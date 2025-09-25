The best leaf vacuums for lazy gardeners (like me)

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Keep a clear and tidy lawn this fall (without throwing your back out) with the best leaf vacuums of 2025. From electric models to 3-in-1 tools that also create mulch, autumn lawn work just got so much easier!

Credit: Worx

I grew up in Pennsylvania, so I know a thing or two about fall foliage. First, it’s gorgeous. Who doesn’t love leaves in shades of gold, crimson, and purple? It’s nature’s last hurrah before winter. But what’s beautiful on the trees is a major headache on the lawn. Leave those leaves piled up, and you’ll be staring at patchy, ugly grass come spring. That’s where leaf vacuums come in.

Related: Why I’m seriously impressed by the IFA 2025 robot vacuums

Sure, you could rake the old-fashioned way…if you’ve got hours to spare and a chiropractor on speed dial. But, if you’re like me and would rather clean up faster, smarter, and with less backache, a modern leaf blower is a great investment. To help you with your search I’ve rounded up the newest and best-rated models of 2025, tested by experts, praised by homeowners, and designed to make leaf cleanup almost (dare I say) enjoyable.

Are leaf vacuums worth it?

I know what you’re thinking. Why buy a pricy leaf blower when an inexpensive rake can do the same work? My answer is that in 2025, yard work doesn’t need to be a slow-motion workout. Today’s leaf vacuums and blowers combine speed, efficiency, and even eco-friendly perks that make them a smarter choice for most homeowners. Here’s why:

More Than Vacuuming: Many leaf vacuums also mulch, turning a messy pile into compost-ready material for your garden.

Save Time: Clear a lawn in minutes instead of hours, and free up a fall Saturday for apple picking.

Clear a lawn in minutes instead of hours, and free up a fall Saturday for apple picking. Protect Your Lawn: Removing leaves prevents mold, pests, and dead spots from forming under the soggy piles.

Removing leaves prevents mold, pests, and dead spots from forming under the soggy piles. Reduce Back Strain: Lightweight designs and ergonomic grips help with the heavy lifting.

Lightweight designs and ergonomic grips help with the heavy lifting. Eco-Friendly Options: If you don’t want another lawn device that runs on gas, battery-powered models cut out fumes and run quieter…which keeps relations with the neighbors, well, neighborly.

In short, a good leaf vacuum can make yard care less of a project and more of a quick chore.

How I picked

I didn’t just pull these names out of a hat. My list is built on hours of research across expert tests, trusted publications, and thousands of real-world user reviews.

But that’s not all. I also took a close look at product specs like air volume (CFM), air speed (MPH), runtime, noise levels, and ergonomics. Below, you’ll find a range of leaf vacuum options, from battery powered, gas, and budget-friendly to pro-level models. There’s something for every yard and every budget here.

Best Leaf Blowers and Leaf Vacuums 2025

Best Cordless: Husqvarna Leaf Blaster 350iB

Credit: Husqvarna

Crowned the best overall cordless blower for 2025 by TechGearLab, the Husqvarna Leaf Blaster 350iB offers excellent power and a long runtime (over 37 minutes in tests). That’s pretty impressive, but you what I love even more? The fact that it delivers 800 CFM and a 200 mph airflow, which is at the top of the cordless class. With specs like these, no dry leaf will escape you.

Beyond that, the brushless motor ensures a longer lifespan, and the variable speed with cruise control lets me set the intensity I want. A clear lawn will be mine in no time! The design is also sleek and modern…and up to 15% lighter than competing vacuums.

Amazon Price: $379

Best for Heavy-Duty Jobs: EGO Power+ 765 CFM

Credit: EGO

Family Handyman calls the EGO Power+ “quieter and cleaner than gas but every bit as powerful.” That’s quite an accolade. The CFM is up to 765 in turbo mode, which isn’t quite the caliber of the Husqvarna Leaf Blaster 350i above, but it’s still impressive for an electric leaf blower.

The EGO Power+ runs on a patented 56V ARC Lithium battery which includes power management and cooling technology…so you don’t have to worry about this one in your garage. It delivers a runtime of 90 minutes, which is about all I need per week in the fall. I love the variable speed trigger! It allows me to select blower speed from 260 to 580 CFM or lock in a speed, similar to cruise control.

Amazon List Price: $359.99 Deal Price: $299, 17% OFF

Best Vacuum + Mulcher: BLACK+DECKER BV3600

Credit: BLACK+DECKER

I appreciate the BLACK+DECKER BV3600 for its 3-in-1 functionality: blower, vacuum, and mulcher. Yep, with this little machine, I can suck up leaves and turn them into nutritious mulch for my plants; always a good thing. The Amazon blurb says it reduces 10 bags of leaves into 1 bag of mulch. Super impressive.

But it’s not all about fancy multifunctions. This thing has a maximum airspeed of 250 mph, a 12-amp corded motor, and easy switching between modes. What’s more, the all-electric design is a clean way to get yard work done…you won’t feel like you need a shower immediately after use.

Amazon Price: $109

Best Lightweight Cordless: Worx WG583 40V Nitro LeafJet

Credit: Worx

Listed as one of the best cordless blowers in 2025 by Popular Mechanics, Worx’s Nitro LeafJet is compact but packs a punch. Amazon users love its maneuverability and quick charge time, though some note that it’s better suited for light-to-medium cleanup instead of wet, heavy leaves.

I appreciate the lightweight design, under 6 pounds, which means pretty much any adult can use it. It offers up to 410 CFM, 120 mph airflow, and an efficient brushless motor. Plus, the Nitro LeafJet is part of the Worx Power Share System, which means the batteries are interchangeable with other Worx tools.

Amazon List Price: $299.99 Deal Price: $219, 27% Off

Best Budget Corded Electric: CRAFTSMAN CMEBL700

Credit: CRAFTSMAN

If you’re buying your first leaf vacuum and/or have a smallish yard, I recommend going for a more affordable option, like the CRAFTSMAN CMEBL700 3-in-1 leaf blower. As a corded vacuum, it has plenty of power for urban and suburban environments, and it will only set you back about $100.

The BMEBL700 is a great starter leaf vacuum. The 12-amp motor delivers 600 CFM and a maximum output of 110 mph. The corded design means there’s nothing to charge and the 3-in-1 design lets you vacuum, move, or mulch your leaves. The backpack collection bag makes carrying mulch easy! Some users, however, have mentioned that the cord management can be a drawback.

Amazon List Price: $99

Best Premium Gas Vacuum: Stihl S 56 C-E Blower/Vacuum/Mulcher

Credit: Stihi

A gas-powered leaf blower is the best option for you, I suggest the Stihl SH 56 C-E 159-MPH Gas Handheld Blower/Vacuum/Mulcher. Reviewers all over the internet say that it’s one of the most reliable due to its consistent power and mulching performance. Users like its durability and well-balanced feel. However, some have noted that it’s a little heaver than a standalone blower in vacuum mode.

I love the power here, with 412 CFM and 159 mph. But the 12-pound weight is a strain for me to carry. Luckily, we’re a 2-person lawn care team (my husband and me) at my house. So this would be a gadget for him to use.

Stihl Price: $269.99

Best Electric Vacuum Mulcher: Toro 51619 Ultra Blower Vac

Credit: Toro

If you want serious mulching power without the hassle of gas, the Toro 51619 Ultra Electric Blower Vac is a worthy choice. It’s one of the most popular corded models on Amazon, thanks to its balance of power, price, and versatility. Its standout feature is the durable metal impeller, which shreds leaves into fine mulch. I’d love to use it for composting or adding nutrients to my vegetable patch.

The main tradeoff users often mention is managing the extension cord, especially if you have a larger yard. However, for suburban homeowners seeking a reliable all-in-one blower, vacuum, and mulcher, the Toro Ultra is hard to beat.

Amazon List Price: $126.99 Deal Price: $99.98, 21% OFF

Final Thoughts

This fall, take the easy way out…when it comes to dealing with leaves. The leaf blowers and leaf vacuums above are some of the best you can buy. They help you clear your lawn in a fraction of the time it would take with a rake and don’t put stress on your back. That way, you can spend more time doing fall traditions you love, like eating apple cider doughnuts (well, that’s me). You get the idea.