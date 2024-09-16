Best vacuums of 2024 (IFA Berlin highlights): Clean smarter, not harder

Get ready to meet the top vacuums of 2024 straight from the IFA Berlin trade show! From zero-tangle robots to powerhouse stick vacuums, these high-tech cleaners make home cleaning easier than ever.

The 2024 IFA Berlin consumer electronics trade show wrapped up last week, giving us with plenty to think about when it comes to the future of home appliances. Among the standout innovations, I was drawn to the vacuums—some promised zero tangles while others could even cross door thresholds! It’s hard to resist a vacuum that can reach all corners of your house! That’s why today, I’m diving into the best vacuums of 2024 from IFA Berlin.

While some people find cleaning therapeutic, I suspect it’s a chore most of us would gladly skip. Enter robot vacuums, which have been evolving rapidly over the last 15 years. In 2024, they’ve literally reached new heights. Brands like Roborock unveiled models that tackle uneven flooring while Narwal’s Freo X Ultra has certified zero hair tangling!

But, of course, a robot vacuum doesn’t suit everyone. If you often deal with heavier debris like tracked-in dirt, a powerful stick vacuum might be a better fit. Luckily, IFA 2024 showcased plenty of sleek, cordless models, including the Roborock H5 and JIMMY PW11 Pro Max—both designed to tackle even the toughest messes.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the standout vacuum models from IFA 2024 that are reinventing the future of home cleaning!

1. Narwal Freo Z Ultra

Narwal Freo Z Ultra in a lifestyle image

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is packed with next-level cleaning technology, making it an ideal pick for busy households and pet owners alike. Its TwinAI Dodge Obstacle Avoidance uses dual 1200p RGB cameras and advanced AI to detect and avoid over 120 different obstacles, from furniture to toys, ensuring that no spot is left untouched.

But that’s not all—Narwal’s AI-Adaptive Hot Water Mop Washing and Drying system keeps the mop sanitized and ready to go. With AI DirtSens technology, it adjusts the mop’s washing and drying temperature based on the type of dirt it detects, from light dust to oily spills. And when it comes to those tricky edges and corners, the advanced EdgeSwing cleaning ensures spotless baseboards and walls.

2. JIMMY PW11 Pro Max

JIMMY PW11 Pro Max in its lay-flat position

Another of the IFA 2024 vacuums that impressed me was the JIMMY PW11 Pro Max. Ideal for busy families and households with pets, this multifunctional vacuum adapts to pretty much any vacuuming situation thanks to its multiple accessories. You can use it to clean carpets, floors, the sofa, bed & more. It even works as a wet and dry vacuum.

But that’s not all! the PW11 Pro Max mops and features both a manual and an automatic spray. A 180 degree lay flat design ensures it can easily vacuum under beds and other furniture. Plus, the detachable Samsung battery gives you up to 40 minutes of cleaning on floors and up to 80 minutes with the handheld vacuum.

3. Hizero F600

Hizero F600 in a product image

Sleek and easy to use, the Hizero F600 tackles hard floors with ease, sweeping and mopping simultaneously. It can lift liquids, solids, dust, and hair with its Realtime Self-Cleaning technology, which cleans the roller every second while it’s running.

The cool thing about this floor cleaner is that it saves you from sweeping before mopping—this gadget lets you do both together. And then, we can’t forget the beautiful design. The winner of a 2022, iF design award, this a a vacuum that will look great in your home. It’s one of the best vacuums of 2024.

4. Roborock Qervo Curv

Roborock Qervo Cruv in white

If you have flooring with a slight incline or door thresholds throughout your home’s interior, Roborock just made it easier for you to own a robot vacuum. Its Qervo Curv features an AdaptLift Chassis that can lift over standard thresholds up to 3 cm. For double-layer thresholds, it can lift up to 4 cm.

Moreover, this robot vacuum and mop has an impressive anti-tangle system on both the main and side brushes. It’s great for homes with pets and humans with long hair. Plus, with 18,500 Pa of suction, this vacuum can tackle even difficult cleaning on carpets and hard floors.

5. Eureka J15 Pro Ultra

Eureka J15 Pro Ultra in a living room

Eureka introduced its J15 Pro Ultra robot vacuum at IFA. WITH 16,200 pa of suction, it deep-cleans carpets and nooks and crannies to achieve spotless floors. It’s also a mop that offers gapless edge cleaning along corners and furniture legs.

I love the AI-powered cleaning that intelligently classifies messes. When it approaches a wet mess, the J15 Pro automatically rotates to prioritize mopping, keeping the wet mess from entering the dust bin. So it can clean up spilled cereal and juice without requiring you to do anything special.

Last thoughts on the top vacuums of 2024:

In 2024, IFA Berlin showcased some of the most innovative vacuum technology we’ve seen yet, from robot vacuums that tackle tricky thresholds to powerful stick models designed for deeper cleaning. Whether you’re looking for convenience or raw cleaning power, there’s something for every home.

Whichever model you choose, you can expect cleaner floors with less effort—something we can all appreciate!