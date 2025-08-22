My predictions for IFA 2025: the gadgets & tech I’m hoping will steal the show

IFA 2025 is almost here, and I can’t wait. From AI and sustainable tech to immersive TVs and smarter earbuds, here’s what I think we’ll see at this year’s show—and what I’m secretly wishing for.

Credit: IFA International- IFA Berlin

September is fast approaching, and for me, that only means one thing—the IFA expo in Berlin. It’s my favorite tech event of the year because it sets the tone for the holiday shopping season and gives me an early look at the gadgets I’ll be covering in the months ahead.

But it’s not all about the shiny product launches. Since it’s a Europe-focused home electronics show, sustainability always take center stage—thanks to strict EU regulations. I love that, because it pushes brands to think beyond short-lived trends and zero in on how tech can actually help us live better, healthier lives. It’s like having your cake and eating it, tech style.



This will be my 6th year covering IFA for Gadget Flow, and I’ve seen ideas unveiled here that went on to shape tech for the following year. With all that’s shifting globally—supply chains, regulation, AI ethics—this year feels pivotal, so I’m curious to see how the industry responds.

I have some ideas (and some hopes), so here are my predictions and what I’d love to see at IFA 2025.

AI That’s Actually Helpful, Not Just Promotional

Credit: Vuzix

It’s true that in the industry, we tend to glorify any new technology that hits the market. And of course, the same has happened with AI. You can now find smart algorithms in everything from your laptop to your TV screen. That’s natural and exciting, but seeing AI-powered cat litter boxes makes me wonder if it’s all necessary.

I know I’m not the only one. That’s why, at IFA 2025, I predict brands will showcase products that make better use of AI. Like smartwatches that work more like coaches, sending personal messages and suggestions based on the health data it collects from you. Or robot vacuums following voice commands to change course, in real time.

Sustainable Home Appliances that Save Time & Money

Credit: Samsung

The EU has some of the strictest regulations for home electronic devices in the world—and I think that’s amazing. As a consumer, I appreciate gadgets that keep my utility bills low and my home healthy. Yes, Europe has rules for energy efficiency, environmental impact, hazardous substances, and repairability. So, you can bet we’ll see products at IFA 2025 that embody all of these qualities.

Last year, Samsung displayed its Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, which received an A-grade energy efficiency class rating. But what stole my heart was its ability to wash and dry a load of laundry in 98 minutes. Then, Anker unveiled its Solix X1 power storage system. It can power any device, even your EV, for hours or days.

So, I have high hopes for sustainability at IFA 2025. I believe we’ll see energy-efficient generators, new EV chargers, and home appliances that work better using less power. Personally, I’d love to see an emphasis on recyclability or a trend towards easier home repairs. Oh, and more solar-powered gadgets and eco-friendly air conditioners would be great, but, now I’m just ticking items off my own wishlist. A lady can dream, can’t she?

Super Premium, Super-Sized TVs

Credit: Samsung

Samsung has already announced a new premium TV for 2025: the Samsung Micro RGB. It boasts a 115-inch screen and a new panel technology that could become the new industry standard: Micro RGB, or a back-lit panel upgraded with an RGB Mini LED. Samsung claims it creates a “more lifelike and immersive picture.”

Will other companies show off similar TVs at IFA? This isn’t the first super-size TV I’ve seen this year, so I predict we’ll see other large models at the show. But will updated back-lit panel designs catch on? We’ll have to wait for the expo!

Smarter, Sleeker, Wireless Headphones & Earbuds

Credit: AVENTHO 300

After Beyerdynamic turned heads last year with their AVEN­THO 300 over-ears and AMIRON 300 true-wireless buds, both loaded with hybrid ANC, Dolby Head-Tracking, and long battery life, I think the trend towards smarter headphones is only growing. Brands like Sonos, Xiaomi, and AKG are already experimenting with Wi-Fi headphones that promise fuller fidelity, lower latency, and more range than Bluetooth allows.



Meanwhile, I expect earbuds to get smarter too—with adaptive ANC, spatial audio, voice enhancement, and maybe even mood-sensing AI. Some models, like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, use AI to adapt sound based on your ear shape and surroundings. Reddit insiders are also talking about next-gen features like lossless streaming, Bluetooth LE Audio with Auracast for shared listening,

IFA has always been a great stage for new audio, and I know I’m ready for gear that’s as intelligent as it is immersive.

Brighter, More Flexible Projectors

Credit: Xgimi

Projectors are trending. Apparently, people love having their own cinema-like theaters at home, and who can blame them. Projected movies are great…going to the movie theater, less so. IFA 2025 is shaping up to have its biggest showing of projectors yet. I’m looking for models like Valerion’s VisionMaster Max, which debuted with swappable lenses allowing projection from 40 to 300 inches.

I also expect to see more portable laser options. Xgimi’s MoGo 4 lineup just got a serious upgrade—now with built-in batteries, laser brightness upgrades, 360-stand flexibility, and Google TV integration. With more consumers traveling or spending time between properties, compact designs are really in demand right now.

Since IFA has a knack for showcasing cutting-edge projectors, I’m excited to see which models will influence the trend this year.

Last Thoughts

So, those are my big hopes and predictions for IFA 2025—from AI that finally makes sense in daily life, to greener appliances, and flexible projectors. If past years are anything to go by, some of these will hit, some won’t, and a few surprises will steal the show entirely. That’s what I love about IFA—you never know what small detail or unexpected launch will spark the next big tech conversation.

We’ll be covering the entire IFA event, so stay tuned if you’re curious about the future of gadgets!