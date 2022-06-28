The best outdoor lights to brighten your walkways, garden, and porch

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 28, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Want to upgrade your home's outdoor lighting this summer? Check out our picks for the best outdoor lights for your walkways, garden, and porch.

The best outdoor lights to brighten your walkways, garden, and porch
Govee RGBW Bluetooth Bulb String Lights add a colorful touch

Outdoor lighting is essential to any home. It illuminates your walkway or driveway when you get back after dark. Lamps in your garden and on your deck jazz up parties and evenings outdoors. There are a lot to choose from, so today we’re highlighting the best outdoor lights in 2022 to make the task easier.

Related: Ultimate smart home gadgets guide June 2022 edition—you can never have enough!

If you want your outdoor lighting to sync with your smart home, check out the Ring Solar Pathlight. It works with Alexa, heeding your voice commands. Plus, it runs on solar so it won’t rack up your energy bills.

Then, for a stylish patio or balcony lamp, there’s the aLOOMI chic lantern and speaker. It has a cozy retro look, resists dust and water, and has a Bluetooth speaker.

Make your yard, patio, or garden your official summer hangout with any of the lights below.

1. The Ring Solar Pathlight is excellent for illuminating walkways and shines 80 lumens of solar-generated light when someone approaches.

Ring Solar Pathlight on a walkway (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

Add stylish lighting to outdoor areas like walkways, paths, and patios with the Ring Solar Pathlight. It senses motion up to 15 feet away. And, thanks to its solar recharging, it won’t increase your energy bills.

Get it for $34.99 on Amazon.

2. The Philips Hue Amarant linear spotlight adds a colorful glow to your landscaping. With millions of colors, it gives you plenty of customization.

Philips Hue Amarant illuminates plants

Set the mood outdoors with the Philips Hue Amarant linear spotlight. It produces millions of colors, letting you set a holiday or seasonal color scheme. What’s more, it’s easy to add other lights using a daisy-chain setup.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

3. The Govee RGBW Bluetooth Bulb String Lights make your barbecues and other outdoor parties more festive with 8 cool scene modes.

Govee RGBW Bluetooth Bulb String Lights in a tent

Create a fun atmosphere at your next summer soirée with the Govee RGBW Bluetooth Bulb String Lights. These color-changing string lights are water resistant and even sync to music with their built-in microphone, making them some of the best outdoor lights in 2022.

Get it for $65.99 on the official website.

4. The Ring Wall Light Solar adds an extra layer of security, brightening outdoor areas like fences, garages, and more when it detects motion.

Ring Wall Light Solar on an exterior wall

Illuminate outdoor areas with the Ring Wall Light Solar. This solar-powered light attaches easily to walls and adds a soft glow to any space when it detects motion. Moreover, you can sync it with other Ring products like doorbells, lights, and cameras.

Get it for $59.99 on Amazon.

5. The Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight looks beautiful on your home’s exterior and doubles as an HD security camera, keeping you safe.

Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight on a fence

With its decorative design, no one would know that the Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight is an HD camera and smart light. What’s more, it includes 2-way communication, smart detection, pre-recorded messages, and much more.

Get it for $200 on the official website.

6. The Gantri Kero nostalgic table lamp looks like a classic kerosene lamp and sends out a warm glow, creating ambiance on any deck or patio.

Gantri Kero in red

What to create memorable summer evenings? Add the Gantri Kero nostalgic table lamp to your patio, porch, or balcony. Its sizeable light diffuser emits light in all directions, and there’s even an adjustable dimmer for intensity control, making it one of the best outdoor lights in 2022.

Get it for $198 on the official website.

7. The Biolite AlpenGlow 500 lumen USB lantern adds atmospheric lighting inspired by nature to your summer parties and camping trips.

Biolite AlpenGlow in a video

Inspired by nature, the Biolite AlpenGlow 500 lumen USB lantern adds a daylight or dusk glow based on the colors in your surroundings. Furthermore, with its IPX4 rating, it withstands rain and splashes.

Get it for $79.95 on the official website.

8. The aLOOMI chic lantern and speaker is designed for outdoor use with its water-resistance rating. Plus, its Bluetooth speaker keeps your parties going.

aLOOMI in blue and green

Add a warm glow to your balcony or porch with the aLOOMI chic lantern and speaker. It’s available in 4 stylish colors and is dust- and water-resistant. Best of all, the speaker plays music for up to 30 hours.

Get it for $159.95 on the official website.

9. The Cree Lighting Connected Max Color Changing BR30 Flood works with smart assistants and has a Vacation Mode, turning on and off while you’re away.

Cree Lighting Connected Max Color Changing BR30 Flood side view

If you’re looking for a smart flood light, consider the Cree Lighting Connected Max Color Changing BR30 Flood. Its most notable features include a Vacation Mode, tunable white tones, and smart assistant compatibility, which is why it’s one of the best outdoor lights in 2022.

Get it for $16.81 on Amazon.

10. The Philips Hue Calla White & Color Ambiance outdoor pathway light kit has a sleek design and livens any outdoor party with color.

Philips Hue Calla White & Color Ambiance side view

The Philips Hue Calla White & Color Ambiance outdoor pathway light kit features dusk-to-dawn bulbs that customize to your taste. It’s also weatherproof and works with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit.

Get it for $137.95 on Amazon.

Jazz up your outdoors this summer with any of the best outdoor lights in 2022. What outdoor lighting do you own and love? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Charge your Apple gadgets in style with this 3-in-1 leather wireless charger
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Charge your Apple gadgets in style with this 3-in-1 leather wireless charger

Add an elegant wireless charger to your workspace—wherever it is—when you have the VogDUO 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger. This 3-in-1 leather wireless charger features handmade leather and looks stylish on any desk. Plus, it adjusts to your specifications. When you..
The best cold brew and iced coffee makers of 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best cold brew and iced coffee makers of 2022

If you love extra-strength cold brew coffee or an iced cappuccino on summer mornings, you’re reading the right blog. Because if you got weirdly into coffee over the past couple of years, you undoubtedly want to create tastier cold coffees,..
Going on a vacation? Check out these must-have travel gadgets you can buy now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Going on a vacation? Check out these must-have travel gadgets you can buy now

Vacations are meant to help you decompress, but, with all the research, packing, and reservation-making involved, they can have quite the opposite effect. Don’t let that happen to you. Instead, prepare ahead of time and let tech do some of..
The best camera and photography gadgets and accessories to buy in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best camera and photography gadgets and accessories to buy in 2022

Photography is a fascinating pastime and profession, but it’s even better when your kit includes some of the best camera and photography gadgets to buy in 2022. Whether you’re a pro or an enthusiast, you want all the parameters under..
10 essential gadgets for pet parents to pamper their furbabies with
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 essential gadgets for pet parents to pamper their furbabies with

Your pet bestows you with unconditional love every day. While they’re happy with an extra belly rub or a new toy, check out today’s digest about gadgets for pet parents to give them the appreciation they deserve. These high-tech gadgets..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Play games, practice STEM concepts, and more with this innovative digital gaming cube
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Play games, practice STEM concepts, and more with this innovative digital gaming cube

Shake up your game collection with the WOWCube® system. This digital gaming cube takes the old Rubik’s Cube to the digital age, connecting you to games like Pipes, 2048, and Butterflies, as well as puzzles and arcade favorites. It’s even..
Which car gadgets should you buy this year?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Which car gadgets should you buy this year?

You like keeping your car up to date with the latest tech and safety features. So, of course, you’re wondering which car gadgets you should buy this year. Well, from MagSafe phone chargers to devices that alert you about your..
Check out the most lightweight headphones you can buy for your EDC
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Check out the most lightweight headphones you can buy for your EDC

If you work or study in a city, chances are you want a pair of lightweight headphones. After all, you’ll wear them during your subway commutes and stow them in your backpack once you get to class or the office...
Top board games of the week: Cheese Factory, Globetrotting, and Tsuro: Luxury Limited Edition
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top board games of the week: Cheese Factory, Globetrotting, and Tsuro: Luxury Limited Edition

Immersive board games always amaze us with their attention to detail. Whether it’s through intricate game pieces, an engaging storyline, or intense play, these components create depth. It’s what draws players in and keeps them playing for hours. In this..
These useful sleep gadgets and accessories can help you rest better during summer
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These useful sleep gadgets and accessories can help you rest better during summer

If you wake up sweaty every morning now that it’s summer, you’re reading the right blog. Because when your bedroom feels like a swamp, getting the right amount of rest isn’t easy. But these cooling sleep gadgets actually lower your..
These smart vacuums are must-haves for home cleaning
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These smart vacuums are must-haves for home cleaning

Want clean floors every day without lifting a finger? You know it’s possible, but these must-have smart vacuums take robotic floor cleaning to a whole new level. They not only clean your floors automatically but also have voice assistant capabilities,..