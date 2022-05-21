The most bizarre and futuristic tech gadgets we’ve seen in 2022

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 21, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Love learning what's new in tech? Then you need to see these off-the-wall and futuristic gadgets. They debuted this year and are some of the strangest products we've seen.

The most bizarre and futuristic tech gadgets we’ve seen in 2022
COMODO shoe storage device product design

You can never be too sure what technologies companies will develop each year, but this year they look both strange and wondrous. From a nibbling cat robot to autonomous delivery trucks, the most bizarre and futuristic tech gadgets in 2022 offer surprising takes on technology and its place in the future.

Related: The best NFT frames that display your collections in style

These gadgets certainly raise a few eyebrows. The Udelv Transporter autonomous delivery vehicle, for one, promises to deliver consumer goods at an exact location and time—without a human driver. Even more surprisingly, you can already reserve one.

Then, Google’s AR Glasses give AR a practical, everyday application; translating languages in real time. Now you can see your overseas colleague’s words translated right on your glasses.

Get ready to be impressed—and maybe even perplexed—by some of the oddest gadgets of 2022 so far.

1. The Gravity Industries Jet Suit makes human flight possible, taking you up to 12,000 feet in altitude and flying you at over 80 km/hr.

Gravity Industries Jet Suit in a video

It looks like something out of a sci-fi movie, but the Gravity Industries Jet Suit allows you to soar through the air using its 5 gas turbine engines. It offers a gravity-defying experience and has possible use as rescue equipment.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Visit the official website for inquiries.

2. The Google AR Glasses have the tech to change international business and travel, translating languages right before your eyes.

The most bizarre and futuristic tech gadgets we've seen in 2022
Google AR Glasses on a person

AR isn’t just for games and workplace simulations with the Google AR Glasses. They have a pretty incredible real-world application, translating languages in real time on the lenses.

This gadget is a concept, and its price is TBA. Check out the official website for more information.

3. The Aetrex Albert 2 Pro 3D foot scanner considers every aspect of your foot, measuring its width, length, girth, arch, and more.

Aetrex Albert 2 Pro 3D foot scanner
Aetrex Albert 2 Pro 3D in use

Get the foot data you never knew you needed with the Aetrex Albert 2 Pro 3D foot scanner. While the measurements may seem excessive, how often have you been disappointed by shoes you bought at a store or online? This comprehensive gadget solves the issue but is still one of the most bizarre and futurist tech gadgets we’ve seen in 2022.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Visit the official website for more information.

4. The Udelv Transporter autonomous delivery vehicle transports consumer goods safely and precisely, taking logistics to the future.

Udelv Transporter video

In the future, a robot may deliver products to your grocery store. The Udelv Transporter autonomous delivery vehicle is an extraordinary step in that direction, relying on AI software and EV components. You can schedule it in 15-minute delivery windows, get real-time notifications, and reschedule easily.

Reserve it for $2,500 on the official website.

5. The Acer ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition laptop gives you the freedom to create and display 3D images without wearing glasses.

Acer ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition with a 3D design

Show off your floor plans, product designs, and much more in 3D when you have the Acer ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition laptop. It looks pretty futuristic, unbelievable even, but this laptop allows you to design and present your ideas in 3D thanks to eye-tracking cameras, AI, and a high-quality screen.

This gadget is coming soon for about $3,795. Learn more on the official website.

6. The TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni Wi-Fi 6E router was the coolest router unveiled at CES 2022. Its antennas move toward the internet signal.

The most bizarre and futuristic tech gadgets we've seen in 2022
TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni side view

The TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni Wi-Fi 6e router captured our attention back in January at CES with its antennas that rotate to provide you with the best internet coverage. It’s cool and weird, which is why it made our list of the most bizarre and futuristic gadgets of 2022.

This gadget is coming soon for $499.99. Visit the official website for more information.

7. The AMAGAMI HAM HAM comforting pet robot is one of the weirdest robots of 2022: it nibbles on your fingers.

The most bizarre and futuristic tech gadgets we've seen in 2022
Yukai Engineering AMAGAMI HAM HAM nibbling a finger

The Yukai Engineering AMAGAMI HAM HAM is a cute robotic kitty designed to soothe stress by nibbling on your finger like an infant. It’s adorable but one of the strangest robots we’ve seen.

This gadget currently available only in Japan. Visit the official website to learn more.

8. The Dyson Zone Air-Purifying headphones with ANC add a mechanical mask to your going-out getup, combating air pollution.

Dyson Zone air purifiying headphones
Dyson Zone on a man riding public transportation

The Dyson Zone Air-Purifying headphones with ANC offer a futuristic way to combat air pollution with their 2-stage air purification system. They purify air pollution indoors and out. They even keep you entertained with high-fidelity audio and ANC.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Visit the official website for more information.

9. The COMODO shoe storage device takes footwear care to a whole new level, deodorizing and disinfecting with HEPA filters and UV lights.

COMODO shoe storage device
COMODO in different colors

We’ve never seen anything quite like the COMODO shoe storage device, but we totally get it. Shoes get stinky and contact all sorts of debris. But who wants to deodorize and disinfect them every day? This bizarre and futuristic gadget takes care of it with its HEPA filter and UV lamp.

This concept gadget may or may not be realized. Learn more about it on Designerdot.

10. The MyndPlay MyndHub brain-training wearable lets you move and power your devices using nothing but your mind for Jedi-level power.

The most bizarre and futuristic tech gadgets we've seen in 2022
MyndPlay MyndHub on a woman

Incredibly, the MyndPlay MyndHub brain-training wearable trains your mental focus and meditation, allowing you to interact with your devices using your mind. Of course, you have to wear the EEG brainwave headset, and your device must be plugged into other gadgets for it to work. Still, the gadgets react in response to your intentions.

Preorder it for about $218 on Kickstarter.

Will these odd gadgets become part of everyday life in the not-too-distant future? Let us know your thoughts!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Gear up for outdoor sports with these gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Gear up for outdoor sports with these gadgets and accessories

You exercise indoors throughout the winter, but the gym is the last place anyone will find you once the warm weather hits. Yes, there’s nothing quite like playing sports in the fresh air and sunshine—on a team or solo. So,..
Sim-in-a-Box from Foresight Sports lets you build the golf simulation of your dreams
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Sim-in-a-Box from Foresight Sports lets you build the golf simulation of your dreams

Golf enthusiasts can rejoice. There’s finally a golf simulation you can be excited about. In fact, you might even say it’s the golf simulation of your dreams. This is because you’re able to ensure that it is by building it..
Let your kids’ imaginations run wild with this inflatable play fort
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Let your kids’ imaginations run wild with this inflatable play fort

Give your kids hours of fun, safe play with AirFort. It’s an inflatable play fort series that is durable, is breathable, and sets up quickly. Just attach a standard box fan, and it’s ready for unforgettable sleepovers, movie nights, and..
Elevate your coffee-making game with these must-have gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Elevate your coffee-making game with these must-have gadgets and accessories

You hand grind your coffee beans and heat water for pours over every morning. The results are amazing, but you want to branch out and try other coffee-brewing methods. We’re here to help with these must-have coffee gadgets and accessories...
Damon HyperSport all-electric sport bike has a 200-mile range & 360º warnings
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Damon HyperSport all-electric sport bike has a 200-mile range & 360º warnings

Those interested in the latest electric vehicles will be happy to hear about the new Damon HyperSport. It’s an all-electric sport bike that’s loaded with high-tech features and safety enhancements. Are you ready for a safe, smooth, energy-efficient ride? Well,..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The Trexo Slider helps you capture smooth shots without any jumps or vibrations
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Trexo Slider helps you capture smooth shots without any jumps or vibrations

Upgrade the way you film on the go with the Trexo Slider. This portable camera slider has a 3-axis motion control system, letting you create multipoint timelines. Then, its beltless mechanism ensures your footage is always smooth. As a content..
Fibonacci Footwear boasts NASA-certified cooling material used in space suits
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

Fibonacci Footwear boasts NASA-certified cooling material used in space suits

It feels like the shoe market is ravenous to sell the next best footwear. From high-end brand collaborations to multifunctional socks that you can wear outdoors, you might think you’ve seen it all. However, Fibonacci Footwear has comfort and practicality..
ClicBot fun educational robot lets kids learn to code and make robotic pets
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

ClicBot fun educational robot lets kids learn to code and make robotic pets

Robots are all the rage these days for with good reason. Robotics have graduated from sci-fi dreams and industrial machinery to broader possibilities. While robots are traditionally an important part of many commercial settings, they’re now beginning to reach homes..
10 gaming gadgets you’ll want if you’re serious about gaming
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 gaming gadgets you’ll want if you’re serious about gaming

You’re pretty serious about gaming. In fact, you might even game competitively or livestream. But even if you’re just an incredibly dedicated player, these 10 gadgets for serious gamers will complete your setup. From a pro-level mic to a headset..
Eliminate the spills and hassle of beer pong with this liquid-free party game
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Eliminate the spills and hassle of beer pong with this liquid-free party game

Entertain everyone at your next party with Skill Pong™, a mess-free version of beer pong. With stadium-grade plastic cups and weighted catch components, this liquid-free party game doesn’t require you to fill your cups with beer or water. Beer pong..
The new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC has a 27″4K display, powerful processing & more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

The new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC has a 27″4K display, powerful processing & more

Lenovo is back, and this time it’s announcing an all-new version of its Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC. You can expect everything that made the last edition great, only with new additions and enhancements. So what does this new version..