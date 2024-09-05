The Best Switch Lite Accessories every gamer needs

Level up your portable gaming experience with the Nintendo Switch Lite! Discover the best accessories to protect, enhance, and power up your handheld adventures.

Since its release in 2019, the Nintendo Switch Lite has become a go-to for gamers who love portable, on-the-go play. With each passing year, a wave of new and improved accessories has hit the market, keeping the handheld console fresh and fun to use. Whether you’re a new owner or a seasoned player now is the perfect time to explore the best Switch Lite accessories.

What’s so great about the Switch Lite?

Switch is Nintendo’s best-selling console of all time, so why go for the Switch Lite? The answer lies in its quality and portability. The Switch Lite boasts boasts a slightly smaller display and lighter weight—both make it easier to carry.

Meanwhile, the build is just as solid as the original’s. Reviewers have said that, apart from the reduced screen size, they feel like they have the Switch in their hands while playing on the Lite.

Unlike the Switch, however, Switch Lite doesn’t connect to your TV, so it’s solely a handheld device. But, if you only want to use it for on-the-go playing, the small form factor and lower price ($199.99 instead of $299.99), make the Switch Lite a great choice.

The best cases & covers

Nintendo Switch Lite Case by Nintendo in gray

The best cases for Switch Lite are those made for Switch Lite. While researching this article, I was surprised at the number of Switch cases that appeared in my Amazon search for ‘Switch Lite’ Cases. It’s just something to be aware of.

The cases in this list are all inexpensive and ofdo a great job at protecting your Switch Lite. Some even have room for extras like Joy-Con or game cards.

Anyway, after careful curation and review consultation, here are the 4 I recommend for Switch Lite users:

The best grips for Switch Lite

Satisfye ZenGrip Go (Lite) in a person’s hands

Switch Lite is fantastic for play during travel. However, the compact frame keeps players’ wrists at an awkward angle, causing cramps during longer playing sessions. That’s where a grip comes in handy. Below, you’ll find Amazon’s most highly-rated grips for Switch Lite.

Users have said the Satisfye grip completely changes the positions of hands, placing them in a more natural position. If you’re looking for Joy-Con grips, both the PowerA & FASTSNAIL have good reviews on Amazon.

Headphones for Switch Lite

PDP Gaming LVL40 Airlite Stereo Headset and box

Due to the Lite’s compact size, you’re likely looking for a headset that offers superior sound and travels easily. Here are 3 lightweight, comfortable designs that bring stereo sound quality to your games.

The PDP headphones are officially licensed by Nintendo, so they’ll blend into your handheld setup. Then, the Steel Series Arctis Nova 1 has a convenient design that folds flat for easier travel.

Chargers & Docks for travel

Nekteck 60W Charger with GaN and devicess

It’s always worth considering when and where you’ll need to charge your Switch Lite. If you’re buying it for your kids, definitely consider a vehicle charger. Or, if you’ll be playing during travel, a GaN charger is compact and fast charges both Switch Lite and a host of other devices.

Switch Lite stands & other accessories

TNE Switch Lite in use

Designed as a one-player handheld, Switch Lite doesn’t have a kickstand. So, if you want to pair it with Joy-Cons, I recommend getting a stand. Some hold the device at an angle while simultaneously charging it. Others raise Switch Lite for ventilation.

And don’t forget about screen protection! The amFilm Tempered Screen Protector for Switch Lite was designed for the device. It’s made of glass and thus has a high-quality feel.

Whether you’re new to the Switch Lite or looking to enhance your gaming setup, the right accessories can make all the difference. So, take your gaming experience to the next level by exploring these top-rated accessories!