Which Alexa gadgets should you buy in 2022?

Want more devices for your Alexa setup? These gadgets are either made by Amazon or are Alexa compatible, helping you make better use of the voice assistant.

Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd-Gen smart display on the desk

From your car to your home security devices, Alexa is everywhere. But that’s not a bad thing, since it frees up your hands so effectively. So, to get the most from your setup, you likely wonder which Alexa gadgets you should buy in 2022.

Amazon products themselves are always a solid choice, and this year they include gadgets like switches, dimmers, and air quality monitors that all work with your favorite voice assistant.

Devices with Alexa connectivity also boast some pretty cool capabilities that Amazon hasn’t gotten to yet. We’re smitten with the Alexa-enabled coffee maker for streamlined mornings.

There are so many ways to make Alexa work better for you in 2022. Check them out below.

1. The Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat

Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat on a wall

Can you imagine not having to adjust the temperature every time you leave home and come back? The Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Thermostat has smart response technology that learns your schedule, automatically setting the temperatures you like. And it’s all just an Alexa command away.

Get it for $129 on the official website.

2. The Amazon Basics Smart Switches and Dimmers dim and brighten via Alexa command, making it easy to set your atmosphere.

Amazon Basics Smart Switches and Dimmers indoors

To get the most out of Alexa, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Basics Smart Switches and Dimmers. Consisting of the 3-Way Dimmer, 3-Way Switch, Single Pole Dimmer, and Single Pole Switch, the series lets you set your own schedules and control light by Alexa command.

Get them starting at $17.99 on Amazon.

3. The eufy SoloCam S40 security camera is solar-powered and works with Alexa, letting you check the camera while you do other things.

eufy SoloCam S40 on a brick wall

You’ve got a lot to do at home. Luckily, you can check your eufy SoloCam S40 security camera while doing other chores thanks to Alexa. If you wonder which Alexa gadgets you should buy in 2022, consider this one.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

4. The Lockly Flex Touch Bluetooth smart lock features a latch that works with Alexa and opens with your fingerprint for keyless entry.

Lockly Flex Touch Bluetooth on a door

The front door has never been safer or easier to open than with the Lockly Flex Touch Bluetooth smart lock. This front door deadbolt has a 3D fingerprint sensor that recognizes up to 99 fingerprints. The Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility gives you voice control and real-time updates.

Get it for $129.

5. The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor shows you exactly what’s in your air. Alexa sends a phone or voice announcement if it detects poor quality.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor on a countertop

The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor works with Alexa in a pretty cool way. Not only does it send phone notifications if it detects bad air quality, but it also plays an announcement on Echo devices. What’s more, this monitor works with Alexa Routines, so it connects with fans, blinds, and smart thermostats for temperature control.

Get it for $69.99 on Amazon.

6. The eufy SmartDrop smart delivery box keeps your packages safe and has a built-in camera. You can open it via Alexa, a key, a PIN, and more.

eufy SmartDrop video

You won’t have to worry about deliveries while you’re away from home with the eufy SmartDrop smart delivery box. This box boasts a large size and illuminated buttons. Plus, it sends you a notification when a delivery is complete.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

7. The Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker lets you brew coffee and change its strength with just an Alexa command.

Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker

Making your morning coffee is a whole lot easier with the Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker. You can tell this coffee pot to turn on, start brewing, and change its strength with Alexa. What’s more, you can use Routines to brew coffee on a schedule.

Get it for $99.99 on Amazon.

8. The Denon home 350 wireless home speaker streams songs at the touch of a button. Control the music, skip tracks, and more with Alexa.

Denon Home 350 on a table

The Denon Home 350 wireless home speaker makes a great choice if you wonder which Alexa gadgets you should buy in 2022. Denon Sound Master technology ensures the sound reaches every corner, while the Alexa compatibility makes control effortless.

Get it for $699.

9. The Wyze Robot Vacuum accurately maps your home using an LIDAR sensor. It works with Alexa when you pair it with an Alexa device.

Wyze Robot Vacuum in a video

Using a robot vacuum is so easy when it’s the Wyze Robot Vacuum. It boasts precision LIDAR mapping that lets it avoid obstacles and stairs. You can set no-go zones and use Alexa when you pair with an Amazon Alexa device.

Get it for $329 on Amazon.

Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd-Gen with books

Connect to smart home devices, make video calls, and watch movies with the Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd-generation. Connect to everything with an Alexa command.

Get it for $129.99 on Amazon.

Which Alexa gadgets should you buy in 2022? We think the devices above make great choices. Which ones will you get? Let us know in the comments.

