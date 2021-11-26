Best 2021 Black Friday deals and discounts

Ready to snag some truly great Black Friday deals? From tablets to smart doorbells, today's blog highlights the best 2021 Black Friday deals.

You’ve eaten your turkey dinner and watched the football game. Now it’s time to go shopping because today is all about amazing deals. Specifically, deals on the tech and other gadgets you’ve been eyeing up all year.

Now, there are endless Black Friday deals out there, but we whittled them down to 26 of the most popular.

So if you’ve been debating buying a robot vacuum, today is the day to get it. Or, if the AirPods Pro are on your wish list, you can get them on Amazon for a bargain.

Score your favorite gadgets for a fraction of their regular price, with these Black Friday deals.

1. The Roborock S7 robot vacuum is 30% off on Amazon. Have robot-cleaned floors and carpets at a discount.

Roborock S7 vacuuming an area rug

Enjoy sparkling floors without any work when you have the Roborock S7 robot vacuum. It has 580g of mopping pressure and scrubs up to 3,000 times per minute. Plus, it automatically stops mopping when it senses carpets.

This product was $649.99. It’s now $454.99 with its Black Friday deal on Amazon.

Roborock S4 Max under a table

Add the Roborock S4 Max intelligent robot vacuum to your cleaning arsenal if you live in a multilevel home. This robot vacuum has 4-map recognition and lets you set cleaning schedules by room, time, and more.

This gadget was $429.99. It’s now $279.99 with its Black Friday deal on Amazon.

3. The Hapbee Smart Wearable is $100 off. Choose your desired mental state and enjoy 19 unique Blends for less money.

Hapbee Smart Wearable on a man

Another of the best 2021 Black Friday deals is the Hapbee Smart Wearable. This wellness gadget helps switch your mental state and de-stress, sleep better, and more. The Blends are all accessible from the mobile app.

This gadget was $399. It’s now $299 with the official website’s Black Friday deal.

4. The Blue Zoca 100% Waterproof Blanket is just $80.09 on Amazon. Use it to protect your sofa or bed from your dog.

Blue Zoca 100% Waterproof Blanket folded

Got a puppy at home? The Blue Zoca 100% Waterproof Blanket is just what your bed or sofa needs. It’s completely pee-proof and has a reversible design.

Get it for $80.09 on Amazon.

5. The Squatchi Toddler & Kids Shoe Sizer is now 14% off. Get accurate measurements of your kids’ feet for less.

Squatchi Toddler & Kids Shoe Sizer with people shopping

Ready to buy new shoes for your child online but don’t know the exact size? Turn to the Squatchi Toddler & Kids Shoe Sizer. It helps you easily measure your kid’s foot, so you always know what size to buy.

This gadget was $20.99. It’s now $17 with its Black Friday deal on Amazon.

6. The TOUCHBeauty GLOW ultrasonic exfoliating system is going for $100 off its regular price. It’s bargain skincare.

TOUCHBeauty GLOW in use

Gift yourself or the skincare fanatic in your life the TOUCHBeauty GLOW ultrasonic exfoliating system. Its ultrasonic spatula removes dead skin cells and massages products deeper into the face.

This gadget was $299.99. It’s now $199 with the official website’s Black Friday deal.

7. The KLNAir PAPR Mask is going for $20 off. Wear it to stay safe and comfortable while you’re out and about.

KLNAir PAPR Mask on a woman

Breathe a little easier with the KLNAir PAPR Mask. It doesn’t require a perfect seal, but its air purifier still blocks 99.9% of unwanted particles.

This gadget was $119.99. It’s now $99.99 on the official website’s Black Friday deal.

PurePort Cleaning Multi-Tool in a video

Use the PurePort Cleaning Multi-Tool to clean your Apple chargers’ Lightning port. It also removes buildup and debris from the devices themselves as well as switches and speakers.

Get it for $29.95 on Amazon.

9. The Social Stick is 50% off. It ensures that you, and anyone around you, maintains 6 feet of social distance.

The Social Stick in artwork

Want to make certain you’re staying safe in social situations? The Social Stick is the novelty item for you. It extends to 6 feet and comes in 4 fun colors.

This gadget was $19.95. It’s now $9.95 with the official site’s Black Friday discount.

10. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Dot (Gen 3) saves you $19.99 compared to buying them separately.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired on a front door

Another of our favorite Black Friday deals is the Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Dot (Gen3). The Amazon deal includes the Echo dot for a reduced price. This doorbell has HD video, two-way talk, motion detection, and more.

This product was $99.98. It’s now $41.99 with Amazon’s Black Friday deal.

11. The Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd-Gen smart display is $40 off. Manage your home and calendar for less.

Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd-Gen on a table

Make managing your home easier with the Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd-Gen smart display. This is one of the best 2021 Black Friday deals because it makes life so convenient. It shows you your to-do list, provides recipe ideas, displays photos, and so much more.

This gadget was $129.99. It’s now $89.99 with Amazon’s Black Friday deal.

Amazon Halo on a person’s wrist

Got a fitness tracker on your holiday shopping list? Go for the Amazon Halo health and wellness band. It measures body fat, sleep, and activity.

This gadget was $99.99. It’s now $54.99 with Amazon’s Black Friday deal.

Amazon eero Pro 6 in use

Blanket your house with Wi-Fi when you have the Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router. It provides fast speeds, including tri-band connectivity.

This gadget was $229. It’s now $171 with Amazon’s Black Friday deal.

14. The Amazon Kindle Built-in Front Light E-Reader is $49.99 for a screen that reads just like paper outdoors.

Amazon Kindle Built-in Front Light E-Reader in use

If you want an E-reader, you can’t go wrong with the Kindle Built-in Front Light E-Reader. Snag its comfortable lighting, distraction-free features, and eight GB of storage.

This gadget was $89.99. It’s now $49.99 with Amazon’s Black Friday deal.

15. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is 42% off. It offers smoother streaming with its quad-core processor.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K in a video

Enjoy faster loading and quicker navigation with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It also comes with Dolby Vision as well as HDR10+ for a clear 4K picture.

This gadget was $49.99. It’s now $29 with Amazon’s Black Friday Deal.

16. The Nest Mini Smart Speaker is going for just $24.98 on Walmart. You’ll love its handy, wall-mounted design.

Nest Mini Smart Speaker on a table

The Nest Mini Smart Speaker made our list of the best Black Friday 2021 deals because it blends in so seamlessly. It comes in pretty, subdued colors and connects with your devices.

This gadget is usually $49. It’s now $24.98 with Walmart’s Black Friday deal.

17. The Apple AirPods Pro are a sweet $169.99 on Amazon. Get them for ANC and adaptive EQ features.

Apple AirPods Pro in a person’s ear

For total focus, you can’t beat the Apple AirPods Pro. Their ANC blocks background noise, while the transparency mode brings it back in. The force sensor lets you easily answer or end calls.

This gadget was $249. It’s now $169.99 with Amazon’s Black Friday deal.

18. The Keurig K-Mini Plus portable coffee maker costs under $50. Its slim size lets you make coffee anywhere.

Keurig K-Mini Plus on a kitchen counter

If you love coffee, the Keurig K-Mini Plus portable coffee maker is a great Black Friday deal. Its slim design is easy to carry, and the device brews coffee in just a few minutes.

This gadget was $79.99. It’s now $43.09 with Amazon’s Black Friday deal.

19. The iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum costs just $174.99 on Amazon. It works on both hard floors and carpets.

iRobot Roomba 692 vacuuming a floor

Another robot vacuum worth getting is the iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum. You can schedule it to collect daily dust and debris. It also learns your schedule and works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The gadget was $299.99. It’s now $174.99 with Amazon’s Black Friday deal.

20. The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling headphones look great and are $248 on Best Buy.

Sony WH-1000XM4 on a woman

Luxurious audio is yours with the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling headphones. You’ll love the cool Speak-to-Chat feature and convenient folding shape.

This gadget was $349.99. It’s now $248 with Best Buy’s Black Friday deal.

21. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 Tablet costs $599 on Best Buy. Enjoy its performance for so much less.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with a drawing

Anyone can appreciate the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 Tablet with its top-notch power. The 1.3-millimeter key travel means your words get recognized almost immediately.

This gadget was $959. It’s now $599 with Best Buy’s Black Friday deal.

Fitbit Luxe in a video

You don’t have to spend a fortune to get a great fitness tracker with this 2021 Black Friday deal. The Fitbit Luxe fitness & wellness tracker monitors stress, sleep, and activity. It even provides in-app meditations and workouts.

This gadget was $149.95. It’s now $99.95 with Amazon’s Black Friday deal.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen on an art table

Control all your smart gadgets with just one device, the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen. It plays music, connects to your doorbell, keeps you on schedule, and more. And, of course, it works via gesture and voice command.

This gadget was $99.99. It’s now $49.99 with Best Buy’s Black Friday deal.

24. The ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control is just $199. Enjoy Alexa-controlled temperature changes.

ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control in black

Ask Alexa to raise or lower the temperature with the ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control. What’s more, this smart thermostat also pauses your HVAC system anytime you leave a window or door open.

This gadget was $249. It’s now $199 with Amazon’s Black Friday deal.

Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuuming carpet

Another of the best 2021 Black Friday deals is the Dyson Cyclone V10 cordless vacuum. It’s lightweight at just 125 grams, so you can easily lift it to vacuum the top of the curtains. It also works for an hour on a single charge.

This gadget was $499.99. It’s now $399.99 with Best Buy’s Black Friday Deal.

26. The Beats by Dre Solo Pro Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones provide immersive sound for only $99.

Beats by Dre Solo Pro Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones video

Improve your audio with the Beats by Dre Solo Pro Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones. They feature both ANC and Transparency listening modes. On-ear controls let you skip songs, take calls, and control music.

This gadget was $149. It’s now $99 with Walmart’s Black Friday deal.

There are so many great deals scheduled for Black Friday 2021. Which of these gadgets are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments.

