The best vacuums for all floor types: Our top 2024 picks

When it comes to keeping your floors clean, finding the right vacuum can make a world of difference. Whether you’ve got hardwood, tile, or carpets, the best vacuums in 2024 have something for everyone. From vacuums that mop and scrub to those that lift dirt from the deepest carpet fibers, these models are designed to make cleaning a breeze—no matter what kind of flooring you have.

I’m highlighting vacuums that handle everything from everyday dust to stubborn messes. Whether you’re dealing with pet hair on your rugs or sticky spills on your kitchen floor, these vacuums have you covered. Plus, with features like self-emptying dustbins and precise mapping, you can sit back while they handle the dirty work.

Let’s dive into some of the best vacuums for a range of flooring types!

ECOVACS DEEBOT T9+

ECOVACS DEEBOT T9+ cleaning kitchen floors

Looking for an all-in-one floor-cleaning solution? The DEEBOT T9+ vacuums, mops, and sweeps all at once. Whether you’ve got hardwood, tile, or laminate floors, this vacuum’s OZMO Pro 2.0 oscillating mopping system leaves them spotless, even after heavy foot traffic or pet messes. It tackles stubborn food stains on my kitchen floor like a pro!

The coolest part? It uses the same mapping tech as self-driving cars! Its LIDAR sensors make sure it covers every inch of your floor—no more missed spots. I can even set custom cleaning zones through the app, like when I don’t want it to mop near my carpeted areas.

Plus, I love the fact that it handles the mess for months—literally. The auto-empty station stores up to two months’ worth of dirt, and it has a built-in air freshener that leaves my home smelling great.

Get it for $467.74 $446.26 on Amazon.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 OMNI

ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 OMNI in a lifestyle image

For a premium floor cleaning experience, consider the ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 OMNI. Its 131°F hot water mop washes away tough dirt on tile and hardwood floors, while its 6000Pa suction tackles dust and debris on carpets. What I love most is how it automatically lifts the mopping plates when it detects carpets. Perfect for homes with a mix of flooring!

With its 3D object avoidance and precise mapping, I don’t have to worry about it bumping into toys, wires, or other random stuff I leave around the house. What’s more, I can customize where and when it cleans right from the app.

For anyone who loves convenience, this vacuum practically takes care of itself. It empties its own dustbin and holds dust for up to 75 days, and the mopping system mimics human scrubbing for a deeper clean. I just tell it what to do with voice commands—no need for extra smart home devices.

Get it for $1,099.99 on Amazon.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 PLUS

ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 PLUS on hardwood flooring

The DEEBOT N10 PLUS is a fantastic vacuum and mop combo that takes care of multiple floor types in one go. It’s smart enough to avoid carpets when mopping and works well on hardwood and tile floors. I love using it in my kitchen and hallway—it mops up spills while vacuuming dust and dirt in one pass!

With its laser-based LiDAR navigation, it maps out my space accurately and follows the most efficient cleaning path. This means it gets the job done faster, whether it’s cleaning around furniture or navigating tight corners. The 3800Pa suction is no joke either—it easily lifts dirt from both hard floors and carpets.

The best part is the hands-free experience. The N10 PLUS empties itself into a 2.5L dustbag, which means I don’t have to touch it for two months! Plus, it has a special filter that traps odors and pet hair.

Get it for $649.99 on Amazon.

Roborock Q8 Max Series

Roborock Q8 Max+ product video

Roborock launched the Q8 Max+ in 2023 with 5,500 Pa of suction. While this isn’t the highest suction power, it’s still powerful enough to remove dirt and hair from your floor. The vacuum can operate nonstop for 4 hours, which is suitable for areas up to 300 m².

Using LiDAR, the gadget detects the direction of the floorboards and can navigate and move in the same direction, picking up the dirt from hard-to-reach spots.

Along with the included auto-emptying docking station, the Q8 Max+ can run unaided for up to 7 weeks!

Get it for $819.99 $659.99 on Amazon.

SwitchBot S10

SwitchBot S10 cleaning the floor

If you want a completely hands-free experience, SwitchBot S10 is for you. S10’s standout feature is its automatic water refill station—so you don’t even have to add water.

The S10 has a robust 6,500 Pa suction power, which is significantly higher than many other robot smart vacuums in its price range. This high suction power allows it to effectively capture dirt, dust, debris, and even pet hair from various types of flooring, including carpets, hardwood floors, and tiles.

Not all robot vacuums are completely hands-off. But you won’t have this problem with the SwitchBot S10. It uses an auto refill and drain system instead of a large water tank. So you don’t even have to add water!

Get it for $1,199.99 on Amazon.

No matter what type of floors you have, these vacuums are total heroes, keeping your home clean with minimal effort. From powerful suction to hands-free convenience, they’ve got it all covered. Your floors will thank you!

