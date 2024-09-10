IFA 2024: The latest robot vacuum cleaners climb on their own

Curious about the latest in robot vacuums? They’re now effortlessly handling obstacles and high thresholds, making cleaning smarter than ever.

Roborock Qrevo Curv: Robot Vacuum with Redesigned Multifunction Dock Climbing Up the Stairs

Robot vacuums are pretty amazing. Even the simplest models keep your floors clean with hardly any effort from you, tackling pet hair and dust like pros. The latest robot vacuum cleaners unveiled at IFA 2024 are taking things up a notch with their new auto lift chassis. It lets them glide over high thresholds effortlessly. If you’re looking for the latest robot vacuum cleaners, you’ll be impressed by these advancements.

Now, think about what’s next. These new models are already showing off their skills with obstacles and high transitions. It’s exciting to imagine how far this tech could go. Picture a vacuum that not only handles tough spots with ease but also adapts to the unique challenges in your home. With technology evolving so quickly, who knows what amazing features might be just around the corner? Clearly, the latest robot vacuum cleaners are at the forefront of this tech evolution.

Dreame L40 Ultra robotic vacuum

Regarding new robot vacuums that climb over thresholds, my main concern is the battery life. My current one cleans for about 90 minutes, which is perfect for a single floor. But if a vacuum has to climb and clean stairs too, I worry it might run out of juice before it even makes it to the next level. However, the latest robot vacuum cleaners are being designed to handle these issues more efficiently.

Dreame L40 Ultra: Robot Vacuum with Extendable and Liftable Side Brush

Luckily, the L40 Ultra comes with a solid 5,200mAh battery, giving you up to 194 minutes of vacuuming and mopping in Quiet Mode on a single charge. If the battery does get low, it’ll automatically head back to its dock, recharge, and pick up where it left off.

On top of that, it features precision cleaning thanks to SoF LiDAR Laser Navigation. This invisible laser scans the room, mapping out its size and obstacles. It then cleans in straight, efficient lines rather than wandering around randomly.

You can get the Dreame L40 Ultra for $1299.99 with a 13.33% discount.

Dreame prototype robotic vacuum cleaner

What’s even more exciting is that Dreame unveiled a prototype robot vacuum that can clear obstacles up to 1.5 to 2 inches. Most robot vacuums max out around 0.8 inches, with the Dreame L40 Ultra at 0.86 inches. Plus, this prototype moves effortlessly around its stand—lifting up, turning, and heading back to its base station on a loop. It handles thresholds by using 2 extra wheels that extend and lift the front of the vacuum, then pull back once it’s over the obstacle.

Dreame prototype robotic vacuum cleaner in action

Roborock Qrevo Curv and Qrevo Edge

Roborock’s Qrevo Curv and Qrevo Edge are basically the same, with the only real difference being the base design. One of their standout features is the AdaptLift Chassis, which allows them to raise themselves. The system has 3 wheels, with the front one able to lift up to 0.4 inches, while the other 2 adjust to handle thresholds of 1.2 inches for standard obstacles and up to 1.6 inches for double-layer ones. Paired with their obstacle avoidance technology, they can clean without getting stuck. These models represent the latest robot vacuum cleaners with cutting-edge features.

Roborock Qrevo Curv: Robot Vacuum with Redesigned Multifunction Dock

Both have strong suction power at 18,500 Pascals, and they use 75°C hot water to clean their mops, which helps eliminate bacteria. For comparison, the Dreame L40 Ultra offers 11,000 Pascals with its Vormax Suction, while most robot vacuums typically range between 2,500 and 5,000 Pascals.

The Roborock Qrevo Curv will be up for pre-order starting September 9 in Western Europe, priced at €1499.99 ($1656.33).

Roborock Qrevo Slim

Roborock took a new angle with the Qrevo Slim. Even though it’s still a robot vacuum, it’s super slim, just 3.3 inches high. This sleek design lets it easily slip under low furniture, which is perfect for tight spots. A friend recently had a similar challenge with a low platform bed. None of their vacuums or mops could get underneath. He tried using a hair dryer and vacuum to push out dust, but it wasn’t very effective. The Roborock Qrevo Slim could be a real game-changer for him, making those hard-to-reach areas a breeze to clean! The latest robot vacuum cleaners like these are making household chores much easier.

The Qrevo Slim boasts 11,000 Pa suction and advanced mapping for efficient cleaning and obstacle recognition. It uses dual-light 3D ToF technology, lasers, and an RGB camera to navigate and clean efficiently.

You can grab the Roborock Qrevo Slim for €1299.99 ($1436.14) in Western Europe.

Bottom line

Robot vacuums have come a long way, and I’m genuinely impressed by how advanced they’re getting. The latest robot vacuum cleaners are not only handling pet hair and dust effortlessly but are also mastering high thresholds and tricky obstacles. It’s like watching a new generation of cleaning tech that can glide over challenges with ease.

I’m excited to think about where this technology might go next. Imagine a vacuum that not only tackles tough spots but also adapts to the unique quirks of your home. With technology moving so quickly, it’s thrilling to think about the amazing features that are coming. One thing’s for sure: the future of home cleaning is looking brighter than ever!