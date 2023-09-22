Best gadgets for iPhone 15: cases, chargers, earbuds and more

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 22, 2023, 8:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Did you preorder the new iPhone 15? Then take your new smartphone above and beyond with these iPhone 15 cases, chargers, earbuds, and more. See them in the blog!

Best gadgets for iPhone 15: cases, chargers, earbuds and more
We love the Moment MagSafe for iPhone 15 Case

Apple revealed its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series last week. From the USB-C compatibility to the 48 MP camera, the series is packed with features that will make Apple fans swoon. But how can you get the most out of them? By pairing them with the best iPhone 15 accessories, of course.

If you’re looking for a sustainable case for your iPhone 15, the Native Union (Re)Classic Case for iPhone 15 is it. This case uses Yatat, a plant-based material from Italy. Meanwhile, the frame is 100% recycled PC.

And the search for great iPhone 15 earbuds is over. The Belkin SoundForm Wired Earbuds take the cake. They’re ready to use out of the box and make use of that USB-C compatibility.

Let’s dive into the best iPhone 15 accessories!

1. The Native Union (Re)Classic Case for iPhone 15 features a plant-based material and costs $59.99 on the official website.

Native Union (Re)Classic Case for iPhone 15 in Slate Green

Crafted from eco-friendly Yatay material, the Native Union (Re)Classic Case for iPhone 15 has a gentler impact on the environment. It’s also made in Italy.

Experience ultimate drop protection with the 100% recycled PC frame, closed-bottom design, and raised edges, capable of safeguarding your phone from falls up to 6 feet.

2. The hardgraft Bear Hug iPhone 15 Case encloses your new phone and has dual-end access. Buy it for $112 on the company website.

hardgraft Bear Hug iPhone 15 Case top view

Protect your new iPhone with the hardgraft Bear Hug iPhone 15 Case, available in 2 distinct styles: Classic and Vegan. Choose between Italian and European leather for the Classic or opt for the environmentally conscious Vegan case made from renewable plant-based biomass.

This case not only holds your phone but also ensures a scratch-free interior, all while flaunting a beautifully classic design.

3. The Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe keeps your credit and identity cards in easy reach. They cost $59 on the official website.

Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe in color options

Carry credit cards and IDs together with your iPhone 15 when you have the Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe. It also supports Find My, so you can get notifications about its last known location.

Meanwhile, the durable microtwill material has a suede-like feel and uses 68% post-consumer recycled content. Plus, the wallet comes in 5 beautiful colors. It’s one of the best iPhone 15 accessories right now.

4. The hardgraft iPhone Fold Wallet for iPhone 15 has room for credit cards and folded notes. Get yours for $162 on the brand’s website.

hardgraft iPhone Fold Wallet for iPhone 15 open

Consolidate your essentials with the hardgraft iPhone Fold Wallet for iPhone 15. Designed for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, this classic fold wallet accommodates folded notes and up to 8 credit cards, simplifying your carry.

It also features 2 quick-access pockets, luxurious materials like vegetable-tanned leather and microfiber, and a secure push-button closure to keep your iPhone and essentials safe.

5. The Nomad Stand One MagSafe Charger has official MFi MagSafe fast charging and an upright design. Buy it for $110 on the official website.

Nomad Stand One in use

Prop and charge your iPhone 15 with ease when you have the Nomad Stand One MagSafe Charger. This sleek, durable stand is designed for convenient hands-free viewing thanks to its MagSafe compatibility.

Crafted from high-grade materials, it withstands daily wear and blends into any home or office setup. It offers a 21-degree viewing angle for optimal comfort, and a nonslip base guarantees stability.

6. The Moment Case for iPhone 15 Series is rugged yet stylish and works with Moment lenses. Preorder it for $39.99 on the official website.

Moment Case for iPhone 15 in Indigo

Shield your latest iPhone with the Moment Case for iPhone 15. Another of the best iPhone 15 accessories, it offers protection against impact and scratches and provides a secure grip.

What’s more, thanks to a proprietary TPU blend for a combination of grip, scratch resistance, and impact absorption, it ensures your iPhone 15 stays safe. Plus, the case has seamless compatibility with T-Series lenses.

7. The Belkin SoundForm Wired Earbuds with USB-C Connector are travel-friendly and ready out of the box. Buy them for $25.49 on the company website.

Belkin Wired Earbuds
Belkin SoundForm Wired Earbuds with USB-C Connector in use

Just plug the Belkin SoundForm Wired Earbuds with USB-C Connector into your iPhone 15 to start listening to your tunes. Featuring a convenient USB-C Connector, they work with the latest iPhone.

Additionally, you’ll have effortless control at your fingertips, thanks to the multi-control switch for play, track skipping, volume adjustments, and answering calls. These travel-ready earbuds are built to last with their high flexibility and reinforced stress points.

8. The Moment T-Series smartphone lenses offer 6 models for stunning mobile photography. Preorder them starting at $119.99.

Moment T-Series intro video

Elevate your iPhone 15 photography with the Moment T-Series smartphone lenses. They include a choice of 6 distinct models, including the Tele Mobile Lens, the 18 mm Wide Mobile Lens, the 14 mm Fisheye Mobile Lens, and others.

Moreover, the latest T-Series lenses are a total redesign that supports the iPhone 15 and larger camera phone sensors. They deliver sharper resolution and improve MTF scores.

9. The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 3-axis mobile stabilizer keeps your iPhone 15 videos smooth and shake-free. Purchase it for $149 on the official website.

DJI Osmo Mobile 6 intro video

Take smooth, shake-free videos on your iPhone 15 when you use the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 3-axis mobile stabilizer. This foldable and compact stabilizer fits snugly in your palm and even automatically launches when unfolded.

Use the built-in extension rod to capture shots from dynamic angles. Plus, the 3-axis stabilization creates smooth, lossless, on-the-move content. It belongs on any list of the best iPhone 15 accessories.

10. The Baseus Magnetic Power Bank Battery Pack has a 6,000 mAh capacity and offers fast charging and recharging. Buy it for $34.99 on Amazon.

Baseus Magnetic Power Bank Battery Pack 6000 mAh
Baseus Magnetic Power Bank Battery Pack in black & white

If you’re looking for a convenient way to charge your iPhone 15, the Baseus Magnetic Power Bank Battery Pack is it. With its MagSafe-compatible design, it attaches securely to your new iPhone and allows 7.4W wireless charging.

Plus, the 20W USB-C port offers fast charging of your iPhone 15 Pro to 50% in just 30 minutes. Even better, the battery pack recharges in under 2 hours.

Things to consider when shopping for iPhone 15 accessories

Compatibility Is Key: Ensure that the accessories you choose are specifically designed for the iPhone 15. This includes cases, chargers, and any other peripherals. The iPhone 15 may have unique features or dimensions that require tailored accessories for optimal performance.

Quality Over Price: While budget-friendly options can be tempting, prioritize quality when selecting accessories. Invest in well-reviewed reputable brands to guarantee durability and avoid potential damage to your iPhone 15. Quality accessories often provide better protection and performance in the long run.

Consider Your Lifestyle: Tailor your accessory choices to your lifestyle. If you’re constantly on the go, a rugged protective case and a portable charger may be essential. If you’re an avid photographer, look for lenses or tripod mounts. Identifying your needs will help you pick accessories that enhance your daily use of the iPhone 15.

Check for Warranty and Support: Always check if the accessories come with a warranty and reliable customer support. This can be a lifesaver if you encounter any issues or defects. A good warranty ensures that you can get replacements or repairs without additional expenses, adding peace of mind to your purchase.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle review: this hydrogen infuser boosts hydration levels
Product Reviews
By Mane

PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle review: this hydrogen infuser boosts hydration levels

Hydrogen water is everywhere recently, gaining popularity as one of the new health trends. If you still haven’t jumped on the wagon, you may be intrigued by the health benefits. According to recent studies, hydrogen water has antioxidant properties and..
KAISAR review: This LED therapy device for men can improve fertility and performance
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

KAISAR review: This LED therapy device for men can improve fertility and performance

Enhance your sexual performance and chances of fertility with the KAISAR noninvasive LED therapy device for men. It uses red LED and near-infrared rays to improve reproductive health. Want to please your partner? Maybe you’re trying for a baby. In..
The latest smart vacuums for efficient house cleaning
Buyer's Guide
By Mane

The latest smart vacuums for efficient house cleaning

We recently got a sneak peek at the IFA 2023 conference of the latest cleaning devices and gadgets. These revolutionary products will transform your cleaning routine, making it more competent, more efficient, and a whole lot easier. Join us as..
SANDSARA Obsidian & Alabaster review: These kinetic sand sculptures bring serenity to your life
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

SANDSARA Obsidian & Alabaster review: These kinetic sand sculptures bring serenity to your life

Meet the SANDSARA Obsidian & Alabaster Editions. These kinetic sand sculptures are completely wireless. Plus, you can create your own sand designs via the companion app. Life gets chaotic, I know. Between work and family responsibilities, it can seem like..
Flashlightgo EDC flashlights: They shine light on your outdoor adventures
Hands on Review
By Lauren Wadowsky

Flashlightgo EDC flashlights: They shine light on your outdoor adventures

I’ve got adventurers in my family. So when the holidays roll around or their birthdays are near, I know exactly what to buy: EDC gadgets. A palm-size, lightweight design characterizes EDC products, so they’re ideal for my favorite boaters and..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Apple Wonderlust: The new iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C, Apple Watch Series 9, and more
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

Apple Wonderlust: The new iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C, Apple Watch Series 9, and more

We’re following the Apple September event. Everyone who follows Apple know that this one’s all about the—you did not hear it!—new iPhone 15. The event began at the Apple Park with Tim Cook and showed us glamorous Apple Watch upgrade..
Everdure KILN R Series review: An outdoor pizza oven for home that has a rotating table
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Everdure KILN R Series review: An outdoor pizza oven for home that has a rotating table

Elevate your home pizza nights with the Everdure KILN R Series. This pizza oven for your backyard cooks pizza in 2 minutes. Plus, it has a rotating table, giving you an evenly-cooked pie, every time. Anyone who loves pizza knows..
Vitaloop review: This filtration water bottle purifies water from nearly any source
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Vitaloop review: This filtration water bottle purifies water from nearly any source

Want to drink fresh, safe water while you hike? Maybe you’re not sure about the water quality at your school or office. Well, that’s where the Vitaloop can help. This filtration water bottle cleans water from pretty much any source...
Withings ScanWatch Light & ScanWatch 2 health smartwatches are like personal health assistants
Product Reviews
By Mane

Withings ScanWatch Light & ScanWatch 2 health smartwatches are like personal health assistants

Withings ScanWatch Light and ScanWatch 2 are both health-focused smartwatches equipped with features for tracking movement, heart rate, and menstrual cycles. Plus, they boast an impressive 30-day battery life. Smartwatches offer a wide range of features and functions that make..
Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld levels up gaming with its portable controllers
Product Reviews
By Mane

Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld levels up gaming with its portable controllers

Powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processor, Legion Go is Lenovo’s first Windows 11 gaming handheld device. It creates an immersive experience for its gamers. The IFA 2023 event has brought us a delightful surprise in the form of..
Ugreen announces the release of a 5-port 300W GaN desktop charger
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Ugreen announces the release of a 5-port 300W GaN desktop charger

Ugreen, a global leader in charging accessories, has partnered with Navitas Semiconductor. They announce the release of their new 5-port 300W GaN desktop charger: the Ugreen Nexode 300W desktop charger. A 300W GaN charger First of all, “Navitas has been..