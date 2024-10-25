Best Christmas gifts for coworkers in 2024: Unique gadgets for under $50

No need to stress over Christmas shopping for your coworkers. I'm rounding up the coolest gadgets under $50 that are both unique and budget friendly. Next year, everyone will hope you're their Secret Santa!

You’ll impress everyone at the office! / Image Credit: Surface, Unsplash

Secret Santa, gift auction, or grab bag—whatever your office calls it, holiday gift-giving for a colleague can be tricky. You want to get something cool AND stay on budget. But sometimes you don’t even know who you’re buying for, or worse, you pulled the guy from accounting who’s always side-eyeing your reports. Don’t sweat it though—I’ve got your back with my list of the best Christmas gifts for coworkers in 2024!

From sleek coffee warmers to ergonomic mice, there are tons of awesome gifts under $50 that’ll impress your office crew. When I’m shopping for a coworker, I like to think about their hobbies and interests. But if you have no idea who you’re buying for (we’ve all been there), you can’t go wrong with some crowd-pleasers.

Pretty much everyone has a warm drink in hand all day, right? That’s why I’m recommending the VOBAGA Mug Warmer. It has a vintage modern design and comes in beautiful colors—everyone will want one for their desks!

And since we’re all glued to our computers, a chic keyboard or comfy ergonomic mouse means instant office hero status for you. Ready to crush your work Christmas party? Read on!

Warm Drinks

VOBAGA Mug Warmer in green

Nothing kills productivity like a cold cup of coffee (or tea). Help a coworker avoid it with the VOBAGA Mug Warmer. The rounded edges and soft color options make it a stylish accessory for any desk. With 3 temperature settings, your giftee can keep their coffee, tea, hot chocolate, or milk up to 104°F-131°F–149°F. Safety isn’t a concern, either, with the automatic shut-off feature. It’s one of our favorite Christmas gifts for coworkers.

Foldable Apple Charger

Hicober 3-in1 Charging Station with devices

Carrying multiple chargers is a pain. The Hicober 3-in-1 Charging Station supports multiple Apple devices and folds up neatly. Compatible with iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, it can fully power a device in 2-3 hours with the 18W quick charger. The 15W wireless iPhone charger has a higher height to avoid damaging the camera.

Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame

Canupdog Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame and a smartphone

Popular in the early 2000s, digital picture frames like the Canupdog 1080p Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame are on everyone’s wish lists again. This product allows wireless sharing letting friends and family swap special moments without a hassle. The classic wooden frame is available in multiple color options and looks great on a desk, in a living room, or a bedroom.

Crockpot Lunch Box

Crockpot Electric Lunchbox with a meal

Everyone’s favorite slow cooker now comes in lunchbox form, the Crockpot Electric Lunch Box. Shaped like a mini slow cooker with a handle, the 20 oz container stores and warms leftover soups, chilis, leftovers, and more. Whether they’re working from the office or are on the road, you’ll always be appreciated for giving them a warm lunch. It’s a super thoughtful Christmas gift for coworkers.

Multi-Device Keyboard

Logitech K380 Pebble Bluetooth Keyboard in purple

If your coworker’s keyboard has seen better days, the Logitech K380 Pebble Keyboard makes a thoughtful gift. It connects up to 3 devices and allows seamless switching—making your giftee’s day a heck of a lot easier. Meanwhile, it has a 2-year battery, and is OS adaptive. Plus, the concave keys will keep their fingertips comfy throughout hours of typing.

Ergonomic Mouse

ProtoArc Ergonomic Vertical Mouse EM11 in black

If people in your work environment spend most of their day clicking, gifting a mouse that alleviates wrist strain will make you legendary throughout the office. I like the ProtoArc Ergonomic Vertical Mouse. The built-in wrist rest encourages a neutral handshake position, reducing strain and fatigue. Clicks are silent, letting your recipient and the rest of the office focus on their work.

Rapid Brewer

OXO Rapid Brewer in a backpack

Does your work significant other need a post-3 pm coffee every day? They’ll definitely appreciate the OXO Brew Rapid Brewer. The size of a water bottle, this gadget makes a concentrated brew that’ll help them breeze through their last tasks and face the commute home. It works in 5 minutes or less and has a built-in stainless steel filter.

Connected Notebook

Rocketbook Core in use

Save a work friend from a lost or misplaced note with the letter-size, spiral-bound Rocketbook Core. It looks like a typical dotted-page notebook, but it digitizes notes and sketches with the included Pilot Frixion Pen. Then, it uploads all the info onto cloud platforms like Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneNote, where they can be viewed at any time. It’s a highly recommended Christmas gift for coworkers!

Clip-On Portable Speaker

JBL Clip 3 in color options / Image Credit: Rakhmat Suwandi, Unsplash

The JBL Clip 3 is a highly-rated portable speaker for just $44.95. Palm-sized and available in an array of colors, it’s a speaker your outdoorsy coworker can clip to their backpack with the fully integrated metal carabiner. They can expect a 10-hour battery life and an IPX7 waterproof design.

Slim Power Bank

Belkin Portable Charger USB C Power Bank in Blue

Keep a coworker’s phone fully charged throughout the day with the Belkin Portable Charger. Slim and sleek—it weighs just 8.8 oz. and fits easily in their hand. It’s a spot-on gift for the person who’s always at meetings—and busy parents who need their devices on full power, all day.

Quirky Desk Light

BANDIANCY Cute Kerosene Night Light on a table

Office desks can be boring. Bring some life to a team member’s workspace with the BANDIANCY Cute Kerosene Light. The vintage-style lamp holds a smiling flame-shapped lightbulb that gently glows. It’s sure to add some cheer to their day and anyone who stops by their desk.

Coworker Gift Ideas for 2024

Holiday gift-giving at work doesn’t have to be a hassle—just a bit of thoughtful planning, and you’re golden. With these picks, you’re sure to be the Secret Santa pro, and all-around gifting legend this Christmas!