6 Best CanJam SoCal 2026 headphones for anyone whose amplifier is a dongle

Image Credit: HIFIMAN

Seven straight days of IFA will break anyone. You go from Wi-Fi whitepapers to folding phones and camera toothbrushes until your brain turns to mush. I was counting on CanJam SoCal to be a low-key recovery, but the drop of that massive gear list put an immediate end to my optimistic delusional state.

The floor plan is small enough to walk in 20 minutes. Yet almost every booth has a major headphone launch, pulling off a density of gear that IFA’s sprawling halls don’t match.

The number that decides everything

We can argue DAC topologies and tube choices until the venue closes, but none of that brings a dead dongle to life. It comes down to basic sensitivity. The DCA Core sits at 97 dB into 17 ohms. HIFIMAN kept the HE6 Remastered at a punishing 83.5 dB into 50 ohms—and, to their credit, explicitly listed the gear that won’t drive it. Portable dongles didn’t stand a chance.

14 decibels of daylight between those two figures. That is the whole difference between a headphone you use and a headphone you buy furniture for.

The other escape route is a headphone carrying its own amplifier, and 2026 has produced more of them than any year I have covered. Tube preamps in the earcups. Wi-Fi receivers feeding an internal R2R DAC. Balanced amp pairs bolted behind a wireless planar. Cheating, and I approve.

1. Best whole signal chain in the earcups: écoute TH2

Image Credit: écoute

écoute put a tube preamp inside the cups. A 6P1 tube, dual-mono amplification, left and right driven separately from the DAC out to each driver, and nothing of mine anywhere in the path. My phone gets demoted to a data pipe, which is the correct use of a phone.

Version two claims deeper bass, a quieter noise floor for the ANC, and shielding around the tube stage good enough to keep RF and knocks out of the music. Treble was reported as forward. An eight-band EQ came along for precisely that reason. Of everything at the show, the TH2 is the one I want on my head.

2. Best planar for a dongle: Dan Clark Audio ÆON CORE

97 dB into 17 ohms, closed back, and Dan Clark Audio’s own line that nothing it has built is easier to drive. Buy this one if your amplifier is a dongle and your listening happens beside a sleeping Labrador. Theia has no patience for open backs.

3. Best wireless that skips compression: HIFIMAN HE1000 Wi-Fi

Image Credit: HIFIMAN HIFIMAN HE1000 Wi-Fi Get it for $ 2699.00

Did you know that Bluetooth drops bits to maintain a connection, while Wi-Fi leaves the audio stream untouched?

To take advantage of that bandwidth, HIFIMAN built an R2R DAC and a class AB amp directly into the HE1000. The flagship planar drivers receive the clean power they require, and the quality of the source device stops mattering.

The drawback is battery life. Expect 6.5 to 7.5 hours over Wi-Fi compared to 23 hours over Bluetooth. This design suits evenings on the couch rather than a flight from Yerevan to Los Angeles. For listeners without a dedicated DAC and no plans to buy one, the HE1000 Wi-Fi solves the high-end wireless audio problem better than anything else from Irvine.

4. Best wireless with an amplifier worth the name: Audeze Maxwell 2 ANC

Image Credit: Audeze Audeze Maxwell 2 ANC Get it for $ 429.00

If you’re looking at the ANC version of the Audeze Maxwell 2, ignore the active noise cancellation. It’s fine, but nobody should pay a premium to mute their air conditioner. The main selling point is that Audeze jammed two balanced amplifiers—delivering a staggering 1.4 W per channel—into a wireless headset.

Most wireless headphones rely on weak, single-ended amp chips designed purely to conserve battery. Audeze went the opposite direction, feeding those massive 90 mm planar drivers with enough clean power to deliver the dynamics, impact, and headroom you usually only get from a desktop stack.

5. Best sealed pair for a shared room: Meze Audio STRADA

Image Credit: Meze Audio Meze Audio STRADA Get it for $ 799.00

If you’re sharing a room with someone, you need a solid closed-back pair—and for my money, the Meze Audio STRADA takes the crown. The feature that sold me is the 40-ohm impedance. That lets its massive 50 mm driver (complete with a biocellulose dome and beryllium surround) run comfortably off a basic phone dongle. Plus, Meze throws both 3.5 mm and 4.4 mm cables right in the box, and the magnetic pads make swap-outs effortless.

Anyone listening in a room they share should start with the Strata on isolation alone. Meze’s talk of full-bodied sound and a natural sense of space stays marketing until somebody measures it.

6. Best open-back for a laptop jack: Grell OAE2

The 38-ohm / 100 dB spec means a base MacBook Air runs the OAE2 without clipping or needing a separate stack, but nobody is buying the Grell OAE2 for the power handling.

The actual gamble is Grell’s weird driver alignment. They’re angled directly off the front of your ears to force speaker-style crossfeed, except the sweet spot is razor thin. Shift the headband half an inch and your center image vanishes. If your head isn’t the exact shape Grell tuned against, they’re going to sound completely off—buying them without trying them first is a real gamble. Includes two cables and a zip case.

Three settings I would change on day one

HIFIMAN ships the headset in Bluetooth mode, so you’ll need a manual switch for Wi-Fi. iPhone users have another limitation, with iOS sticking to AAC unless you add a USB-C transmitter for LDAC or aptX Adaptive. Get one with pass-through charging, or the transmitter can drain your phone while you listen.

Leave your cables alone and go into the EQ instead. The TH2’s eight bands exist for that forward treble, while Sennheiser’s HDB 630 offers parametric filters or ready-made presets, depending how much of your Sunday you fancy spending on filters. Pads count as tuning too. Velour or Alcantara moves the balance around on Audio-Technica’s ATH-ADX7000.

Where my chain gives up

Three of the loudest headphones from CanJam are amplifier purchases in headphone clothing, and I’m walking past all three. The HE6 Remastered stays at 83.5 dB and 50 ohms, with dongles and cheap DAC-amp combos ruled out by HIFIMAN itself. Unique Melody’s first full-size model wants a desktop amplifier good for 10 W or more, single-ended. The RAAL 1995 Ammanus measures 0.057 ohm. Close enough to a short circuit that it arrives with an interface to keep your amplifier out of trouble.

All three go to Shanghai in October and Dallas in November. Ask me again when one of them runs off a dongle.