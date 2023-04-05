Smart security: The best AI-powered home security gadgets

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 5, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Looking for ways to upgrade your home's security? These AI-powered home security gadgets have your back with intelligent tech.

Smart security: The best AI-powered home security gadgets
Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight in use

There’s nothing more important than feeling safe in your own home. Luckily, having the right gadgets in place can give you peace of mind and help prevent potential break-ins. That’s why it makes sense to fill your home with the best AI-powered home security gadgets, which is what we’re highlighting today.

Even your wall light can boast AI when it’s the eufy S100 Wired Wall Light Cam. The AI Smart Detection feature means it detects motion from up to 30 feet away and sends you notifications in real time.

Another excellent AI security gadget is the Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K indoor cam. It has AI gesture and facial recognition, so it knows when a stranger enters your home and sends warnings to your devices.

So, ready to better protect your home? Then let’s dive into the world of AI security gadgets!

1. The eufy S100 Wired Wall Light Cam has AI smart lighting and detection features for intelligent home security. Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

eufy S100
eufy S100 Wired Wall Light Cam outdoors

Keep your home secure with the eufy S100 Wired Wall Light Cam. Its AI features include smart detection with 2 PIR sensors that notice motion from 30 feet away. Then, you can switch the lighting on and off via motion, timer, voice assistant, and more.

2. The SECURAM EOS Wi-Fi fingerprint smart door lock has 1-touch fingerprint recognition. Buy it for $169 on the company website.

SECURAM EOS in a video

Experience seamless and secure access to your home with the SECURAM EOS Wi-Fi Fingerprint Smart Door Lock. Featuring 1-touch fingerprint recognition and 128-bit AES Encryption protocols, it brings top-level security to your front door.

3. The Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K indoor cam protects your home with AI gesture & facial recognition. It costs $109.99 on Amazon.

Aqara Camera Hub G3
Aqara Camera Hug G3 in white

Beef up your home security with the Aqara Camera Hub G3. It’s equipped with facial and gesture recognition. In fact, it tracks both pets and humans and recognizes 5 hand gestures. It’s one of the best AI-powered home security gadgets.

4. The TP-Link Tapo C420S2 smart wire-free security camera system has smart AI that identifies pets, people, and cars. Purchase it for $149.99 on Amazon.

TP-Link Tapo C420S2 outdoors
TP-Link Tapo C420S2 outdoors

Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with the TP-Link Tapo C420S2 smart wire-free security camera system. With advanced AI capabilities, it identifies cars, people, and pets and it alerts you when necessary.

5. The eufy 4G LTE Starlight Camera has AI that reduces up to 95% of false alarms, sending important notifications only. Get it for $169.99 on eufy’s website.

eufy 4G LTE Starlight
eufy 4G LTE Starlight Camera on a tree

Give yourself peace of mind with the eufy 4G LTE Starlight Camera. Thanks to the built-in AI, you only receive important alerts. And, in an emergency, you can communicate with 2-way audio or track the 4G LTE Starlight camera.

6. The Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight is outfitted with Kuna AI, an advanced network that gets smarter. Get it for $200 on the brand’s website.

Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight in use
Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight in use

One of the smartest porchlights out there, the Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight uses Kuna AI detection. It also has a 1080p HD camera, a 115 dB siren, and a 155° field of view, which is why it’s one of the best AI-powered home security gadgets.

7. The Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot uses intelligent motion to navigate your home and check on any room. Priced at $1,599.99, it’s available by invitation only on Amazon.

Amazon Astro 2nd Gen in a video

Another of the best AI security gadgets out there is the Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot. With intelligent motion, this security robot can find its way around your home. Use it to stay connected from anywhere and check on specific rooms.

8. The Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor uses AI to detect the sound of shattering glass. Buy it for $39.99 on Amazon.

Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor near a window
Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor near a window

The Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor detects attempted break-ins with AI technology that detects the sound of breaking glass. This allows it to reduce false alarms and send you accurate notifications.

9. The Eve Outdoor Cam smart floodlight security camera detects packages, people, and animals. Purchase it for $249.95 on the brand’s website.

Eve Outdoor Cam
Eve Outdoor Cam on a brick wall

Keep your property safe while ensuring your privacy with the Eve Outdoor Cam smart floodlight security camera, another of the best AI-powered home security gadgets. Its end-to-end encryption keeps live and recorded video for your eyes only. Plus, its intelligent features can recognize people, packages, animals, and motion.

10. The EZVIZ C6 2K+ smart home camera relies on AI to identify pets and humans and detect sounds. It costs $99.99 on Amazon.

EZVIZ C6 2K+ on a coffee table
EZVIZ C6 2K+ on a coffee table

Get top-notch video quality with the EZVIZ C6 2K+ smart home camera. It uses AI to identify humans and pets as well as listen for unusual sounds. It then sends an alert to your phone, notifying you about things like a crying baby, a barking dog, etc.

Investing in smart security gadgets powered by AI technology can help you rest more easily. From AI cameras that detect unusual activity to sensors that listen for breaking glass, these gadgets are pretty smart. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know!

