After 5 apartments and way too many HVAC headaches, I found the best Alexa smart thermostats for renters

Google

If you’re renting an apartment and the climate control consists of a beige plastic rectangle from 2003, I see you. In fact, I’ve been you. I’ve moved enough times to have an opinion on basically every type of heating and cooling setup a landlord can throw at you — central HVAC without a C-wire, electric baseboards that scream when you touch them, a single window AC unit that’s supposed to get you through the entire summer. That’s why I decided it was finally time to write a guide to the best smart thermostat for Alexa for renters.

This is for renters who want Alexa to handle the temperature for them, who don’t want to lose their security deposit, and who’d rather not have an awkward conversation with the landlord about modifying the wiring. Let’s get into it.

What renters actually need from a smart thermostat for Alexa

Most “best smart thermostats” lists are written for homeowners. Those people can rip out a wall plate, run a new C-wire, hire an electrician, and call it a Saturday. We renters can’t. We have vastly different requirements—but once you focus your buying decision on it, the picks get way more obvious.

Here’s what actually matters for renters using Alexa:

Reversible install. The whole thermostat needs to come off the wall in 10 minutes when you move out. No drilling new holes, no rewiring, no permanent changes. If the manual mentions “professional installation required,” scroll right past it.

Works with whatever weird HVAC your apartment has. Lots of rentals don’t have central HVAC at all. You might be working with a window AC, a ductless mini-split, or electric baseboard heaters from the Carter administration. The best smart thermostat for you depends entirely on what’s already on the wall (or in the window). I’ve included picks for each scenario.

No C-wire? No problem. A huge percentage of older apartments don’t have a C-wire (the one that constantly powers the thermostat). Anything I’m recommending here either doesn’t need one or comes with a workaround in the box.

Real Alexa integration, not just compatible. I’m talking proper voice commands (“Alexa, set the thermostat to 70”), routines, and Echo Hub support — not a janky third-party skill that breaks every six weeks.

No subscription gatekeeping. I don’t want to pay $5 a month to schedule my own apartment. Free apps only.

***What doesn’t matter as much for renters: pro-grade energy reports, geofencing that assumes you live in a 4-bedroom house, and integrations with solar inverters or whole-home humidifiers you don’t own. Skip those features if they cost extra.

My top picks for the best smart thermostat for Alexa for renters

The no-brainer Alexa thermostat for most renters

Amazon Amazon Smart Thermostat Let me just say it: for most renters with central HVAC, the Amazon Smart Thermostat is the best smart thermostat for Alexa for renters because it’s literally made by Honeywell, baked into the Alexa ecosystem, and costs about as much as one nice dinner out. I have one in my current apartment. The Alexa integration is the most seamless I’ve ever used — no skill to enable, no weird account-linking dance. I just said “Alexa, discover devices” and we were on. It also works without a C-wire if you grab the bundle with the C-Wire Adapter (~$10 extra). Picture this: it’s 2 a.m., you’re in bed, and you whisper “Alexa, make it 68” instead of getting up. That’s the energy I’m here for. Bonus: it’s ENERGY STAR certified, so a lot of utility companies will rebate you $50–$100, which can drop the effective cost under $30. Get it for $ 79.99 $ 61.99 -22.5%

Pros ✅ Alexa setup takes literally 30 seconds

✅ Super cheap, cheap (under $30 after rebates)

✅ Works without a C-wire Cons ❌ Screen is kinda ugly

The upgrade pick if you want a screen that slaps

ecobee ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced For renters who want something that looks a little more stylish than the Amazon basic, the ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced is my upgrade pick. It’s the move if you have central HVAC but no C-wire — the Power Extender Kit comes in the box, you wire it up at the furnace once, and you’re set. (Yes, you can totally undo it when you move; just keep the original parts.) The full-color touch screen is gorgeous, way nicer than the Amazon one if your thermostat is in a visible spot in your living room. Alexa works flawlessly here too — voice control covers every setting, plus it plays nice with Apple HomeKit and Google Home if you have a multi-ecosystem household. I love using this one for “Alexa, run my away routine” before I leave for work — the whole thing dims, drops the temp, and locks down for the day. Solid investment that merges easily with your next place. Get it for $ 199.99

Pros ✅ No C-wire? Power Extender Kit is in the box

✅ Touchscreen that actually looks cute on the wall

✅ Plays nice with Alexa, HomeKit, and Google Cons ❌ Install means cracking open the furnace panel

If you want it pretty AND smart

Google Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) I know, I know — Nest with Alexa feels like crossing streams. But hear me out: the 4th Gen Nest Learning Thermostat (released late 2024) ships with Matter built in, so it now plays very nicely with Alexa. You just tell Alexa to discover devices, and you’re talking to your Nest like normal. For renters specifically, the install is shockingly simple — about 15 minutes, no C-wire required for most setups, and the round design covers up any weird discoloration left by any previous wall-mount situation. The auto-learning piece is unreal in a small apartment: after about a week, it figures out you crank the AC at 7 p.m. and starts doing it for you. Saying, “Alexa, ask Nest what the temperature is,” while I’m doing dishes is such an incredible feeling. A bit of a splurge, but you’re taking it with you forever. Get it for $ 279.99 $ 229.99 -17.9%

Pros ✅ Learns your schedule so you stop fiddling

✅ 15-min install, no C-wire drama

✅ Now properly Alexa-friendly thanks to Matter Cons ❌ Steep at ~$280 for a rental

The “wait, my window AC can be smart??” pick

Sensibo Sensibo Air Pro This one’s a renter game-changer and nobody talks about it enough. If your apartment doesn’t have central HVAC at all — just a window AC, a portable AC, or a ductless mini-split with a remote — you can’t use any of the picks above. The Sensibo Air Pro is what you want. It’s basically a tiny AI-powered universal remote that mounts on your wall (peel-and-stick, no drilling) and beams infrared signals at your AC unit. From there, Alexa can fully control it. I had one in my last studio with a janky window unit and it changed my life — “Alexa, turn on the AC” actually did the thing. It’s also got a built-in air quality sensor that tracks VOCs and CO2, which is huge if you live in a city or share walls with someone who, uh, fries a lot of fish. Pricier than I’d like, but it’s the only renter-friendly option if you don’t have a wall thermostat in the first place. Get it for $ 149.00

Pros ✅ Only real option for window ACs and mini-splits

✅ Peel-and-stick install in 60 seconds

✅ Tracks air quality, which is kinda elite Cons ❌ Pricey for what it is (~$150)

❌ Your AC needs an IR remote or this is useless

For renters in old apartments with electric heat

Mysa Mysa Smart Thermostat for Baseboards V2 If your apartment runs on electric baseboard heat (you know the type — long metal heaters along the floor, dial thermostats that lie about temperature), Mysa is genuinely the only smart thermostat I’d recommend for you. It’s a 240V line-voltage thermostat designed specifically for baseboard heaters and fan-forced electric heat, which most smart thermostats can’t handle. Alexa support is fully built in — voice control, routines, the works. Use case I lived through: I’d say “Alexa, set the bedroom to 68” before bed, and the baseboard would chill out so I wasn’t sweating through my sheets. Heads up — this one technically requires hardwiring, so check your lease and local code (some places require a licensed electrician for line-voltage work). When you move, you swap the original dial back in. Get it for $ 159.00 $ 127.00 -20.1%

Pros ✅ One of the only smart thermostats that handles baseboard heat

✅ Full Alexa voice control, no weird workarounds

✅ App is free forever Cons ❌ Some renters will need an electrician (check your lease)

What to skip when you’re renting

A few things I’d actively avoid as a renter. Skip any thermostat that brags about professional install required — that’s a hard pass when you don’t own the unit. Skip anything that requires you to run a new C-wire through your wall; even if you’re handy, your landlord won’t be amused.

Avoid the Honeywell T9 and similar premium central thermostats that assume you have multiple HVAC zones—most apartments are one zone, and you’re paying for features you can’t use. Don’t fall for the smart plug hack for window ACs either — yes, it’ll let Alexa kill power to the unit, but you lose all temperature control and your AC will just blast at whatever it was last set to. Get an actual smart AC controller like the Sensibo.

Last thing: skip any thermostat that locks scheduling or geofencing behind a subscription. We’re not paying $60 a year to schedule our own bedroom.

Quick-start advice for renters

Before you click buy, do two things: snap a phone photo of your current thermostat’s wiring (or your AC remote’s model number, if you’re going the Sensibo route), and check your HVAC type. If you see two wires (R and W), you’ve got a heat-only system; four-plus wires usually means you’ve got central HVAC and the Amazon, ecobee, or Nest will work.

Real talk: If your thermostat is a knob on a baseboard heater, you need the Mysa. If you don’t have a thermostat at all and just blast a window unit, you need the Sensibo. Take the original thermostat off carefully and stash it in a drawer with the screws — that’s your move-out kit.