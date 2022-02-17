Best smart home security sensors to safeguard your home when you’re away

Feel a little anxious about leaving your home unattended? That's understandable, but it's nothing a good home security sensor can't remedy. Check out some of our favorites in this blog.

Netatmo smart indoor siren in the wall

You’ve planned your summer vacay but there’s just one problem: your home security gadgets aren’t up to your standards. Whether you want a full-home system of sensors or would rather focus on specific entry points, these are some of the best smart home security sensors to consider.

A motion detector like the Kangaroo Motion + Entry Sensor could be all you need if you live in a studio apartment. It sends you phone notifications about comings and goings.

Or, if you’d rather blanket your home in sensors, consider the Ring Alarm Pro. It comes with a motion detector and 4 contact alarms for complete peace of mind.

Ensure you know what’s going on while you’re away with the gadgets below.

1. The Hive Motion Sensor detects movement in your home and sends a phone notification if it notices anything amiss.

Hive Motion Sensor on a wall

If the Hive Motion Sensor notices motion while you’re gone, it sends an alert right to your phone. It requires the Hive Hub, and then it’ll work with your other Hive products.

Get it for about $39 on the official website.

2. The Netatmo x Matter Smart Security Sensor

Netatmo x Matter Smart Security Sensor on a door

Can’t remember if you closed the kitchen window? Avoid returning home unnecessarily when you have the Netatmo x Matter Smart Security Sensor. Its companion app can show you your door’s or window’s status. What’s more, the contact sensor and infrared motion detection pick up suspicious motion.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

3. The Arlo Security System smart DIY monitoring device

Arlo Security System on furniture

Keep a close eye on your home’s stats while you’re away with the Arlo Security System smart DIY monitoring device. While this gadget includes a security hub, you can also set the multisensor to recognize temperature changes, water leaks, and more.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

4. The Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor gives you peace of mind about your windows and doors, keeping you informed of break-ins.

Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor near a window

The Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor is pretty cool since its AI technology recognizes the sound of breaking glass. In fact, it can detect a shatter from up to 25 feet away, making it one of the best smart home security sensors out there.

Get it for $39.99 on Amazon.

5. The Netatmo Smart Indoor Siren

Netatmo Smart Indoor Siren in a video

The Netatmo Smart Indoor Siren knows the difference between your neighbor checking on your cat and someone less welcome. The loud siren is enough to scare anyone off, and it sends you a phone notification about the incident.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

6. The Ring Alarm Pro home security system protects against break-ins, freezes, fires, and more in an 8-piece security package.

Ring Alarm Pro with a basket

You can relax while you’re on vacation knowing that the Ring Alarm Pro home security system is taking care of everything. It offers 24/7 protection with motion detectors, contact sensors, a Pro Base Station, and more, making it one of the best smart home security sensors out there.

Get it for $299.99 on Amazon.

Kangaroo Motion + Entry Sensor on a door

When you’re away and want to know what’s going on in your house the Kangaroo Motion + Entry Sensor home security device lets you know. Install it near an entry point to get notified when someone opens or closes a door. It also detects unusual motion.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website

8. The Netatmo Smart Door and Window Sensors detect forced entry attempts, recognizing intrusions before they occur.

Netatmo Smart Door and Window Sensor on a window

The Netatmo Smart Door and Window Sensors knowabout break-ins before they happen. They understand understand when someone tries to force their way in and detect open windows and doors.

Get them for $129.99 on the official website.

9. The Hex Home DIY security system

Hex Home in a video

Protect your home without spending a fortune when you have the Hex Home DIY security system. This gadget brings you intelligent digital sensing at a fair price, which is why it’s one of the best smart home security sensors you can buy. Plus, you can set the sensitivity levels to ignore things like pets and a curtain blowing in the breeze.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

10. The Minut Smart Home Alarm monitors all aspects of your home’s security and includes a motion detector, humidity monitor, and more.

Minut Smart Home Alarm during installation

Enjoy multiple security features with the Minut Smart Home Alarm. It’s a helpful device while you’re away since it detects motion, temperature, mold, and alarms. And it does all of this using only a passive infrared sensor.

Get it for $79 on the official website.

It doesn’t matter if you go away for a week or just an hour because the best smart home security sensors give you peace of mind while you’re out. Do you own any home security gadgets you love? Tell us about them in the comments.

