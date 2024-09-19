IFA 2024 best keyboards: The top 5 that made a splash

IFA 2024 might have been low on big surprises, but the keyboards? Totally wow-worthy—check out the top 5 that are redefining typing!

At IFA 2024, many companies played it safe, and I was hoping for some bold innovations. But guess what? The real stars for me were the keyboards. Among the IFA 2024 best keyboards, I have identified the top 5 gadgets that truly stood out and made an impression.

From the Martiantec Curiosity Keyboard with its easy-to-clean open-frame design to the sleek and customizable MCHOSE GX87, there’s a lot to get excited about. Additionally, Keychron’s K2 HE combines compactness with analog switches for a fantastic mix of quality and value. And these are just a few highlights—there’s much more to discover. Dive into the details to see how these standout keyboards are setting new standards in design and functionality!

1. Martiantec Curiosity Keyboard

The Curiosity Keyboard is one of Martiantec’s latest creations, revealed at IFA 2024 alongside the Spirit Mouse. This keyboard has a really unique design—instead of the typical solid rectangle base, it only has a frame beneath the keys with small lines connecting each one. This clever setup alows crumbs or dust to just fall through, making it easy to clean off your desk rather than dealing with the mess inside the keyboard. If you’ve ever had to deep clean a keyboard by pulling off each key and scrubbing them with alcohol (I’ve been there!), this keyboard would definitely save you from that hassle.

Martiantec Curiosity Keyboard / Image Credits: Spider’s Web

The keyboard is also water-resistant, so if the keys get dirty, you can rinse it off without worry. Plus, it looks super cool! And with the Curiosity Keyboard set to launch in January 2025, it won’t be long before you can get your hands on one.

2. MCHOSE GX87 mechanical keyboard

At the center of MCHOSE’s exhibit was the buzz-worthy GX87 mechanical keyboard. It boasts a full CNC aluminum body and a cutting-edge 180 mesh surfacing tech. What’s more, you can choose between a classy anodized finish or the super-smooth electrophoresis option—both feel next-level.

The GX87 is all about customization. You can swap out parts and make tweaks to create a setup that fits your style perfectly. As someone who spends a lot of time typing, I always focus on comfort and functionality, but with this many options, why not make it stylish too? Life’s too short not to enjoy a little extra flair in your workspace.

MCHOSE GX87 Quick-Disassemble CNC Aluminum Mechanical Keyboard in Action

What I like about the GX87 is how easy it is to change things up with the quick-disassemble case—no screws required! You can switch up your keyboard’s look in no time, giving it 4 different vibes. After customizing my first keyboard, I noticed a slight improvement in my gaming performance. Maybe it was just in my head, but it definitely felt better than using a prebuilt one!

3. Keychron K2 HE

If you’re into classic, simple, and high-quality keyboards, Keychron’s got you covered. Analog switches are all the rage in mechanical keyboards right now, and Keychron is fully on board with the trend. After launching the premium Keychron Q1 HE, they’ve now added Gateron purple analog switches to their popular Keychron K2 to create the new Keychron K2 HE. From my experience, analog switches offer great control once you get used to them, especially with movement speed and direction. So, if you’re looking for a keyboard with partial analog capability, this one is worth considering.

Keychron K2 HE

It’s compact, has all the keys you need, and feels great to type on. Plus, the RGB lighting adds a nice touch. While it may not have the same premium feel as pricier models, it’s an awesome option for the price ($130).

You can pre-order the K2 HE now, with shipping for the ANSI layout expected in late October or early November and the ISO layout in November. Kickstarter orders will ship first, followed by orders placed on the Keychron website.

4. Keysonic KSKM-8200M-RF

The Keysonic KSKM-8200M-RF brings a splash of creativity to your workspace. It combines vibrant design with smart tech, making it a great fit for Windows users. The round, full-size keys feel smooth and comfortable, letting your fingers glide effortlessly. As someone who’s been typing for over 5 years and can reach 120-150 WPM, I understand the frustration of making too many mistakes when trying to aim for higher performance. Slowing down helps but prevents reaching that peak.

Keysonic KSKM-8200M-RF

That’s where the Keysonic KSKM-8200M-RF shines. The round keys and comfortable feedback are designed to reduce errors, helping you maintain speed without sacrificing accuracy. This makes it a reasonable option for those who want to type faster without losing precision.

On top of that, the colorful design adds a fun touch to your desk. Its 2.4 GHz wireless RF technology keeps your space clutter-free. You also get the freedom to move around and work from anywhere in the room, enhancing your productivity and keeping things flexible.

5. Akko MOD007v3 Year of Dragon

Did you know Shenzhen Yincheng Technologies won the IFA Innovation Award with their impressive Year of Dragon magnetic aluminum keyboard? Their keyboards are not only top-of-the-line but also feature stunning design. As the owner of Akko, they’re now offering the Akko MOD007v3 HE Year of Dragon.

The Roar Mode on this keyboard boosts your typing speed by ensuring each key responds quickly once activated. It delivers ultra-precise typing, adjustable to 0.004 inches, thanks to its electromagnetic Hall effect sensing.

Akko MOD007v3 Year of Dragon

With a global 8k Hz polling rate, it sends data 8 times faster per second. This means you get nearly zero latency control, delivering exceptional performance. Ideal for hardcore gamers and esports enthusiasts, this keyboard is still available for $179.99. As a limited edition, it’s worth grabbing sooner rather than later!

Wrap-up: IFA 2024 best keyboards

While IFA 2024 might not have showcased many groundbreaking innovations, the keyboards definitely caught my attention. From designs that make cleaning a breeze to customizable options that let you add a personal touch, the IFA 2024 best keyboards are setting new standards.

I was particularly excited by the mix of classic quality and modern tech. Some models offer a fantastic typing experience with analog switches, while others bring vibrant designs and high performance. Overall, these keyboards are worth keeping an eye on—they’ve definitely made an impression on me! Curious to see more cutting-edge tech? Check out Gadget Flow’s catalog of the best IFA 2024 releases!

