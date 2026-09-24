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Meta Connect 2026: Meta wants AI everywhere, but did we ask for that?
Tech News

Meta Connect 2026: Meta wants AI everywhere, but did we ask for that?

Sep 24, 2026, 4:46 pm EDT
6 min read
0 comments
Meta Connect 2026: Meta wants AI everywhere, but did we ask for that?
Meta

Meta Connect 2026 is wrapping up today and, wowzers, did we get a slew of new gadgets to cover. Meta launched two new pairs of Ray-Ban Meta glasses: Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 and Ray-Ban Meta Audio. There was also a new pair of Meta Glasses, and Meta VR Glasses, the company’s answer to VR circa 2026—yep, it’s lighter.

And then there’s Muse Charm, Meta’s new pocket-sized gadget that’ll keep its AI assistant closer to you. Between the AI glasses, a dedicated AI device, andVR glasses, Meta clearly wants its tech (specifically, its AI) to become part of our everyday lives. But as the company finds new ways to put AI on our faces, in our ears, and in our pockets, I can’t help wondering: did we ask for all this?

Meta’s AI glasses are multiplying. Are we ready to wear them?

Meta hopes so, because there are a lot of ’em. The company expects to have over 100 versions of its glasses by the end of the year, The Verge reports.

The entry-level Meta Glasses picked up two new frame shapes, Capri and Nova, plus an ivory Kylie Jenner pair and a Blackpink Lisa collab, both $399. The budget Adventurer frames start at $249.

Why all the collabs? Meta’s VP of wearables, Alex Himel, told The Verge the Kylie pair brought in “a younger, more female audience.” I like that. Smart glasses have always looked like a guy thing. And if you have a small face like me, they’re basically a no-go.

Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses remove the camera—and that’s interesting

Ray-Ban Meta Audio
Meta

Ok, this is the one I keep thinking about. The Ray-Ban Meta Audio has Meta AI and open-ear speakers for calls, music, and podcasts. But what they don’t have is a camera.

That makes them light. They weigh 43 grams, versus the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2‘s roughly 50g. They also run for 12 hours (48 more with the case). Choose from Clubmaster and Burbank styles with 23 color and lens combos. Yes, they support subscriptions.

Meta says the timing is a coincidence, and Himel says audio has been the top use case for a while. Sure! But these land in the middle of a very loud “perv glasses” backlash. So it’s hard not to read these as a response.

Smaller brands like MemoMind have made camera-free glasses before. Meta has the reach to make them mainstream.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 gets a refresh, but is more always better?

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3
Meta

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 still has the camera, plus a handful of upgrades:

  • Six mics (up from five)
  • Nine hours of battery (one more than Gen 2)
  • A new action button
  • Dolby Atmos audio capture
  • New Aviator and Zena cat-eye frames

It’s out now in 27 color and lens combos, starting at $449. That’s up from $379 for Gen 2.

So, it’s an extra $70 for the extra mic and hour. The Audio glasses cost $100 less and last three hours longer. If all you want is a voice assistant, more hardware isn’t always a better deal.

Meta Muse wants to be your everyday AI companion

Meta Muse Charm
Meta

Muse, Meta’s personal AI agent, is coming to its glasses. You’ll call it by name, hands-free, and it can act on what you’re looking at. Muse can also control apps on your Mac and connect to shopping services like Walmart, Best Buy, Instacart, and others.

Then, there’s Muse Charm. It’s a keychain-sized gadget with a small screen, speakers, mics, and a fingerprint sensor. “If you’re not wearing glasses, this is going to be by far the fastest way to talk to your Muse,” Mark Zuckerberg said, per Fortune. Meta hasn’t shared a price yet.

What I’m excited about is less flashy. Meta’s FDA-cleared hearing enhancement feature for mild to moderate hearing loss costs $149 one time (or comes with a Meta One subscription) and is FSA/HSA eligible. That’s AI solving a real human problem.

Meta’s new VR glasses are lighter. But will we use them more?

Meta VR Glasses
Meta

The Meta VR Glasses weigh about 100 grams, which is five times lighter than the Quest 3. The trick? A separate 300-gram compute puck that connects by cable, UploadVR reports. They cost $1,299.99 and ship in spring 2027.

Zuckerberg said Meta would “build fewer VR devices and only release them when we have real breakthroughs.” A headset you can wear like glasses might count, and it’s a trend we’ve been watching.

Still, I have questions. Battery life tops out at about three hours, the field of view is narrower than Quest 3’s, and controllers are sold separately. At more than triple the price of a Quest 3S, shouldn’t lighter mean “I’ll wear it every day,” not just “I’ll wear it for one movie”?

Meta’s privacy updates are a step, but I need more

Meta announced two privacy changes. It’s bringing WhatsApp’s private processing system to its wearables, which keeps your data from Meta and third parties when it’s processed on a server. You can now also opt out of having your visual data used for AI training. That follows reports that contractors reviewing glasses footage have seen intimate images. Audio queries are still used for training, though.

Both are good moves. But they mostly protect the person wearing the glasses. The bigger worry is people being filmed in public, without their knowledge and consent. Engadget found that some owners have stopped wearing their Meta glasses in public because they didn’t want to look like creeps. So I’m not sure these updates will fix that.

Meta Connect 2026 has plenty of ambition. Now it needs to win us over.

Meta Connect 2026 had a lot going for it. The Audio Glasses are lighter and cheaper, hearing enhancement could help many, and the VR Glasses look like something you wouldn’t mind wearing.

Meta clearly knows what it’s doing with hardware; it sold over 7 million pairs of its glasses in 2025.

But Meta’s plan is more: more frames, more AI, more devices. And the announcement I’m most drawn to is the pair of glasses that does less. So, what does that tell Meta about what we want?

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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