The best outdoor lights to brighten your walkways, garden, and porch

Want to upgrade your home's outdoor lighting this summer? Check out our picks for the best outdoor lights for your walkways, garden, and porch.

Govee RGBW Bluetooth Bulb String Lights add a colorful touch

Outdoor lighting is essential to any home. It illuminates your walkway or driveway when you get back after dark. Lamps in your garden and on your deck jazz up parties and evenings outdoors. There are a lot to choose from, so today we’re highlighting the best outdoor lights in 2022 to make the task easier.

If you want your outdoor lighting to sync with your smart home, check out the Ring Solar Pathlight. It works with Alexa, heeding your voice commands. Plus, it runs on solar so it won’t rack up your energy bills.

Then, for a stylish patio or balcony lamp, there’s the aLOOMI chic lantern and speaker. It has a cozy retro look, resists dust and water, and has a Bluetooth speaker.

Make your yard, patio, or garden your official summer hangout with any of the lights below.

1. The Ring Solar Pathlight

Ring Solar Pathlight on a walkway (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

Add stylish lighting to outdoor areas like walkways, paths, and patios with the Ring Solar Pathlight. It senses motion up to 15 feet away. And, thanks to its solar recharging, it won’t increase your energy bills.

Get it for $34.99 on Amazon.

2. The Philips Hue Amarant linear spotlight

Philips Hue Amarant illuminates plants

Set the mood outdoors with the Philips Hue Amarant linear spotlight. It produces millions of colors, letting you set a holiday or seasonal color scheme. What’s more, it’s easy to add other lights using a daisy-chain setup.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

3. The Govee RGBW Bluetooth Bulb String Lights make your barbecues and other outdoor parties more festive with 8 cool scene modes.

Govee RGBW Bluetooth Bulb String Lights in a tent

Create a fun atmosphere at your next summer soirée with the Govee RGBW Bluetooth Bulb String Lights. These color-changing string lights are water resistant and even sync to music with their built-in microphone, making them some of the best outdoor lights in 2022.

Get it for $65.99 on the official website.

4. The Ring Wall Light Solar

Ring Wall Light Solar on an exterior wall

Illuminate outdoor areas with the Ring Wall Light Solar. This solar-powered light attaches easily to walls and adds a soft glow to any space when it detects motion. Moreover, you can sync it with other Ring products like doorbells, lights, and cameras.

Get it for $59.99 on Amazon.

5. The Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight looks beautiful on your home’s exterior and doubles as an HD security camera, keeping you safe.

Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight on a fence

With its decorative design, no one would know that the Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight is an HD camera and smart light. What’s more, it includes 2-way communication, smart detection, pre-recorded messages, and much more.

Get it for $200 on the official website.

6. The Gantri Kero nostalgic table lamp

Gantri Kero in red

What to create memorable summer evenings? Add the Gantri Kero nostalgic table lamp to your patio, porch, or balcony. Its sizeable light diffuser emits light in all directions, and there’s even an adjustable dimmer for intensity control, making it one of the best outdoor lights in 2022.

Get it for $198 on the official website.

7. The Biolite AlpenGlow 500 lumen USB lantern adds atmospheric lighting inspired by nature to your summer parties and camping trips.

Biolite AlpenGlow in a video

Inspired by nature, the Biolite AlpenGlow 500 lumen USB lantern adds a daylight or dusk glow based on the colors in your surroundings. Furthermore, with its IPX4 rating, it withstands rain and splashes.

Get it for $79.95 on the official website.

8. The aLOOMI chic lantern and speaker is designed for outdoor use with its water-resistance rating. Plus, its Bluetooth speaker keeps your parties going.

aLOOMI in blue and green

Add a warm glow to your balcony or porch with the aLOOMI chic lantern and speaker. It’s available in 4 stylish colors and is dust- and water-resistant. Best of all, the speaker plays music for up to 30 hours.

Get it for $159.95 on the official website.

9. The Cree Lighting Connected Max Color Changing BR30 Flood works with smart assistants and has a Vacation Mode, turning on and off while you’re away.

Cree Lighting Connected Max Color Changing BR30 Flood side view

If you’re looking for a smart flood light, consider the Cree Lighting Connected Max Color Changing BR30 Flood. Its most notable features include a Vacation Mode, tunable white tones, and smart assistant compatibility, which is why it’s one of the best outdoor lights in 2022.

Get it for $16.81 on Amazon.

10. The Philips Hue Calla White & Color Ambiance outdoor pathway light kit has a sleek design and livens any outdoor party with color.

Philips Hue Calla White & Color Ambiance side view

The Philips Hue Calla White & Color Ambiance outdoor pathway light kit features dusk-to-dawn bulbs that customize to your taste. It’s also weatherproof and works with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit.

Get it for $137.95 on Amazon.

Jazz up your outdoors this summer with any of the best outdoor lights in 2022. What outdoor lighting do you own and love? Let us know in the comments.

