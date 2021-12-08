The best wireless car chargers that can charge your phone effortlessly on the go

Don't have a wireless phone charger built into your car yet? Add the capability yourself with any of the best wireless car chargers out there.

Mi wireless car charger in use

While you might have a sleek wireless charger on your desk or nightstand, that might not be the case for your car. To make your commutes and trips easier, we’re highlighting the best wireless car chargers for effortless charging.

You won’t have to worry about slippage with the Auto Sense charger by iOttie. Its Arms automatically wrap around your phone, like a hug.

Then, check out the Fiora Ultimate for a wireless charger with an integrated dashcam and that charges quickly.

Learn about these wireless chargers for the car, and others, in the blog post.

1. The Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger charges the iPhone 13 at 7.5 watts on the road. It snaps in place securely and conveniently.

Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger in use

The Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger keeps your iPhone 13—and older models—charged in the car. It secures to your phone in a snap and has a USB-C port.

Get it for $44.99 on Amazon.

2. The Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) has impressively strong magnets and lets you answer calls easily.

Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) in a video

If you answer calls for work while driving, check out the Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo). Its design keeps your phone within easy reach. Meanwhile, it charges your phone at 7.5 watts.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

3. The Fiora Ultimate wireless car charger has a built-in dash cam and charges at 15 watts. It also comes with an AC 3.0 car adapter.

Fiora Ultimate Wireless Car Charger on a vent

Another of the best wireless chargers you can buy is the Fiora Ultimate wireless car charger. It charges your Qi-enabled smartphone at 15 watts. Plus, the included AC 3.0 car adapter further improves charging speed.

Get it for $49.95 on the official website.

4. The mophie Charge Stream Qi Wireless Vent Mount makes wireless charging a breeze and works through lightweight cases.

mophie Charge Stream Qi Wireless Vent Mount in use

For a simple way to wirelessly charge your phone in the car, there’s the mophie Charge Stream Qi Wireless Vent Mount. It provides 10 watts of power and an easy-to-use design.

Get it for $34.44 on the official website.

SCOSCHE MagicMount™ Charge3 Vent with a smartphone

The SCOSCHE MagicMount™ Charge3 Vent wireless magnetic mount is a great option for charging flexibility. Its FreeFlow Swing Arm has a 360-degree adjustable charging area. Then, it fast-charges Apple, Google, and Samsung phones at 10-watts.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

6. The iOttie Auto Sense wireless car charger has both a proximity sensor and servo moto. Arms automatically secure your device.

iOttie Auto Sense in a vent

Ensure your phone is making contact when you have the iOttie Auto Sense wireless car charger. Simply tap the side release buttons to trigger Arms that automatically wrap around your phone.

Get it for $44.99 on Amazon.

7. The Spigen OneTap Pro MagSafe wireless car charger makes your iPhone models car-trip ready with strong magnets and 7.5 watts.

Spigen OneTap Pro on a white background

Take wireless charging convenience on the road when you have the Spigen OneTap Pro MagSafe wireless car charger. It allows for a comfortable viewing angle and clicks easily into its Car Mount.

Get it for $39.99 on Amazon.

8. The iOttie Aivo Connect Alexa wireless car charger has your favorite voice assistant built in. It even attaches to your windshield.

iOttie Aivo Connect side view

Get help from Alexa while charging your phone with the iOttie Aivo Connect Alexa wireless car charger. It has Alexa built-in, auto-sense technology, and a secure installation.

Get it for $79.99 on Amazon.

9. The SCOSCHE PCQIFDO3 ProClip Dash Mount Qi-certified charger clips into the seams of your dashboard and charges at 10 watts.

SCOSCHE PCQIFDO3 ProClip Dash Mount in gray

Charge your Apple, Samsung, and Google devices faster while you’re driving with the SCOSCHE PCQIFDO3 ProClip Dash Mount Qi-certified charger. It provides a 10-watt fast charge and a 360-degree rotation.

Get it for $99.99 on Amazon.

10. The CHGeek Magnetic Car Mount Charger is only compatible with iPhone models. You’ll love the cooling vents and auto alignment.

CHGeek Magnetic Car Mount Charger in black

Looking for an iPhone 13 or 12 Charger? Check out the CHGeek Magnetic Car Mount Charger. It boasts two-layer magnets for faster charging. What’s more, the cooling vent prevents your device from overheating.

Get it for $32.89 on Amazon.

Arrive at your destination with full power when you add any of these wireless car chargers to your ride. Which one(s) are you considering? Let us know in the comments.

