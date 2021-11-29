Best Cyber Monday 2021 deals and discounts

Cyber Monday has arrived and, with it, thousands of online discounts. But which ones are actually worth it? We've rounded up the best on today's blog.

It’s Cyber Monday, the day to snag great gadgets at bargain prices online. But since practically every online store is offering deals, navigating them all just isn’t possible. And that’s where our guide to the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals comes in.

That’s right, we’ve scoured the discounts at Amazon, Walmart, and other sites to help you get the best tech at the lowest possible prices. Fancy a pair of AirPods Pro? They’re now $179 on Amazon.

Or what about a Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen? Walmart has it for $49.98.

Are you ready for incredible savings on the tech you love? Then check out the Cyber Monday deals below.

1. The Roborock S7 robot vacuum is 30% off. Get sparkling floors and clean carpets with no effort.

Roborock S7 on carpet

Put your housework on autopilot with the Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum. Its sonic mopping lifts stains and automatically switches to vacuum mode when it detects carpet.

This gadget was $649.99. It’s now $454.99 on Amazon.

2. The Roborock S4 Max intelligent robot vacuum is just $279.99 on Amazon. It provides custom cleaning schedules.

Roborock S4 Max vacuuming

Vacuum your home your way with the Roborock S4 Max intelligent robot vacuum. It customizes cleaning by room, time, cleaning power, and cleaning sequence.

This gadget was $429.99. It’s now $279.99 on Amazon.

PurePort Cleaning Multi-Tool in a video

The PurePort Cleaning Multi-Tool for iPhone and iPad removes gunk from your Apple devices and accessories for better connectivity.

Get it for $29.95 on Amazon.

The Social Stick in artwork

Inspire some chuckles with The Social Stick. This fun gift extends to precisely six feet and comes in four colors—green, blue, red, or yellow.

This gadget was $19.95. It’s now $9.95 on the official website.

5. The BLUETTI AC300 & B300 Power Station Combo is $699 off. Take plenty of power with you anywhere.

BLUETTI AC300 & B300 Power Station Combo with RVers

The BLUETTI AC300 & B300 Power Station Combo is a modular solar generator so it’s incredibly portable and great for outdoor events, RVing, and more.

This gadget was $3,699. It’s now $3,000 on the official website.

6. The Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro on a woman

Pick up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro at a great discount on Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. They’re just $169.99. Enjoy the ANC, spatial audio, Adaptive EQ, and more.

These gadgets were $249. They’re now $179.99 on Amazon.

7. The iRobot Roomba i1+ self-emptying robot is $250.99 off. It works with Alexa and makes vacuuming so easy.

iRobot Roomba i1+ in its charging station

The iRobot Roomba i1+ self-emptying robot is one helpful machine. You can forget about it for months, thanks to its self-emptying feature. It can even clean while you’re gone and stop when you come home.

This gadget was $599.99. It’s now $349 on Walmart.

8. The Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 on a person swimming

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s most durable smartwatch ever. You can swim with it on and it has plenty of health-tracking features.

This gadget was $399. It’s now $379.99 on Amazon.

9. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in a video

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone comes with a pro-level camera setup, including an ultra-wide lens, two tele lenses, and a wide lens.

This gadget was $1,199.99. It’s now $599.99 on the official website.

TCL Alto 6 2.0 under a TV

Add the TCL Alto 6 2.0 channel soundbar to your home theater for bigger, better sound. Dolby Digital decoding provides room-filling audio.

This gadget was $44. It’s now $29 on Walmart.

11. The JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth speaker is $40 off on Walmart. Stream high-quality audio from your devices.

JBL Flip Essential in gray

Want a portable Bluetooth speaker? The JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth speaker is a great one with its IPX7 waterproof rating against spills and even total submersion.

This gadget was $99. It’s now $79 on Walmart.

12. The Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle V2 is just $79 on Walmart. Get an entire gaming bundle for under $100.

Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle V2 components

Another of the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals is the Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle V2. It comes with the Cynosa Lite keyboard, Black Shark V2 X headset, Razer Gigantus V2 mouse pad, and Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse.

This bundle was $169.96. It’s now $79 on Walmart.

13. The VIZIO 70″ V-Series 4K UHD LED TV is just $498 on Walmart. Enjoy breathtaking images with Dolby Vision.

VIZIO V-Series 4K UHD LED TV in a video

Enhance your home theater for a bargain with the VIZIO 70″ V-Series 4K UHD LED TV. It works with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in.

This gadget was $699.99. It’s now $498 on Walmart.

14. The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 10.3″ tablet is $80.99 off. Get it for a beautiful display and realistic audio.

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus in a pair

The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 10.3″ tablet is a great bargain today. It features a full metal cover and a slim bezel for more screen. Plus, the Dolby Atmos tech offers breathtaking sound.

This gadget was $209.99. It’s now $129 on Walmart.

15. The Brava countertop oven starter set is $100 off. Cook faster and more precisely with light pulses.

Brava countertop oven with ingredients

Add the Brava countertop oven starter set to your kitchen to improve your cooking skills. This gadget is one of the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals because it heats to 500°F in less than a second, and the set includes two trays.

This set was $1,295. It’s now $1,195 on the official website.

Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd-Gen on a table

Just set the Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd-Gen smart display in your kitchen for an easier home life. The 13 MP camera keeps you centered in the frame, and the display shows calendars and to-lists.

This gadget was $129.99. It’s now $89.99 on Amazon.

17. The Ring Spotlight Cam is 30% off on Amazon. It’s a spotlight cam with 2-way talk, siren alarm, and more.

Ring Spotlight Cam in a video

Beef up your home security with the Ring Spotlight Cam. It works with Alexa and has 2-way talk capabilities when it detects motion. And, of course, it has infrared night vision.

This gadget was $199.99. It’s now $139.99 on Amazon.

18. The Amazon Echo Dot 4th-Generation smart speaker is $25 off. Keep Alexa on your nightstand for less money.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th-Generation on a desk

Another of the best Cyber Monday 2021 discounts is the Amazon Echo Dot 4th-Generation smart speaker. It gives you all of Alexa’s capabilities in a smaller shape and has a built-in clock.

This gadget was $59.99. It’s now $34.99 on Amazon.

19. The Nest Thermostat 2020

Nest Thermostat 2020 on a wall

The Nest Thermostat 2020 is a simple way to regulate the temperature in your home. It works with popular voice assistants and lets you know if your HVAC system has a problem.

This gadget was $129.99. It’s now $99.99 on Google Store.

20. The Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen on an art table

Manage your entertainment, calendar, smart home, and more with the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen. It’s one of the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals because the tech is just so convenient.

This gadget was $99.98. It’s now $49.98 on Walmart.

21. The Samsung The Frame 2021 lifestyle TV is up to $1,000 off. It’s a TV that looks beautiful in your home.

Samsung The Frame 2021 in a living room

The Samsung The Frame 2021 lifestyle TV certainly blends into a home’s decor. It provides 4K clarity and has a cool Art Mode.

This gadget was $4,299.99 for the 85″ model. It’s now $3,299.99 on Samsung.

22. The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-quart stand mixer is $250 off. It mixes up to 9 dozen cookies at once.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus making pizza dough

Prepare for your holiday baking with the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-quart stand mixer. It has a 5-quart capacity stainless steel bowl, 10 speeds, and over 10 available attachments.

This gadget was $499.99. It’s now $249.99 on Best Buy.

23. The Amazon All-New Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote is $25 off. It provides vibrant 4K viewing.

Amazon Fire TV Stick on a coffee table

Enhance your movie nights with the Amazon All-New Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote. The Alexa remote is voice controlled, and the TV stick supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and more.

This gadget was $49.99. It’s now $24.99 on Best Buy.

24. The GoPro HERO10 Black

GoPro HERO10 Black in use

The GoPro HERO10 Black is one of the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals because it delivers detailed footage even when zooming in. The HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization is pretty helpful, too.

This gadget was $499.99. It’s now $449.99 on Best Buy.

25. The Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster Oven is just $179.99. You’ll love its 11-in-1 functionality including Air Fry.

Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster Oven cooking a pizza

Finally, the Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster Oven is your all-in-one kitchen gadget. It includes 11 cooking functions, including Air Fry, Sear Crisp, and Frozen Pizza.

This gadget was $269.99. It’s now $179.99 on Best Buy.

We hope you enjoyed our roundup of the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals. Let us know what tech you plan on buying today in the comments.

