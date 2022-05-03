The best USB-C hubs for your office setup

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 3, 2022

No matter what kind of computer you use for work, it's likely you need a USB-C hub to connect all your peripherals. These are some of the best for your setup.

The best USB-C hubs for your office setup
Satechi Pro Hub Max for MacBook series in use

MacBooks, iMacs, and Windows computers keep getting sleeker and more lightweight. And you know what that means; fewer integrated ports. Yet a robust workspace needs plenty of ’em. That’s where the best USB-C hubs for your office setup come in.

For MacBooks, we love the Satechi Pro Hub Max. It has an easy-to-use plug-and-play design, an array of ports, and works with the 2021 MacBook Pro M1.

Otherwise, if you connect your MacBook or Windows laptop to multiple devices, we like the Belkin Pro Thunderbolt4 Dock with its 12 ports and fast transfer speeds.

Design your ideal workflow when you go for the best USB-C hubs for your office setup.

1. The VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Pro works with up to 8 devices simultaneously and a has an impressive 45W power delivery.

The best USB-C hubs for your office setup
VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Pro in use

Get the ports and power you need for work with the VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Pro. It has 2 USB 3.0 ports, a PD fast charging port, a micro SD card reader, etc. A 45W power delivery charges your MacBook and other laptops quickly.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

2. The Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD22TB4 features a modular design, allowing you to upgrade modules for productivity.

Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD22TB4
Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD22TB4 and a monitor

Get a hub that supports your productivity with the Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD22TB4. With its Thunderbolt 4 ports, you can connect multiple 4K displays and peripherals while enjoying a 40 GB/s data transfer.

Get it for $469.99 on the official website.

3. The Satechi Pro Hub Max for MacBook series gives your MacBook helpful ports like a 4K HDMI and numerous USB ports.

The best USB-C hubs for your office setup
Satechi Pro Hub Max on a MacBook

If you work from a MacBook, you need a hub. Thankfully, the Satechi Pro Hub Max for MacBook series has plenty of ports including an audio jack port, micro/SD card readers, etc. The plug-and-play design is easy to use, making it one of the best USB hubs for your office setup.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

4. The Belkin Pro Thunderbolt 4 dock elevates your workspace with 12 ports that connect your laptop to other devices.

Belkin Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock
Belkin Pro Thunderbolt 4 dock with a camera

Create the ideal work setup with your MacBook or Windows laptops when using the Belkin Pro Thunderbolt 4 dock. It allows you to connect to multiple devices, ethernet, video, and power with just 1 Thunderbolt 4 cable. With 40 Gbps data transfer speeds, it’s 8 times faster than USB 3.0.

Get it for $399.99 on Amazon.

5. The SanDisk Professional PRO-DOCK 4 docking station streamlines your workflow with its installed SanDisk PRO-READER devices.

The best USB-C hubs for your office setup
SanDisk Professional PRO-DOCK 4 front view

Supercharge your workday with the SanDisk Professional PRO-DOCK 4 docking station. It has many ports, while its 4 reader bays allow simultaneous offloading. And, of course, you can connect your displays and other devices through this 1 station.

Get it for $499.99 on the official website.

6. The HYPER HyperDrive USB-C Hubs for iMac 24-inch have a handy clamp-on design and offer up to 6 connectivity ports.

Hyperdrive USB C Hubs
HYPER HyperDrive USB-C Hubs on a computer

Get more ports for your iMac 24-inch with the Hyper HyperDrive USB-C Hubs for iMac 24-inch. They come in 2 models—5-in-1 and 6-in-1. Both have color options that match your iMac and bring your ports to the front of the computer.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

7. The Twelve South StayGo mini portable USB-C Hub is great for on-the-go work with its compact design and 4 ports.

Twelve South StayGo in a video

If you often work from cafés or a client’s business, the Twelve South StayGo mini portable USB-C Hub is one of the best USB-C hubs for your work setup. It works with MacBooks and iPads and brings you 4K HDMI, USB-C power, USB-A, and Headphone/Audio ports.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

8. The Moshi Symbus Compact USB-C Dock works with your MacBook or USB-C laptop, connecting it to an HDMI monitor, wired internet, and more.

The best USB-C hubs for your office setup
Moshi Symbus Compact USB-C Dock with a laptop

The Moshi Symbus Compact USB-C Dock makes connecting your MacBook or USB-C laptop a breeze. This 5-in-1 docking station is plug and play, so you won’t have to install any drivers. It even charges your USB-C laptop up to 50 W.

Get it for $173.92 on the official website.

9. The HyperDrive 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Stand elevates your laptop 17 inches and gives you 7 built-in ports, maximizing your workspace.

Hyperdrive 7 in 1 USB C
HYPER HyperDrive 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Stand with a laptop

Get more out of your workstation with the HyperDrive 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Stand. It combines a laptop stand with a USB-C hub, keeping you connected to your peripherals and your laptop at a comfortable eye level. Plus, it folds down into a compact, transportable shape.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

10. The Anker PowerExpand 8-in-1 USB-C Data Hub is compatible with 4K monitors at 60 Hz for seamless scrolling.

Anker PowerExpand
Anker PowerExpand 8-in-1 USB-C Data Hub side view

Powerful enough to use as your everyday office hub but slim enough for travel, the Anker PowerExpand 8-in-1 USB-C Data Hub has great features. We love its 8 ports, 4K video support at 60 Hz, and transfer speeds at 10 Gbps.

Get it for $79.99 on Amazon.

Enjoy your slim computer and still have all the ports when you go for the best USB-C hubs for your work setup. Do you own any of these hubs? Let us know what you think of them in the comments.

