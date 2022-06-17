Ultimate smart home gadgets guide June 2022 edition—you can never have enough!

Want to upgrade your home's smart gadgets this month? We've got the latest—and greatest—picks for you in our June 2022 edition of the Ultimate Smart Home Gadgets Guide.

Wyze Smart Switch in use

June’s longer days and warmer weather set the ideal conditions for all those DIY projects you have in mind. And while you probably already have a security camera, there are always newer, better versions. Wondering which ones to get? We’ve got answers in our ultimate smart home gadgets guide.

If your garage is a bustling hub of people retrieving bikes and skateboards all summer, the Wyze Cam v3 Garage Door Controller is a worthy investment. It lets you monitor and control your garage door from anywhere, anytime.

And the Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread is a cool smart home addition. It connects pretty much any small appliance to your iPhone or iPad for remote control.

Make your home more intelligent than ever with our ultimate smart home gadgets guide.

1. The Wyze Cam v3 Garage Door Controller lets you see and control your garage door from anywhere, giving you peace of mind.

Wyze Cam v3 Garage Door Controller in a garage

You’ll never have to drive back home to double-check the garage door with the Wyze Cam v3 Garage Door Controller. You can check it and close it from anywhere. Plus, you can even give guests access when you’re not there.

Get it for $43.99 on the official website.

2. The Door Ringer video doorbell lets you hear, see, and speak to visitors from anywhere in the world. It even sends motion alerts.

Door Ringer video

The Door Ringer video doorbell is an excellent addition to your smart home since it combines a doorbell and a surveillance system. Yep, it’ll let you answer the door from anywhere and send motion detection alerts to your smartphone.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

3. The Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread works with your iPhone, iPad, Siri, or Wemo Stage, letting you control appliances from anywhere.

Belkin Wemo Smart Plug in an outlet

Want to control nearly any small appliance from your iPhone? Add the Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread to your smart home setup. With it, you don’t have to worry about leaving appliances on when you’re gone for the day. Simply shut them off in the Home App. It’s super practical, which is why this product made our 2022 ultimate smart home gadgets guide.

Get it for $24.99 on Amazon.

4. The Lorex 2K Pan-Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Camera gives you a 360° view of your outdoor space, eliminating dangerous blind spots.

Lorex 2K Pan-Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Camera video

Want to keep an eye on your porch while you’re away? Consider installing the Lorex 2K Pan-Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Camera. This pan-tilt camera gives you full coverage, connects to Wi-Fi, and has an IP66 weatherproof rating.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

5. The Wyze Smart Switch

Wyze Smart Switch in a bedroom

Flip any lightbulb on or off from anywhere with the Wyze Smart Switch. Whether you’ve got smart bulbs, dumb bulbs, or both, this cool switch adds smart capabilities and voice activation.

Get it for $14.98 on Amazon.

6. The Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam gives you a second set of eyes indoors and outdoors with its HD 1080p video and color night vision.

Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam on a shelf

When something goes bump in the night, see exactly what it is with the Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam. It has clear 1080p footage and color night vision. Meanwhile, it even detects people, sound, and motion.

Get it for $58.99 on the official website.

7. The Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat

Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat on a wall

You can finally stop worrying about adjusting your thermostat every time you leave the house with the Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat. Its Smart Response Technology automatically adapts to your schedule and learns your preferences.

Get it for $169 on the official website.

8. The Levoit VeSync Core 600s Smart True HEPA Air Purifier removes pesky allergens, hair, dust, and more from the air, and you can monitor it via the app.

Levoit 600s Smart True HEPA Air Purifier in silver

If you suffer from allergies, the Levoit VeSync Core 600s Smart True HEPA Air Purifier can help. It effectively removes unwanted particles like lint, dust, fibers, pet fur, and mold from the air. That way, you can sort through your winter clothes without sneezing attacks. What’s more, it destroys 99.9% of viruses.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

9. The abode Cam 2 smart indoor and outdoor camera

abode Cam 2 on an outdoor wall

Create the ideal surveillance system for your home with the abode Cam 2 smart indoor and outdoor camera. We included it in our ultimate smart home gadgets guide because you can add as many cameras to the system as you want. Moreover, these cameras have 2-way talk, connect to Wi-Fi, and are weatherproof.

Get it for $26.99 on the official website.

10. The Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor uses AI technology to listen for the sound of breaking glass up to 25 feet away. How cool is that?

Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor near a window

Configure your home to listen for broken windows with the Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor. It detects glass breaking up to 25 feet away and sends alerts to your mobile devices and your Ring Alarm Siren.

Get it for $39.99 on Amazon.

From Wyze’s Garage Door Controller to Belkin’s iPhone-friendly plug, the gadgets on this list take your home’s capabilities up a few notches. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know!

