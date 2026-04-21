Best smart lock with camera for Airbnb hosts: what I learned after a trip to Sarandë, Albania

Image Credit: Airbnb

Any Airbnb Superhost will tell you this: smart locks and outdoor cameras are among the most important upgrades for a rental. Last year, I took a trip to Sarandë, a resort town in southern Albania, and dealt with a key that kept digging into my pants while I moved around. That, along with weak infrastructure, made the stay less smooth than expected.

I like the trend where hosts set the code as the last four digits of a guest’s phone number. My memory needs that kind of help. That’s where the best smart lock with camera for Airbnb hosts comes in. I have done the research so you can set up your place with confidence and offer an exceptional guest experience.

What to look for in a smart lock for Airbnb

You’ll see a few types of smart locks: deadbolt adapters, full deadbolt replacements, and full knob or lever swaps. Each type has a role, but short-term rentals need gear that works every time, stays simple for guests, and allows remote control. That makes a full deadbolt your go-to option.

Smart locks focus on ease. They give several entry options, such as keypad codes, fingerprint scans, or an app. Keypad locks fit rental owners and vacation hosts who handle many key handoffs.

Most keypad locks let you set short-term codes for each guest and remove them after checkout. You can add or delete PINs and digital keys from your phone. Guests enjoy the freedom to check in on their own and skip meetups, and they avoid the risk of losing a key.

A smart keypad lock also sends alerts when someone uses it. You can open the door or change codes from any place at any time.

Built-in vs. add-on camera: which works best?

Many hosts pick a smart lock and pair it with a separate doorbell camera from brands like Ring or Nest. If the lock app fails, the camera still runs. If the camera stops, the lock still works. Some locks now connect with Airbnb to create guest codes on their own, and most of those models don’t include a camera. If you want a lock with a built-in camera, there is a solid option below that earns its price.

Best smart lock with a built-in camera: eufy Video Smart Lock S330

Image Credit: eufy eufy Video Smart Lock S330 Get it for $ 349.99 $ 244.99 -30%

For 2026, hosts often look at Lockly Vision Elite and eufy Video Smart Lock S330. The Vision Elite gives a lock and doorbell in one unit, but the eufy S330 costs less, captures sharper 2K video, and holds up better over time.

Battery life stood out to me. Locks with Wi-Fi, cameras, or motion tracking use more power. The S330 packs a 10,000 mAh rechargeable battery for long use. eufy says a full charge can last about four months, and user reports back that claim. Many say they changed the battery once, maybe twice, over that span.

You get five ways to unlock: fingerprint, the eufy app, voice control with Alexa or Google, keypad, or a key. From any place, you can view your front door through the camera and control the lock in the app. The S330 can tell the difference between a person and other motion, so it avoids constant alerts when a dog runs past. I saw reports of issues with human detection, and eufy fixed that with an update.

Best Airbnb-compatible smart locks

If you handle many guest stays, you’ll love that some locks now work with Airbnb to create codes for each guest. August, Yale Assure, and Schlage Encode locks offer keypads with codes that the Airbnb app sets and expires at checkout. Here’s how that setup makes your hosting life easier:

You stay in control : View guest codes and set access times right in the Airbnb app

: View guest codes and set access times right in the Airbnb app Guests get a smooth entry : They receive their code in email and trip details, so they can walk in with no hassle

: They receive their code in email and trip details, so they can walk in with no hassle Setup takes little effort : Use a compatible smart lock and connect your smart lock account

: Use a compatible smart lock and connect your smart lock account You keep full access: Your personal codes work the same as before

Wi-Fi touch screen deadbolt: Schlage Encode

Image Credit: Andrew Clegg, Amazon Schlage Encode Get it for $ 265.35

With the Schlage Encode, you can lock or unlock from any place, manage up to 100 codes, and view lock history in the Schlage Home app with Wi-Fi. The app can draft a message for new guests with their code and access window. When their stay ends, the code stops working.

Schlage includes four AA batteries that can last up to six months with normal use. Some users report a year or more, based on usage. You can check battery status in the app, so you avoid issues for guests. Battery swaps take about 15 seconds and need no tools, unlike some other locks that require screw removal.

The lock sends alerts when someone opens or closes it, but timing can vary. I suggest you pair it with a home camera system, such as a Ring Battery Doorbell Plus.

Wi-Fi lock with key entry: Yale Assure Lock 2 Deadbolt

Image Credit: Yale Yale Assure Lock 2 Deadbolt Get it for $ 259.99 $ 198.94 -23.5%

Yale offers several Assure Lock 2 models, but the base version suits most hosts. Its keypad uses physical buttons, which makes entry easier and reduces input errors. The key slot also gives a backup in case of tech issues.

You can set the lock to auto-lock once DoorSense detects that the door has closed. Users say that it works even when one lock serves several listings, such as rooms in one home. I stayed in a villa in Sarandë with multiple guests across floors, and this setup would have made entry simple.

Like other Airbnb-ready locks, the Yale Assure Lock 2 doesn’t include a camera, but it works well with external systems. It supports activity logs, sends alerts, and connects with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit. Pair it with a smart camera, such as a Ring doorbell, to track arrivals and lock use.

Why August Smart Locks fall short for Airbnb hosts

August offers a few Airbnb-ready locks, but the value doesn’t stand out to me. The closest fit is the August Home Silver Wi-Fi Smart Lock with Smart Keypad. However, users claim that the batteries in both the lock and keypad drain often, even with light use. Another issue is that the app doesn’t show battery status until it hits a critical level and sends an alert.

Quick-start advice

I suggest you first decide between an all-in-one unit or a modular setup. If you want a streamlined porch, an integrated camera-lock like the eufy S330 is your best bet. If you prefer the reliability of established lock brands and already have a doorbell camera, a dedicated smart deadbolt like the Schlage Encode or Yale Assure 2 is the way to go.

Your next steps:

Audit your entryway: Measure your current deadbolt and check your Wi-Fi signal strength at the door before purchasing anything

Measure your current deadbolt and check your Wi-Fi signal strength at the door before purchasing anything Select your hardware: Order an integrated camera-lock for simplicity, or a standalone smart lock if you want to pair it with an existing security system

Order an integrated camera-lock for simplicity, or a standalone smart lock if you want to pair it with an existing security system Automate access: Link your new lock to your Airbnb account to ensure guest codes auto-generate based on their booking dates

Link your new lock to your Airbnb account to ensure guest codes auto-generate based on their booking dates Configure alerts: Enable notifications so you know exactly when guests arrive and when the door is secured

Parting thoughts

Smart locks and cameras shape Airbnb hosting and remove stress from guest access. You should pick a system that gives codes, tracks entry, and lets you control access from your phone. I trust the eufy Video Smart Lock S330 for camera and lock in one unit, and I prefer Schlage Encode or Yale Assure for simple setups with strong control.