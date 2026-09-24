Categories Categories Explore over 180 product categories and find what fits your story. Collections Collections Explore over 190 collections curated by our editors. Browse by event, purpose, topic, and more. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness Home Accessories HomeKit Compatible Kitchen Gadgets
Featured Today
DESLOC V150 Plus Solar-Powered Smart Deadbolt Lock Ouren M1 Pet Camera with POV Video and GPS Tracker REACH Modular Multi-sport GPS Computer Narwal Freo 20 Edge Robot Vacuum & Mop for Edge Cleaning
Trending:
Top Collections
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet TechGadgets for MenCoffee & Espresso
Categories Collections Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:
Top Collections
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Tech
Gadgets for Men
Coffee & Espresso
Acer Googlebook 14 vs. ASUS Googlebook 14, and why I’d take the one that can’t fold
Buyer's Guide

Acer Googlebook 14 vs. ASUS Googlebook 14, and why I’d take the one that can’t fold

Sep 24, 2026, 4:36 pm EDT
7 min read
0 comments
Acer Googlebook 14 vs. ASUS Googlebook 14, and why I’d take the one that can’t fold
Acer

I’m writing on a MacBook Air, with an iPhone face down beside the trackpad. Nobody at Google pictured me as a Googlebook buyer. Continue On and Cast My Apps both want an Android 17 phone, and mine will never qualify.

Related: Googlebook vs Chromebook: Is Google about to replace Chromebooks?

Oddly, I’m glad. With the phone tricks off the table, I get to judge the Acer Googlebook 14 vs. ASUS Googlebook 14 on hardware alone.

Both run Googlebook OS on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips. Both panels share a resolution. From there, Acer and ASUS pulled hard in opposite directions.

Acer’s pitch is a hinge that folds flat behind the keyboard and a screen you can scribble on with a pen. ASUS promises a laptop starting at 0.99 kg, with enough sockets along its edges to make plenty of desktops look underdressed. Being stuck between them is reasonable. I’d be stuck too, for about a day.

Quick verdict

Do you care about drawing or folding the display flat to read in bed? Get the Acer Chromebook 14. Otherwise, buy the ASUS Chromebook 14—it’s lighter in a bag, and the full-sized HDMI port means you won’t need to hunt for a dongle every now and then.

Head-to-head breakdown

The coating on each OLED

At first glance, the panels are twins. Both are 14-inch OLED touch screens at 2880 x 1800 and 120 Hz. The coating is where they split, and I care about the coating more than about any figure in either press release.

ASUS put Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top with Gorilla Matte anti-glare treatment, and matte OLED is rare enough that I’d call it the headline feature. Acer’s store listing labels its panel CineCrystal (Glare). I appreciate the honesty in that parenthesis.

Glossy OLED in a dark bedroom is gorgeous. Acer backs its panel with 100% DCI-P3 coverage and VESA DisplayHDR True Black certification, and I believe every inky pixel of it. Put the same laptop on a train at noon, and I’d spend the ride staring at my own forehead.

Calling the ASUS twice as bright would be lazy math on my part. Its 1,000 nits is an HDR peak. Acer’s 500 is a plain rating.

For anyone who works with daylight behind them, the ASUS Googlebook 14 has the better screen.

Acer’s 360-degree hinge

My colleagues already tease me about my foldable phone obsession. A screen that swings all the way back was always going to catch my eye.

Acer calls its model the industry’s first convertible Googlebook, and in this launch lineup it’s the only one. The hinges are rated for 20,000 open-and-close cycles.

The touch screen accepts USI 2.0 pens (sold separately), and Googlebook OS runs millions of Android apps designed for fingers. Tablet mode finally has software that expects a hand on the glass. At 1.14 kg, it’s a heavy tablet. I wouldn’t hold it one-handed through a whole comic book.

Pen work and tent-mode recipe videos point one way, to the Acer Googlebook 14. The ASUS lid only opens as far as a normal laptop lid.

0.99 kg against 1.14 kg

The ASUS Googlebook 14 starts at 0.99 kg and 10.9 mm. Acer’s convertible comes in at 1.14 kg, about three millimeters thicker. A 150-gram gap sounds petty until the end of a training day, when I know how much a gym bag weighs on one shoulder.

I’m taking the ASUS every single time. It’s lighter, plain and simple, even if you deck it out with extra RAM and gain an extra gram or two. Both can take a beating, but the ASUS gets a grippy ceramic coating that stops keys from scuffing the lid in your bag.

Ports and the dongle argument

A forum post called the ASUS “the anti-dongle laptop,” and the replies tore into it. I think the mockers picked the wrong fight.

The ASUS Googlebook 14 carries a full-size HDMI 2.1b port. That one socket means a hotel TV or a meeting-room projector needs nothing but the cable already plugged in. Two USB-A ports take a wireless mouse receiver or an old card reader. Two Thunderbolt 4 ports handle charging and DisplayPort 1.4 output on top of that, plus there’s a headphone jack.

Acer went all USB-C. One Thunderbolt 4 port runs at 40 Gbps with up to 100 W, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports at 10 Gbps also carry video and power. I’ll give Acer credit for putting sockets on both edges. Café outlets never seem to be on the correct side of the table. For somebody already living on USB-C, three of them is enough.

On ports, the ASUS Googlebook 14 wins by a wide margin, and whoever laughed at its USB-A sockets has clearly never borrowed a conference room for an afternoon.

Battery claims with and without a named test

ASUS promises up to 18 hours from a 70 Wh battery, but I couldn’t find a test method behind that figure.

Acer’s 71 Wh pack is rated for up to 16 hours of web browsing and 14 hours of local video, the same two numbers Google quotes as the baseline for its launch Googlebooks. Acer also claims 50% in 30 minutes on its fast charger. When two companies squeeze near-identical cells into near-identical 14-inch bodies and one of them names its test while the other prints an 18 in large type, I’m going to believe the company that showed its homework, and I’d expect the ASUS, with its brighter panel and six speakers, to finish closer to that lineup baseline than to its own headline once somebody runs a proper rundown.

Memory for Linux tinkerers

Need serious memory for Linux? Go with the ASUS. Its 64GB RAM and 1TB storage ceiling dwarfs the Acer’s 32 GB/512 GB limit, giving power users the local storage and RAM needed for demanding local environments.

Google’s built-in Linux container isn’t light on RAM—fire up a local environment next to 30 Chrome tabs, and you’ll hit a wall in no time. The ASUS is the clear pick for developers, but based on forum chatter around the 32 GB Core Ultra 7 model, the maxed-out builds probably won’t ship on day one.

Where the Acer Googlebook 14 wins

Acer Googlebook 14
Acer

The ASUS is a rigid clamshell that sits flat on a desk. The Acer, by contrast, folds all the way back, letting you hold it like a clipboard or prop it up like a tent to watch video on a tray table.

Acer’s model also suits anyone watching shows in a dim bedroom. There, the glossy OLED and its DCI-P3 color do their best work, and reflections stop mattering. Acer adds touches ASUS never mentioned in its announcement. The 5 MP webcam gets a physical shutter, and the Glowbar on the lid shows charge level while the laptop is closed. I like the fingerprint reader in the power button too.

And the Googlebook 14 costs less, which for plenty of buyers, settles the whole matchup.

Where the ASUS Googlebook 14 wins

ASUS

The ASUS Googlebook 14 belongs in a commuter’s bag. Picture a window seat on a sunny morning, with the matte glass keeping a spreadsheet legible and less than a kilo resting on your knees.

At the office, HDMI takes the projector and a USB-A port takes whatever ancient mouse receiver IT handed you years ago. ASUS also fitted six speakers (dual force-canceling woofers plus two tweeters) against Acer’s two upward-facing DTS units, and on calls I’d expect the extra drivers to earn their place. The keyboard has 1.5 mm of travel to Acer’s 1.3 mm. My fingers would feel the difference after an hour of typing.

Final verdict

Get the ASUS Googlebook 14. That glare-free screen and the full-sized HDMI port make it the better laptop for 90% of buyers.

Only skip it for the Acer if you actually intend to sketch or read in tablet mode every week. Otherwise, stick with the entry-level ASUS—spending extra to jump to 64 GB of RAM is complete overkill if all you’re doing is pushing Chrome tabs.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
HONOR IFA 2023 announcements: Magic V2 and V Purse foldable smartphones take center stage
HONOR IFA 2023 announcements: Magic V2 and V Purse foldable smartphones take center stage
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Budget cold air intake, real results: why your Vortec Truck needs to breathe better
Budget cold air intake, real results: why your Vortec Truck needs to breathe better
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Best folding phones (2026): Phablets and clamshells worth considering for your next buy
Best folding phones (2026): Phablets and clamshells worth considering for your next buy
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
iPhone Duo vs. Galaxy Z Fold8 vs. Xiaomi 18 Fold: Which folding phone earns your next three years
iPhone Duo vs. Galaxy Z Fold8 vs. Xiaomi 18 Fold: Which folding phone earns your next three years
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
11 Apple September 2026 event highlights, and the folding iPhone I’ve waited years for
11 Apple September 2026 event highlights, and the folding iPhone I’ve waited years for

Latest Blog Posts

Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
OnePlus 16 officially revealed with a starlit back and a battery I’m jealous of
OnePlus 16 officially revealed with a starlit back and a battery I’m jealous of
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
Home office gifts you’ll want to give yourself this holiday season
Home office gifts you’ll want to give yourself this holiday season
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
REACH by Motion Rivalry: One GPS Computer, Every Discipline
REACH by Motion Rivalry: One GPS Computer, Every Discipline
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
Amazfit Helio Strap Pro vs WHOOP 5.0: I think one makes more sense for most athletes
Amazfit Helio Strap Pro vs WHOOP 5.0: I think one makes more sense for most athletes
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
I’d buy Apple’s WHOOP-like fitness tracker—if it skips the subscription
I’d buy Apple’s WHOOP-like fitness tracker—if it skips the subscription
About
Meet the Team Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
From the Blog
Acer Googlebook 14 vs. ASUS Googlebook 14, and why I’d take the one that can’t fold OnePlus 16 officially revealed with a starlit back and a battery I’m jealous of Home office gifts you’ll want to give yourself this holiday season
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept