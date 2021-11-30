Must-have smart gadgets for home and kitchen under $200

Want to give your home and kitchen a smart upgrade? Do so for less with these must-have smart home gadgets for under $200.

Breville Smart Kettle Luxe on a kitchen top

Revamp your home and kitchen with tech, affordably, when you get these smart gadgets for home and kitchen. They’re all under $200, giving you the capabilities you love at a price that’s budget friendly.

Yes, you can track your home’s air quality—and take steps to improve it—for under $70 with the Amazon Smart Air Quality monitor.

And you’ll never run out of toilet paper—or napkins, or printer paper—with the Amazon Dash Smart Shelf. It automatically reorders them.

Create a home that works for you, for less, with the gadgets below.

1. The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor in white

Ensure your home’s air quality is top-notch with the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor. It measures VOCs, particulate matter, humidity, carbon monoxide, and more. It then gives you tips on improving your indoor air quality.

Preorder it for $69.99 on Amazon. It’ll be released on December 8, 2021.

2. The Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat costs $176.97. It learns your family’s heating and cooling schedules.

Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat in a video

Save energy while you heat your home this winter with the Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat. It helps you find the right temperature for you and your family, sends alerts when the filter needs to be changed, and connects with smart assistants.

Get it for $176.98 on Amazon.

3. The Amazon Basics Smart Switches and Dimmers

Amazon Basics Smart Switches and Dimmers on a wall

Another of our favorite smart gadgets for home and kitchen are the Amazon Basics Smart Switches and Dimmers. You program them with daily routines on the Alexa app, so your home always has the proper lighting.

Get it for $20.99 on Amazon.

4. The Wyze Smart Floor Lamp is $54.99. It makes text and images more distingushable and learns your favorite settings.

Wyze Smart Floor Lamp with a child doing homework

Place the Wyze Smart Floor Lamp beside your armchair or sofa for reading that’s easier on the eyes. It has 15 groups of condenser lenses, making words look clearer and colors more distinct.

Get it for $54.99 on the official website.

5. The Apple HomePod mini smart speaker is under $100 and comes in 3 new colors. Use it with your smart home.

Apple HomePod mini on a desk

If you have Apple devices, go for the Apple HomePod mini smart speaker. The device integrates with Siri, accesses your apps, makes calls, works with HomeKit appliances, and more.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

6. The Instant Pot Pro Plus smart multi-cooker is $169.99 and has 10 smart programs. Plus, it connects to Wi-Fi.

Instant Pot Pro Plus in a kitchen

The Instant Pot Pro Plus smart multi-cooker made our list of smart gadgets for home and kitchen because it replaces nine kitchen gadgets. With features like pressure cooker, slow cooker, and rice cooker, it helps with any meal. Plus, the Wi-Fi connection means you can control it from anywhere.

Get it for $169.99 on the official website.

7. The Breville Smart Kettle Luxe costs under $200 and heats water to the ideal temperature for different teas.

Breville Smart Kettle Luxe with tea

Love tea? The Breville Smart Kettle Luxe has temperature settings for green, black, white, and oolong tea and French press coffee. The keep warm function holds for 20 minutes.

Get it for $199.95 on the official website.

8. The MEATER Plus wireless smart meat thermometer is less than $100. It’s completely wireless with a long range.

MEATER Plus with meat

Enjoy your guests while you cook with the MEATER Plus wireless smart meat thermometer. Its wireless design and long Bluetooth range give you flexibility. Meanwhile, the Advanced Estimator Algorithm offers a cooking and resting guide.

Get it for $99.95 on the official website.

9. The Amazon Dash Smart Shelf inventory-sensing scale is just $14.99 and detects when your inventory is low.

Amazon Dash Smart Shelf with paper cups

Tired of forgetting to pick up toilet paper at the store? That won’t happen anymore with the Amazon Dash Smart Shelf inventory-sensing scale. It tracks the weight of items you place on it and automatically orders new stock when it senses a low supply.

Get it for $14.99 on Amazon.

10. The Click & Grow The Smart Garden 3 innovative indoor garden is just $83.97 and does its own gardening.

Click & Grow The Smart Garden 3 in white

Start a kitchen garden effortlessly with the Click & Grow The Smart Garden 3 innovative indoor garden. This is one of our favorite smart gadgets for home and kitchen because it automatically lights, waters, and despenses nutrients to your plants.

Get it for $83.97 on the official website.

Having a smarter home doesn’t have to come at an outrageous price. Just a few helpful, connected gadgets can make all the difference. Which of these smart home and kitchen gadgets do you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

