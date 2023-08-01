Best handheld gaming consoles & accessories to buy for your gamer friend on Friendship Day

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 1, 2023, 7:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

With Friendship Day around the corner, level up your bestie's mobile gaming with these best handheld gaming consoles and accessories. We're highlighting Backbone, Razer, Logitech, and more.

Best handheld gaming consoles & accessories to buy for your gamer friend on Friendship Day
We love the Logitech G Cloud handheld gaming console

Did you know Friendship Day is nearly here? If you have a friend who’s into mobile gaming, get them one of the best handheld gaming consoles to celebrate the day.

Mobile gaming is seeing a resurgence in popularity thanks to improved streaming technology and convenient handheld consoles. But, if you want to game on the go, which gadgets should you buy? The best handheld gaming consoles and accessories, of course!

Take a step back in time with the Anbernic RG353P retro handheld. It lets you play both Android and Linux games with its Linux or Android 11 operating systems. So you can enjoy the classics anywhere.

Then, the Backbone One for iPhone Playstation Edition brings PS DualSense features to your smartphone for a comfortable on-the-move experience. Just pair it with the PS Remote Play App to play your PlayStation games while you’re out.

Check out the best handheld gaming consoles and accessories of 2023 (so far) below.

1. The Anbernic RG353P retro handheld lets you play both Android and Linux games on the go. Buy it for $119 on the official website.

Gaming Eagle Anbernic RG353P
Anbernic RG353P in black and white colors

Take retro games with you anywhere when you have the Anbernic RG353P retro handheld. Designed for classic titles, it runs both Android and Linux, giving you unrivaled compatibility for your library and apps.

2. The Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition wireless controller is inspired by the DualSense wireless controller. Get it for $99.99 on the company website.

Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition intro video

Add PS-like controls to your iPhone with the Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition wireless controller. It looks and feels like a PS DualSense wireless controller. Plus, it pairs easily with the PS Remote Play app.

3. The Razer Edge Android gaming handheld features the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 for high-level performance. Buy it for $399.99 on the brand’s website.

Best handheld gaming consoles and accessories of 2023 so far
Razer Edge in use

Games on the Razer Edge Android gaming handheld are a ton of fun, thanks to the exclusive Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip. Even better, you can expect fast frame rates from the 144 Hz AMOLED display. It’s one of the best handheld gaming consoles of 2023 so far.

4. The Deckmate Entire System brings a hot-swappable system to your Steam Deck for mounts and accessories. It costs $49 on the official website.

Deckmate Entire System Steam Deck Attachment Bundle
Deckmate Entire System on a Steam Deck

Use your Steam Deck any way you want with the Deckmate Entire System. It makes switching mounts and accessories a breeze and works with any case. You can even prop your Deck with the kickstand.

5. The Logitech G Cloud handheld gaming console has a large 7″ 1080p Full HD touchscreen. Get it for $299.99 on the company website.

Logitech G Cloud intro video

Game anywhere with ease when you have the Logitech G Cloud handheld gaming console. It has a 7″ 1080p Full HD touchscreen for a better experience. What’s more, the 60 Hz refresh rate keeps you competitive.

6. The Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller supports Android mobile devices and has a long battery life. Buy it for $79.95 on the brand’s website.

Best handheld gaming consoles and accessories of 2023 so far
Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller in a lifestyle scene

Created for Xbox and cloud gaming, the Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller has a familiar gamepad design. It supports Android mobile devices and has a long-lasting 30-hour battery life, making it one of the best handheld gaming consoles and accessories of 2023.

7. The Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller adds console-quality controls to Android and iPhone smartphones. Purchase it for $99.99 on the official website.

Best handheld gaming consoles and accessories of 2023 so far
Razer Kishi V2 on a desk

Take your mobile gaming to the next level with the Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller. Working as a universal mobile controller, it brings console-level controls to your smartphone. In fact, it works with PC and console games.

8. The RIG MG-X mobile gaming controller offers familiar Xbox buttons for on-the-go games. Get it for $63.99 on Amazon.

Best handheld gaming consoles and accessories of 2023 so far
RIG MG-X on an Android smartphone

Add Xbox-like buttons to your smartphone with the RIG MG-X mobile gaming controller. It even has Nexus, Menu, and View buttons. Moreover, the universal fit works with Android smartphones up to 6.5″ in size.

9. The ColorWare Nintendo Joy Cons customize your Nintendo Switch with unique color effects. They cost $149 on the brand’s website.

ColorWare Nintendo Joy Cons
ColorWare Nintendo Joy Cons in black and yellow

Personalize your Nintendo Switch with the ColorWare Nintendo Joy Cons, another of the best handheld gaming gadgets and consoles of 2023. They add unique color effects to your device and are available in a painted finish or skin. You can even go for matte or glossy exterior.

10. The Nintendo Switch OLED makes gameplay more fun with the Nintendo Switch OLED model. Buy it for $349.99 on the company website.

Nintendo Switch OLED
Nintendo Switch OLED on a table

Released in 2021, the Nintendo Switch OLED is still one of the best handheld consoles you can buy. It boasts a 7-inch OLED screen, audio enhancement, a dock with a wired LAN port, and much more.

The best handheld consoles and accessories are sure to make gaming more fun. Which of these gadgets do you love the most? Tell us!

What is the most popular handheld game console?

The best handheld gaming consoles come from a few different brands. The Nintendo Switch OLED and the Nintendo Switch are 2 popular consoles. Additionally, people love the Ayaneo 2 and the Steam Deck.

How do I choose a gaming console?

When you look for a handheld gaming console, you need to decide what your priorities are. Consider price, compatibility, battery life, games, and anything else that matters to you.

For example, you may love the Nintendo Switch OLED but not want to spend upwards of $300. If you just want to dip your toes in the handheld gaming world, perhaps the $77 RIG MG-X is the best option.

What is the best budget gaming console?

The best budget gaming handheld depends on your budget, but the Anbernic RG353P is a great option at only $149. If that’s too steep, perhaps you’d prefer the Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition or the Razer Kishi V2, which both come in at just $99.99.

Even cheaper—and still great—are the $69.95 Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller and the $77 RIG MG-X.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
