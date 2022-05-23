Best office gadgets for small teams, startups & small businesses

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 23, 2022

Lead a small team, startup, or small business? Then check out today's roundup of office gadgets for small teams. It has all the gear you need to make business easier.

Best office gadgets for small teams, startups & small businesses
We love the Square Stand 2nd Gen for small businesses

Whether you run a vegan bakery or a company that builds AI software, you’re looking for products that can help you and your team serve your clients’ needs better. Well, we did the hard work for you and rounded up some of the best office gadgets for small teams, startups, and small businesses.

Related: The most bizarre and futuristic tech gadgets we’ve seen in 2022

One of the most exciting products for small businesses in 2022 is the Square Stand 2nd Gen. An upgrade from its predecessor, it features a built-in reader for payments by card or phone.

Then, you can make video meetings with remote team members or clients more realistic with the Jabra PanaCast. Its 180° field of view ensures all meetings are inclusive since no one gets left out of the footage.

Deliver better results with these excellent gadgets for small businesses and teams.

1. The Square Stand 2nd Gen countertop iPad POS device lets you run a small business right from your iPad with its card reader and more.

Best office gadgets for small teams, startups, & small businesses
Square Stand 2nd Gen on a counter

Use your iPad as a point of sale in minutes with the Square Stand 2nd Gen countertop iPad POS device. Set to revolutionize small business sales, this cool gadget has a built-in reader for card and contactless payments. It even helps you manage deliveries, e-commerce sales, pickup orders, and more.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

2. The TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6 Router supports your office’s internet needs with speeds up to 5,400 Mbps and coverage of 5,500 square feet.

TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6 Router in a video

Fast internet is essential for business, and that’s precisely what you get from the TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6 router. With blazing-fast speeds and support for up to 200 devices, it keeps a busy office connected.

Get it for $299.99 on Amazon.

3. The BitSignal Touchless Business Card replaces your paper one, sending information seamlessly to clients’ smartphones.

BitSignal Touchless NFC Mesh Digital Business Card
BitSignal Touchless Business Card front view

Bring your business card into the 2020s with the BitSignal Touchless Business Card. Thanks to its NFC technology, it allows you to share a digital business card to another phone with just a tap. That way, your prospective client won’t have to keep track of a paper card. For this reason, it’s one of the best office gadgets for small teams and businesses.

Get it for $11.95 on the official website.

4. The Jabra PanaCast smart 4K webcam enhances videoconferences with its intelligent 180° panoramic field-of-view technology.

Jabra PanaCast in a video

Feel like you’re in the same room as your clients with the Jabra PanaCast smart 4K webcam. It makes video conferences more lifelike with its 180° field of view. Plus, the intuitive Whiteboard Sharing feature lets you transmit content to up to 3 whiteboards.

Get it for $550 on the official website.

5. The HP E34m G4 WQHD Curved USB-C Conferencing Monitor gives you an expansive view of all your documents in a sustainable design.

HP E34m G4 WQHD
HP E34m G4 WQHD Curved USB-C Conferencing Monitor

Demonstrate your team’s commitment to sustainability with the HP E34m G4 WQHD Curved USB-C Conferencing Monitor. It uses over 90% recycled materials and boasts an expansive field of view, a blue light filter, a 5 MP webcam, and much more.

Get it for $699 on the official website.

6. The SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorLock SSD secures your company’s data and unlocks easily using a smartphone instead of a password.

Best office gadgets for small teams, startups, & small businesses
SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorLock SSD in use

Keep your confidential files secure with the SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorLock SSD. It unlocks seamlessly with your smartphone and allows remote guest access. Interestingly, you can use it to pre-authorize a phone or computer to view classified files, making it one of the best office gadgets for small teams.

Get it starting at $199.99 on the official website.

7. The Brydge Stone Pro TB4 docking station supports your dual-display setup with 11 ports and Thunderbolt 4 speeds.

Brydge Stone Pro TB4 Thunderbolt 4 docking station
Brydge Stone Pro TB4 with a MacBook

Rely on 2 displays for your pro Windows, macOS, or ChromeOS setup? Then go for the Brydge Stone Pro TB4 Thunderbolt 4 docking station. With 11 ports, it connects to all your peripherals. Then, with 90 watts of power and transfer speeds up to 40 Gb/s, it keeps your work efficient.

Get it for $279.99 on the official website.

8. The PauseMe videoconferencing button is an excellent tool for remote teams, giving you mic and video control during online meetings.

Best office gadgets for small teams, startups, & small businesses
PauseMe in a workspace with coffee

Enjoy seamless controls during Zoom meetings with the PauseMe videoconferencing button. It turns your video and mic on and off, a huge help for work-from-homers who might need to stop recording if a pet or child wanders on screen unexpectedly.

Get it for $30 on the official website.

9. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i detachable laptop supports your multitasking and productivity with its detachable design and Alder Lake processors.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i front and back

Consider the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i detachable laptop for an ultraportable work solution. Weighing in at just 1.78 pounds—plus 0.79 pounds from the keyboard—this 2-in-1 tablet is ready for work on the go. The keyword still functions when you detach it, and the 12.4-inch screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it one of the best office gadgets for small teams.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at about $800. Learn more about it on the official website.

10. The Yubico YubiKey Bio FIDO Edition security key secures different business information, even if you work remotely, with biometric identification.

Best office gadgets for small teams, startups, & small businesses
Yubio YubiKey Bio FIDO Edition close up

Take steps to ensure your business’s security with the Yubio YubiKey Bio FIDO Edition security key. It uses fingerprint recognition and strong 2-factor and multifactor identification for passwordless logins on company computers.

Get it for $80 on the official website.

Take your small business, startup, or small team to new heights with these enterprise-ready gadgets. Which ones did you love the most? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

