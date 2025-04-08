The best small flashlights: my favorite picks for EDC, travel, and emergencies

We may take them for granted, but small flashlights are some of the most helpful gadgets around. They can get you out of a bind—many times over. Today, I'm looking at some of the best available right now.

One evening a few summers ago, the power went out at our apartment. “Don’t panic; I have a flashlight!” I said to my husband and kids. But, a search through our junk drawer showed I was wrong. We had moved the previous year, and it seemed my old mini flashlight never made it. We eventually lit some candles, but they weren’t the safest option with little ones around. And that’s where today’s round-up of small flashlights comes in.

Small flashlights are some of the most useful gadgets around—and one of the most easily overlooked. We all know we should have a tiny flashlight or two. But with all the other, fancier gadgets competing for our attention, these get pushed down to the bottom of our priority lists.

Well, that ends today. I’ve made it my mission to find you the best small flashlights in 2025—whether you’re building an EDC kit, prepping your car for emergencies, or just want something reliable in the kitchen. And why should you trust me? I’ve researched and dug through trusted third-party reviews to bring you compact lights that are powerful, durable, and actually worth the space in your glove compartment or pocket.



Let’s shine a light (literally) on the best ones out there.

1. For Affordability: HATORI LED Mini Flashlight

If you want an extra flashlight for emergencies—like the one I was missing—you can’t beat the HATORI LED Mini Flashlight. At $7.99, it’s as cheap as they come and shines a max output of 150 lumens. It’s perfect for lighting your way in the dark, or for searching for lost change under the sofa.

Design-wise, it’s lightweight at 30 grams. And, its compact size fits easily in pockets, backpacks or purses. There’s even a sturdy pocket clip that you can attach to belts or a hat brim.

My personal take:

✨The price is right: You can’t beat the $7.99 cost.

✨Convenient clip: Love the built-in clip! I would totally attach it to my shirt pocket while doing chores.

❗️You get what you pay for: Customer reviews are generally positive. However, some users have noted that the battery life may be shorter than expected.

Amazon Price: $7.99

2. For the Great Outdoors: ThruNite Archer 2A

A small flashlight is practically required for camping trips. A great one for the job is the ThruNite Archer 2A. Impressively durable, it’s made of aerospace-grade aluminum with a Type III hard-anodized finish. Waterproof up to 2 meters and drop-resistant from heights of up to 1.5 meters, it can take splashes and rough handling.

Then, there’s my favorite feature—it’s USB-C rechargeable! I don’t know about you, but flashlights that run on disposable batteries always run out of juice when I need them the most—and I may or may not have replacement batteries around. The ThruNite Archer 2A solves this user pain point.

My personal take:



✨ Tough build: The ThruNite Archer 2A is built like a tank! It can go with you on pretty much any adventure.

✨ Shine the light: The beam has a large hotspot with plenty of spill. It’s a good size considering the form factor.

❗️Battery size: Some users have commented that the proprietary battery may not fit in standard chargers.

Amazon Price: $39.99

3. For Walks with Fido: Acebeam TAC 2AA

Don’t walk in the dark—add the Acebeam TAC 2AA flashlight to your EDC kit. I love its impressive brightness levels! It flaunts a high-density LED, achieving an impressive 1,600-lumen output. That’ll illuminate up to 181 meters in front of you.

Multiple lighting modes give you options like Moonlight, Low, Medium, High, Turbo, and Strobe—it’s a flashlight you’ll want for nighttime dog walks or trips to a pitch-dark basement. The battery is USB-C rechargeable but also runs on 2 AA batteries.

My personal take:

✨ A+ for user-friendliness: There’s quick access to the modes. Just hold down the side switch while turning on the tail switch.

✨ Two ways to charge: I love the 2 charging options—it means this flashlight is always ready when I need it!

❗️Learning curve: Some users have mentioned that learning the user interface has a bit of a learning curve, but I’ve found it’s easy to overcome.

Amazon List Price: $49.99

4. For Everyday Brightness : Fenix E35R

Sometimes you just need an all-purpose small flashlight, and the Fenix E35R fits the bill. Offering brightness, durability, and flexibility, it’s the flashlight I want for searching the car, looking under the couch, and hiking trips.

I appreciate the durable construction (A6061-T6 Aluminum with a Type III hard-anodized finish). Lightweight, it’s both portable and has a convenient grip. And, it’s pretty bright. Delivering 3,100 lumens, it’ll brighten up 220 meters ahead of you.

✨ Sleek design: I like the no-fuss shape. It’s classic and easy to carry.

✨ Impressive brightness: With 3,100 lumens of output, this gadget can brighten your entire backyard.

❗️Hot design: Customers have said that the high-output modes can cause the flashlight to heat up quickly.

Amazon price: $80.45

5. For After Dark Repairs: Anker Rechargeable Bolder

Sprinkler not working at dusk? Maybe one of your pipes burst after sunset. In either situation, the Anker Rechargeable Bolder will be your saving grace. Compact and well-built, this flashlight can withstand rough use. Even better is the bright illumination: 900 lumens!.That’s just the brightness you need for inspecting a leaky hose or a jammed garden door.

And no small part of this flashlight’s appeal is its brand reliability. Anker is known for its warranty and customer support, so you can buy the Anker Rechargeable Bolder with confidence. There are also multiple modes, water and shockproof ratings, and a long battery life.

My personal take

✨ It’s all about branding: I’ve covered Anker products for years. They consistently receive high ratings for durability and design.

✨ No water damage here: I’m loving the IP67 water & drop ratings.

❗️No frills: I find it surprising that Anker included no bells and whistles here. I would have expected slightly more for the price.

Amazon Price: $54.99

6. For Your Keychain: Nitecore TINI 2

Flashlight-worthy situations occur when I least expect them. That’s why I’ve chosen the Nitecore TINI 2 as one of the best small flashlights. It attaches to my keychain, so I can use it to light my way to the car. It weighs less than 1 oz, so it doesn’t add a lot of bulk. In fact, it’s smaller than most car keys.

Also, it’s a great addition to anyone’s EDC. Adjusting the brightness is easy, and the OLED Display shows data light brightness level, lumens,, and mode.

My personal take:

✨ Clip-on design: Fellow EDC lovers, is there really anything better than a keychain flashlight?

✨ Super bright light: Maybe a keychain flashlight with a seriously respectable light. This one shines 500 lumens.

❗️Fiddly functions: The features can be difficult to use because of the small size.

Amazon Price: $44.95

7. For a Great Value: Coast G32 465

At 6.4″ long, the Coast G32 465 doesn’t easily in most pockets. It’s best as an emergency flashlight for home (like the one I lost) or as one that stay in your bag. Priced at just $23.30 on Amazon, it’s a pretty solid flashlight for the price.

Reviewers have found the user interface to be simple and intuitive. Just press the tail switch to turn it on and press it again to turn it off. The flashlight switches between high (465 lumens) and low (155 lumens). There’s also a zooming lens that gives off a wide light circle or a tight beam when zoomed.

My personal take:

✨ A trusty flashlight: Everyone needs a flashlight they can count on. This is a relieable choice with helpful features.

✨ Value for money: You get a ton of features for just $23.30!

❗️Beware of drops: The Coast G32 465 didn’t survive test drops of around 9 feet. But, if you don’t plan to use it while rock climbing, then it’s probably no biggie.

Amazon price: $23.30

8. For Camping/RVing: Ledlenser MT10

If you’re like me, you want to see in the dark. A little 125-lumen flashlight isn’t going to cut it. But I’ll tell you what will: the Ledlenser MT10. This small flashlight can shine up to 1,000 lumens! Yep, it’ll illuminate a large backyard or campsite.

And it’s pretty easy to use. There’s a front on/off/dim button and a pull focus that you can operate with one hand. Plus, you don’t have to remove the battery to charge—just plug in a USB 3.0 cord/charger and power it in a wall socket or computer.

My personal take:

✨ Bright as heck: With 1,000 lumens, this thing basically turns night into day. Perfect for camping, RVing, or backyard stargazing without tripping over a tree root.

✨ Easy to handle: I love the one-handed zoom focus. When you’re juggling gear or wrangling kids, it makes a difference.

❗️Not the tiniest: It’s compact but not “keychain small.” Definitely more of a throw-it-in-your-backpack kind of flashlight.

Amazon price: $89.95

9. For the Workbench: Olight S2R Baton 2

Sometimes, you might need extra light on something you’re working on in the garage. And while that isn’t the only use scenario that fits the Olight S2R Baton, it’s a great one. That’s thanks to the magnetic tail that sticks to metal surfaces—so handy when you’re working in a tight space. It’d even be great for barbecuing.

Thanks to a recent update to a Luminus SST4 LED, this small flashlight now produces 1,050 lumens. Meanwhile, the design is compact, and the charging is magnetic. It also comes with multiple accessories.

My personal take:

✨ Hands-free hero: That magnetic tail is so useful. Whether you’re fixing something under the sink or grilling after dark, it sticks right where you need it.

✨ Pocket-sized power: It’s small, but don’t let that fool you—it cranks out serious brightness and has multiple modes to match the moment.

❗️Pricey, but worth it: It’s not the cheapest on the list, but the build quality and thoughtful design totally justify the price.

Amazon price: $89.95

10. Another Keychain Contender: Ledlenser K6R Keychain Light

Yes, I know—I already included a keychain flashlight earlier in this roundup. But the Ledlenser K6R earns its spot for one key reason: it’s way brighter than most keychain lights. With up to 400 lumens, it delivers enough power to light up a dark stairwell, parking lot, or your path on a nighttime walk. That’s an impressive glow for something that hangs next to your house keys.

It also stands out for its thoughtful design: USB-C recharging, a red light mode to preserve night vision, and a carabiner clip that makes it super easy to attach to your gear. Plus, the lockout function helps avoid accidental pocket drain.

My personal take:

✨ Brighter than you’d expect: Most keychain lights are good for a quick glow, but this one feels like a real flashlight in disguise.

✨ Travel-friendly: Lightweight, pocket-sized, and rechargeable without needing batteries? I’ll take it.

❗️Short bursts only: Boost mode is powerful but drains fast—so keep it for quick checks, not long tasks.

Amazon price: $26.95

Parting thoughts

You deserve a small flashlight that’s more than just an afterthought. Sure, it’s easy to grab one at the checkout line or click on the cheapest from Amazon—but I’d recommend giving this purchase more thought. A good small flashlight can help you sail through many situations.

That’s what I want for you: a flashlight that actually works when and how you need it. Hopefully, one of the options above fits the bill—and helps you stay ready for anything.