First impressions: Motorola Signature 27, the odd-looking flagship Pixel loyalists may finally jump to

Motorola

Motorola made a phone people want to fight about. I didn’t expect to type that sentence about the company whose recent slabs slipped out of my head a week after launch.

The Motorola Signature 27 stacks four lenses on a sloping plateau of ceramic and brushed aluminum. Commenters keep calling it a spider. I carry an iPhone, and I still caught myself zooming into the olive model’s back panel for longer than any press photo deserves. Photos are all I have to go on. Motorola hasn’t shared a price or a ship date, and nobody outside the company has touched one.

The arch won me over before any spec did

Motorola

Look at the ring around the bottom lens in the olive photo. Motorola engraved it like the barrel of a mirrorless zoom, Dolby Vision badge and all. Pure showing off. I love it.

The plateau rises out of the back panel in a slow ramp. Wide enough, I’d bet, to stop the seesaw on a desk.

My money for the bestseller goes on the black Coal Smoke version, with a Tactical Weave texture Motorola borrowed from performance wear. Sorry, olive.

Under the main lens is Sony’s 50 MP LYTIA 910, a LOFIC sensor, and it interests me more than the 200 MP periscope getting top billing. Stage lighting wrecks more phone photos than distance does.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6

Nobody at Qualcomm should be allowed near a naming meeting again. Underneath the silly name, two cores clock 5 GHz, and Motorola says its ArcticMesh cooling, now with diamond-infused gel, is 40% bigger than last generation’s. Diamond moves heat absurdly well. Whether a smear of it inside a phone matters is a question for a throttling test.

Pixel owners, look up

GrapheneOS answered a fan’s question on September 22 with a yes. The Motorola Signature 27 will be its first supported phone, and the team told everyone to wait for the formal news.

That one reply matters more to me than anything on Motorola’s spec page. For years, anybody who wanted the most locked-down version of Android on the market had to buy a Pixel and put up with a Tensor chip that trails Qualcomm’s best by a wide margin, along with charging that crawls, and now that same person can flash GrapheneOS onto a Snapdragon flagship with a periscope camera and Motorola’s usual fast charging.

North American Android buyers belong in the audience too. Motorola has confirmed the region for the coming months.

Motorola’s promise of seven OS upgrades appears in the legal disclaimers, trailed by a note that it “may vary by market.” Seven years is a big number to hide that deep. Given how patchy Motorola’s update timing has been, I want that pledge on the front page with dates attached.

No price yet. Nothing about a brand-new chip and a B&O badge suggests a cheap one.

Battery capacity hasn’t been announced either. At 100x, Super Zoom Pro hands the job to generative AI, and the phone is painting at that point.

I’m leaning in, but I’m not quite there yet. Anyone who wants GrapheneOS on top-tier Snapdragon hardware should keep the Motorola Signature 27 on a short list. A price north of $1,000, with no battery news to soften the blow, would cool me off.