable wireless controller for easy, precise gameplay, pop-out 5-watt high-fidelity speakers for immersive audio, and a multiplayer mode for competitive gaming. Customizable RGB lighting adds dynamic visual effects, while flexible controls let you seamlessly switch between the keyboard and joysticks for different game genres. This concept laptop offers an exciting, versatile gaming experience tailored to every player.

Acer Project DualPlay: Innovative Dual-Player Gaming Laptop / Best of IFA 2024: Gadget Flow

Magic V3: HONOR’s Slim and Lightweight Inward-Folding Smartphone

The HONOR Magic V3 is an ultra-slim foldable smartphone designed for portability and durability. Weighing just 226g and only 9.2mm thick when folded, it offers a sleek profile. Built with a Special Fiber and HONOR Super Steel Hinge, it’s highly impact-resistant, enduring up to 500,000 folds. It features dual displays—a 6.43-inch external and a 7.92-inch internal foldable screen. Powered by a 5150mAh battery with fast charging, it also includes the HONOR Falcon Camera System for advanced photography.

HONOR Magic V3 Inward-Folding Smartphone / Best of IFA 2024: Gadget Flow

Acer Nitro Blaze 7: High-Performance AI Gaming Handheld with Immersive Display

The Acer Nitro Blaze 7 is a powerful AI-driven gaming handheld designed for smooth, portable gaming. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS with 38 AI TOPS, it delivers ultra-responsive gameplay, streaming, and multitasking. Its 7-inch 1080p FHD display offers vibrant visuals with a 144Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB coverage. With up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage, 16GB LPDDR5x memory, and reliable Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, this compact device ensures fast performance and seamless gaming experiences on the go.

Acer Nitro Blaze 7: High-Performance AI Gaming Handheld / Best of IFA 2024: Gadget Flow

SwitchBot Air Purifier Table: Stylish Dual-Function Air Purifier and Table Combo

Elevate your living space with the SwitchBot Air Purifier Table, a sleek 2-in-1 addition that combines style with functionality. It features a powerful 3-layer filtration system to eliminate pollutants, adjustable ambient lighting with 10 colors, and a Qi wireless charger for convenient device charging. Additionally, it doubles as a fragrance machine, enhancing your home’s atmosphere while serving as a chic, versatile table.

SwitchBot Air Purifier Table / Best of IFA 2024: Gadget Flow

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K: Ultimate Immersive Lighting for Your Entertainment

The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K enhances your entertainment with precise light syncing that matches your screen’s content in real-time. It supports ultra-fast refresh rates of 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz, syncing with up to four HDMI devices without messy wires or cameras. Control your lighting experience via the Hue Sync app or voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Integrate seamlessly with your smart home using the Hue Bridge for a dynamic, immersive viewing experience.

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K / Best of IFA 2024: Gadget Flow

Roborock Qrevo Curv: Advanced Robot Vacuum with Innovative Multifunction Dock

The Roborock Qrevo Curv elevates cleaning with its cutting-edge features and sleek design. It boasts an auto-lift chassis to handle high thresholds, 18,500Pa suction power for thorough cleaning on all surfaces, and a multifunction dock that automatically empties, cleans, and refills the mop. The dual anti-tangle brush system and reactive AI obstacle avoidance ensure efficient navigation and cleaning, making this vacuum a significant upgrade for a smarter home cleaning experience.

Roborock Qrevo Curv: Advanced Robot Vacuum / Best of IFA 2024: Gadget Flow

GoPro Hero 13 Black: Advanced Action Cam with Slo-Mo Burst and New Lens Options

The GoPro Hero 13 Black Action Cam takes filming to the next level with its advanced features. It offers next-gen HB-series lenses, including Macro and Ultra-Wide mods, and an Anamorphic Lens Mod for cinematic shots. The new Enduro battery provides up to 2.5 hours of recording, while HyperSmooth 6.0 ensures stable footage. With 5.3K60, 4K120, and 400fps at 720p for ultra-slow motion, plus enhanced sound and connectivity, it’s ideal for both adventures and professional use.

GoPro Hero 13 Black / Best of IFA 2024: Gadget Flow

Twelve South PlugBug: Trackable Multi-Port Charger with Find My Integration

The Twelve South PlugBug: Trackable Multi-Port Wall Charger offers cutting-edge convenience with its Find My integration, ensuring you never lose your charger. It features 50W or 120W options for charging multiple devices, USB-C Power Delivery for fast, dynamic charging, and a slim, portable design with folding prongs. With its sleek appearance and ability to locate your charger globally using the Find My app, it combines power, style, and practicality seamlessly.

Twelve South PlugBug / Best of IFA 2024: Gadget Flow

And, that was a wrap at IFA 2024. We’ve had a blast discovering these products on the show floor and can’t wait to attend the show again in 2025. Until then, share with us your favorites from the show in the comments below.