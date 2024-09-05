The Best Switch Lite Accessories every gamer needs

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 5, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Level up your portable gaming experience with the Nintendo Switch Lite! Discover the best accessories to protect, enhance, and power up your handheld adventures.

The Best Switch Lite Accessories every gamer needs
Elevate your Switch Lite with these cool accessories / Image Credit: Future

Since its release in 2019, the Nintendo Switch Lite has become a go-to for gamers who love portable, on-the-go play. With each passing year, a wave of new and improved accessories has hit the market, keeping the handheld console fresh and fun to use. Whether you’re a new owner or a seasoned player now is the perfect time to explore the best Switch Lite accessories.

What’s so great about the Switch Lite?

Switch is Nintendo’s best-selling console of all time, so why go for the Switch Lite? The answer lies in its quality and portability. The Switch Lite boasts boasts a slightly smaller display and lighter weight—both make it easier to carry.

Meanwhile, the build is just as solid as the original’s. Reviewers have said that, apart from the reduced screen size, they feel like they have the Switch in their hands while playing on the Lite.

Unlike the Switch, however, Switch Lite doesn’t connect to your TV, so it’s solely a handheld device. But, if you only want to use it for on-the-go playing, the small form factor and lower price ($199.99 instead of $299.99), make the Switch Lite a great choice.

The best cases & covers

The Best Switch Lite Accessories every gamer needs
Nintendo Switch Lite Case by Nintendo in gray

The best cases for Switch Lite are those made for Switch Lite. While researching this article, I was surprised at the number of Switch cases that appeared in my Amazon search for ‘Switch Lite’ Cases. It’s just something to be aware of.

The cases in this list are all inexpensive and ofdo a great job at protecting your Switch Lite. Some even have room for extras like Joy-Con or game cards.

Anyway, after careful curation and review consultation, here are the 4 I recommend for Switch Lite users:

  1. Nintendo Switch Lite Case $7.49 on Amazon
  2. DLseego Protective Case for Nintendo Switch Lite $9.99 on Amazon
  3. Satisfye ZenGrip Go Slim Bundle (Lite) $39.99 on Amazon
  4. ProCase Flip Cover for Nintendo Switch Lite $22.99 $15.59 on Amazon

The best grips for Switch Lite

Switch Lite Accessories
Satisfye ZenGrip Go (Lite) in a person’s hands

Switch Lite is fantastic for play during travel. However, the compact frame keeps players’ wrists at an awkward angle, causing cramps during longer playing sessions. That’s where a grip comes in handy. Below, you’ll find Amazon’s most highly-rated grips for Switch Lite.

Users have said the Satisfye grip completely changes the positions of hands, placing them in a more natural position. If you’re looking for Joy-Con grips, both the PowerA & FASTSNAIL have good reviews on Amazon.

  1. Satisfye ZenGrip Go (Lite) $29.99 on Amazon
  2. Heatfun Grip for Nintendo Switch Lite $19.99 on Amazon
  3. FASTSNAIL Grips for Joy-Con $18.99 on Amazon
  4. PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip $14.99 on Amazon

Headphones for Switch Lite

Switch Lite Accessories
PDP Gaming LVL40 Airlite Stereo Headset and box

Due to the Lite’s compact size, you’re likely looking for a headset that offers superior sound and travels easily. Here are 3 lightweight, comfortable designs that bring stereo sound quality to your games.

The PDP headphones are officially licensed by Nintendo, so they’ll blend into your handheld setup. Then, the Steel Series Arctis Nova 1 has a convenient design that folds flat for easier travel.

  1. PDP Gaming LVL40 Airlite Stereo Headset for Nintendo $24.99 on Amazon
  2. Nyko Ns-2600 Wired Headset $13.97 on Amazon
  3. Steel Series Arctis Nova 1 $59 on Amazon

Chargers & Docks for travel

The Best Switch Lite Accessories every gamer needs
Nekteck 60W Charger with GaN and devicess

It’s always worth considering when and where you’ll need to charge your Switch Lite. If you’re buying it for your kids, definitely consider a vehicle charger. Or, if you’ll be playing during travel, a GaN charger is compact and fast charges both Switch Lite and a host of other devices.

  1. Nekteck 60W USB-C Charger with GaN Tech $29.99 on Amazon
  2. Nintendo Switch High-Speed Car Charger $15.98 on Amazon
  3. Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch Lite $15.95 on Amazon

Switch Lite stands & other accessories

TNE Switch Lite in use

Designed as a one-player handheld, Switch Lite doesn’t have a kickstand. So, if you want to pair it with Joy-Cons, I recommend getting a stand. Some hold the device at an angle while simultaneously charging it. Others raise Switch Lite for ventilation.

And don’t forget about screen protection! The amFilm Tempered Screen Protector for Switch Lite was designed for the device. It’s made of glass and thus has a high-quality feel.

  1. TNE Switch Lite Charger Stand $12.98 on Amazon
  2. Tscope Cute Switch Stand $12.99 on Amazon
  3. amFilm Tempered Screen Protector, $7.99 on Amazon

Whether you’re new to the Switch Lite or looking to enhance your gaming setup, the right accessories can make all the difference. So, take your gaming experience to the next level by exploring these top-rated accessories!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Daily Digest

Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Is your business software saving you money? Here’s how to tell
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Is your business software saving you money? Here’s how to tell
Many business owners purchase new software and other technologies because they see it as an investment. They spend money and expect to see a certain amount of value in return. But how can you be absolutely sure that your technology..
iPhone 16 Pro leaks and 3 other gadget rumors you need to know
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
iPhone 16 Pro leaks and 3 other gadget rumors you need to know
Apple’s gearing up for the iPhone 16 release soon. While iPhone 16 Pro leaks aren’t as frequent as with some other brands’ smartphones, a few details have started to slip out from Cupertino. Meanwhile, Samsung’s had a busy year, recently..
Top Labor Day appliance sales 2024: Unbeatable deals on must-have home essentials
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Top Labor Day appliance sales 2024: Unbeatable deals on must-have home essentials
Labor Day is coming up next Monday, which means a welcome break for students, employees, and anyone looking to unwind. Whether you’re heading to the mountains for the weekend or just firing up the grill, it’s also the perfect time..
Navigating relationships in the digital age: The role of tech tools
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Navigating relationships in the digital age: The role of tech tools
Smartphones, computers, smart speakers, smart TVs….the list of technological devices we have access to in the 21st century is seemingly endless. While we think of most as providing entertainment, they all serve multiple purposes and can be powerful tools for..
Wisesky W-Cat review: breathe fresher, cleaner air with this cat air purifier
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Wisesky W-Cat review: breathe fresher, cleaner air with this cat air purifier
I love my mom’s cat, but man does his hair shed! We find it on the armchairs, dish rack—even floating in the air. When I developed allergies, we knew we needed to take action. That’s when we found the Wisesky..

Popular Blog Posts

Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..

You Might Also Like

Mastering pet cleanup: vacuuming tips & tricks for a fur- and odor-free home
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

Mastering pet cleanup: vacuuming tips & tricks for a fur- and odor-free home

Pets bring joy to our lives, but they also leave behind fur and odors that can be challenging to remove. With the right pet vacuum and proven solutions for odor elimination, you can maintain a clean and fresh pet-friendly home...
Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch7: Which one should you buy?
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch7: Which one should you buy?

For me, Google’s Pixel Watch 2 has become a must-have. The fitness and sleep tracking features aren’t just useful—they’re genuinely motivating. Watching my sleep quality steadily improve and having reliable data on my movement has been a real game changer...
AV Access iDock C20 review: A USB KVM switch to effortlessly manage 2 laptops and monitors
Product Reviews
By Astghik Azaryan

AV Access iDock C20 review: A USB KVM switch to effortlessly manage 2 laptops and monitors

My first job out of college landed me in an office, sitting at a desk with 2 laptops and a monitor. Conditions were cramped—the tech took up most of my desk space. Little did I know that a USB KVM..
HUAWEI triple-fold phone leaks: When sci-fi becomes reality
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan

HUAWEI triple-fold phone leaks: When sci-fi becomes reality

In the Westworld TV series, Delos workers use a slick, pocket-sized triple-screen device for monitoring the theme park, making phone calls, and checking GPS. It’s almost like we’re stepping into a sci-fi world ourselves! And here’s the kicker: HUAWEI might..
Large room air purifier review: DR. J Professional covers up to 2,500 sq. ft.
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Large room air purifier review: DR. J Professional covers up to 2,500 sq. ft.

I’m a city apartment dweller in a region prone to wildfires. For my family and me, an air purifier is an essential appliance, right up there with our fridge and dishwasher. So I was happy to see the DR. J..
retimer 3 review: A data-driven comfy light therapy sleep wearable
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan

retimer 3 review: A data-driven comfy light therapy sleep wearable

Living way up north, my brother struggles to get morning sun from autumn to early spring, which is crucial for regulating sleep cycles. He’s been using melatonin, but his sleep just keeps getting shorter—he even had just 3 hours recently...