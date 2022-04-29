The best work desks you can give yourself and your home office setup

Lauren Wadowsky

From sturdy, traditional pieces to high-tech sit-stand options, these desks are ideal for home offices. Read all about them in the blog.

Oakywood Classic Solid Wood Desk setup

Whether you work from home or take care of personal paperwork there, your setup needs a great desk. So invest in a good one when you buy any of the best work desks for home offices. They look great in your home and keep you comfortable.

We love the Oakywood Classic Solid Wood Desk for its modern yet rustic look and 3 size options. It’s a desk that fits your space and becomes a centerpiece in the room.

Then, if flexibility is what you’re after, you can’t go wrong with the Uppeal floor-to-standing desk. It lowers down to 15″—allowing you to sit on the floor if you want—and raises to 47″.

Get a desk that you’ll look forward to working at with these work desks for home offices.

1. The Oakywood Classic Solid Wood Desk is made from either solid walnut or oak and adds a modern yet timeless look to any home office.

Oakywood Classic Solid Wood Desk with a computer

Go for the Oakywood Classic Solid Wood Desk for a reliable and beautiful work desk. It’s available in either solid walnut or oak and has an oil-wax matte finish. Minimalist, this work desk keeps you focused.

Get it for $613.45 on the official website.

2. The Porvata Cardinal 72-Inch Large Computer Desk gives you plenty of space to spread out documents and comes in a range of finishes.

Porvata Cardinal 72-Inch Large Computer Desk in an office

Do you consult documents and books while you work? Get the space you need with the Porvata Cardinal 72-Inch Large Computer Desk. It’s one of the best work desks for home offices, thanks to its size and array of color options.

Get it for $569 on the official website.

3. The EFFYDESK Business Office Sit Stand Desk

EFFYDESK Business Office Sit Stand Desk in a video

Add a gorgeous sit-stand desk to your home office with the EFFYEDESK Business Office Sit Stand Desk. Not your typical standing desk, it has quiet dual motors and supports over 300 pounds. Plus, you’ll love the cozy oak finishes.

Get it for $715 on the official website.

4. The RLDH Alto minimal standing desk turns your traditional desk into a standing one. Lightweight and easy to store, it supports your health.

RLDH Alto with a person working

If you already have a traditional desk you love, the RLDH Alto minimal standing desk can give it standing capabilities, helping you relieve the stress of sitting all day. Portable, it’s easy to transport from your home office to the corporate one.

Get it for $123 on the official website.

Uppeal Desk floor-to-standing desk in use

You can sit on the floor while you work from the Uppeal Desk floor-to-standing desk. Adjusting from 15–47″, you have quite a range of sit-stand options. With capacitive touch controls, it’s easy to use and even stores your favorite settings, making it one of the best work desks for home offices.

Get it for $1,099 on the official website.

6. The KOBLE Designs Apollo 2.0 smart height adjustable desk makes a high-tech workspace with its memory settings and charger.

KOBLE Designs Apollo 2.0 with books and accessories

Want a work desk with all the bells and whistles? Consider the KOBLE Designs Apollo 2.0 smart height adjustable desk. It has 4 height memory settings and a 10-watt wireless charger, letting you power any Qi-enabled phone while you work.

Get it for $528.46 on the official website.

7. The FlexiSpot Theodore standing desk adds timeless elegance to your home office. It’s height adjustable and features a USB port.

FlexiSpot Theodore in a home office

Want a standing desk for your home office that matches your home’s classic look? The FlexiSpot Theodore standing desk makes a beautifully finished workspace that keeps you comfortable. There’s even a handy drawer that keeps your essentials nearby.

Get it for $499.99 on the official website.

8. The Remotable portable desk

Remotable in a video

You might not always want to work in your office when you’re home. And the Remotable portable desk gives you that flexibility. It’s lightweight and has a modular setup that’s easy to assemble and disassemble. Plus, it adjusts from 65–120 cm in height, letting you sit or stand.

Preorder it for $285.68 on the official website.

9. The Intension Design Tripod Standing Desk Pro

Intension Design Tripod Standing Desk Pro in a home

If you sometimes take work outside of your home office, the Intension Design Tripod Standing Desk Pro is worth considering. Its small footprint means it fits in small spaces, and the quick assembly/disassembly saves you time while traveling.

Get it for $349.99 on the official website.

10. The Fully Cora Standing Desk Converter lets you create a standing desk on any surface, including your traditional desk or kitchen table.

Fully Cora Standing Desk Converter on a desk

Make your home office work better for you with the Fully Cora Standing Desk Converter. It turns any table into a standing desk, keeping you active and focused all workday long. The levers are easy to use and adjust from 1.3–15.7″.

Get it for $179 on the official website.

The secret to a better home office is an amazing desk, just like the ones we highlighted here. Which one(s) would you love to add to your WFH setup? Let us know in the comments.

