Ultimate smart home gadgets guide June 2022 edition—you can never have enough!

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 17, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Want to upgrade your home's smart gadgets this month? We've got the latest—and greatest—picks for you in our June 2022 edition of the Ultimate Smart Home Gadgets Guide.

Ultimate smart home gadgets guide June 2022 edition—you can never have enough!
Wyze Smart Switch in use

June’s longer days and warmer weather set the ideal conditions for all those DIY projects you have in mind. And while you probably already have a security camera, there are always newer, better versions. Wondering which ones to get? We’ve got answers in our ultimate smart home gadgets guide.

Related: Check out the best smart mirrors you can actually buy for your home

If your garage is a bustling hub of people retrieving bikes and skateboards all summer, the Wyze Cam v3 Garage Door Controller is a worthy investment. It lets you monitor and control your garage door from anywhere, anytime.

And the Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread is a cool smart home addition. It connects pretty much any small appliance to your iPhone or iPad for remote control.

Make your home more intelligent than ever with our ultimate smart home gadgets guide.

1. The Wyze Cam v3 Garage Door Controller lets you see and control your garage door from anywhere, giving you peace of mind.

Ultimate smart home gadgets guide June 2022 edition—you can never have enough!
Wyze Cam v3 Garage Door Controller in a garage

You’ll never have to drive back home to double-check the garage door with the Wyze Cam v3 Garage Door Controller. You can check it and close it from anywhere. Plus, you can even give guests access when you’re not there.

Get it for $43.99 on the official website.

2. The Door Ringer video doorbell lets you hear, see, and speak to visitors from anywhere in the world. It even sends motion alerts.

Door Ringer video

The Door Ringer video doorbell is an excellent addition to your smart home since it combines a doorbell and a surveillance system. Yep, it’ll let you answer the door from anywhere and send motion detection alerts to your smartphone.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

3. The Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread works with your iPhone, iPad, Siri, or Wemo Stage, letting you control appliances from anywhere.

Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread
Belkin Wemo Smart Plug in an outlet

Want to control nearly any small appliance from your iPhone? Add the Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread to your smart home setup. With it, you don’t have to worry about leaving appliances on when you’re gone for the day. Simply shut them off in the Home App. It’s super practical, which is why this product made our 2022 ultimate smart home gadgets guide.

Get it for $24.99 on Amazon.

4. The Lorex 2K Pan-Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Camera gives you a 360° view of your outdoor space, eliminating dangerous blind spots.

Lorex 2K Pan-Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Camera video

Want to keep an eye on your porch while you’re away? Consider installing the Lorex 2K Pan-Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Camera. This pan-tilt camera gives you full coverage, connects to Wi-Fi, and has an IP66 weatherproof rating.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

5. The Wyze Smart Switch gives you control over smart and regular bulbs from anywhere and works with popular voice assistants.

Ultimate smart home gadgets guide June 2022 edition—you can never have enough!
Wyze Smart Switch in a bedroom

Flip any lightbulb on or off from anywhere with the Wyze Smart Switch. Whether you’ve got smart bulbs, dumb bulbs, or both, this cool switch adds smart capabilities and voice activation.

Get it for $14.98 on Amazon.

6. The Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam gives you a second set of eyes indoors and outdoors with its HD 1080p video and color night vision.

Ultimate smart home gadgets guide June 2022 edition—you can never have enough!
Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam on a shelf

When something goes bump in the night, see exactly what it is with the Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam. It has clear 1080p footage and color night vision. Meanwhile, it even detects people, sound, and motion.

Get it for $58.99 on the official website.

7. The Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat fulfills every homeowner’s dream with its Smart Response Technology that learns your schedule.

Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat
Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat on a wall

You can finally stop worrying about adjusting your thermostat every time you leave the house with the Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat. Its Smart Response Technology automatically adapts to your schedule and learns your preferences.

Get it for $169 on the official website.

8. The Levoit VeSync Core 600s Smart True HEPA Air Purifier removes pesky allergens, hair, dust, and more from the air, and you can monitor it via the app.

Levoit VeSync Core 600S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier
Levoit 600s Smart True HEPA Air Purifier in silver

If you suffer from allergies, the Levoit VeSync Core 600s Smart True HEPA Air Purifier can help. It effectively removes unwanted particles like lint, dust, fibers, pet fur, and mold from the air. That way, you can sort through your winter clothes without sneezing attacks. What’s more, it destroys 99.9% of viruses.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

9. The abode Cam 2 smart indoor and outdoor camera keeps your home safer since you can add as many cameras to the system as you like.

abode Cam 2 smart indoor and outdoor camera
abode Cam 2 on an outdoor wall

Create the ideal surveillance system for your home with the abode Cam 2 smart indoor and outdoor camera. We included it in our ultimate smart home gadgets guide because you can add as many cameras to the system as you want. Moreover, these cameras have 2-way talk, connect to Wi-Fi, and are weatherproof.

Get it for $26.99 on the official website.

10. The Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor uses AI technology to listen for the sound of breaking glass up to 25 feet away. How cool is that?

Ultimate smart home gadgets guide June 2022 edition—you can never have enough!
Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor near a window

Configure your home to listen for broken windows with the Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor. It detects glass breaking up to 25 feet away and sends alerts to your mobile devices and your Ring Alarm Siren.

Get it for $39.99 on Amazon.

From Wyze’s Garage Door Controller to Belkin’s iPhone-friendly plug, the gadgets on this list take your home’s capabilities up a few notches. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The most exciting wearable tech we’ve seen in 2022 so far
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most exciting wearable tech we’ve seen in 2022 so far

Can you believe that 2022 is almost halfway over? At this point in the year, we like to take stock of the impressive gadgets we’ve seen over the past 6 months. In terms of wearables, the tech has ranged from..
Cool AR/VR gadgets that will make you feel like you’re living in 2050
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Cool AR/VR gadgets that will make you feel like you’re living in 2050

The year 2050 is a good 28 years away, but the cool AR/VR gadgets on this list make it feel a whole lot closer. Not just gaming headsets, quite a few of these gadgets have enterprise-level applications for things like..
Top board games and accessories of the week: Skyrise, Arcana Core dice, and more
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top board games and accessories of the week: Skyrise, Arcana Core dice, and more

Is Sunday night game night at your house? Well, kudos, because game nights are great for family bonding and inspire a healthy dose of competition. But, if you’ve played Monopoly for the umpteenth time, it might be time to update..
Elevate your simulator games with the GEMINI multi-axis joystick controller
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Elevate your simulator games with the GEMINI multi-axis joystick controller

Level up your simulator games with the GEMINI hybrid controller. This multi-axis joystick controller reimagines your typical gamepad controller, giving you a HOTAS/HOSAS system while keeping you comfortable. You love your simulator games. But playing them with a bulky joystick..
Last-minute Father’s Day gadget gifts you need to check out today
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Last-minute Father’s Day gadget gifts you need to check out today

Father’s Day 2022 is less than a week away. So, if you haven’t bought the man who’s always been there for you a worthy gift yet, now’s the time. And we’re here to help with today’s roundup of last-minute Father’s..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

SMOROBOT Tank X11 leaves you with a sparkling pool and more time to relax
Tech News
By Amy Poole

SMOROBOT Tank X11 leaves you with a sparkling pool and more time to relax

In this article, we’ll talk about how the SMOROBOT Tank X11 can do great cleaning for you. As a result, it leaves you with more time to relax and enjoy your pool.  Having a pool is a delight in life,..
Best drones and accessories for your summer photography
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best drones and accessories for your summer photography

Whether you’re backpacking through the Italian Riviera, lounging by the beach in the Bahamas, or just exploring your favorite local park, the best drones and accessories for your summer photography capture your favorite summer memories in stunning height and detail...
Curl your hair anytime, anywhere with this battery-operated hair styling tool
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Curl your hair anytime, anywhere with this battery-operated hair styling tool

Get a classy curled hairstyle anywhere with the Foxie Curler. This battery-operated hair styling tool is wireless and portable, so you can use it in the gym, car, or anywhere else for a fast, gentle styling treatment. You love the..
Best content creator gadgets and accessories for your home studio
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best content creator gadgets and accessories for your home studio

As a content creator, it’s up to you to create, promote, and—ultimately—sell your work. Whether you shoot makeup tutorials in your bedroom or TikTok videos in your basement, the right production tools are essential for taking your work to the..
The best Mac gadgets and accessories for your new MacBook Air M2
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best Mac gadgets and accessories for your new MacBook Air M2

By the looks of it, the 2022 MacBook Air features some pretty exciting upgrades, including the M2 chip, a larger 13.6″ display, and the return of MagSafe charging. To prepare for its release next month, today we’re highlighting some of..
Check out the best smart mirrors you can actually buy for your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Check out the best smart mirrors you can actually buy for your home

Smart mirrors sure seem futuristic—but you know they’re already here. An AR-infused bathroom mirror can help you try on a new look or a workout mirror lets you dance your way through a live fitness class. And, best of all,..