Best Cyber Monday 2021 deals and discounts
Cyber Monday has arrived and, with it, thousands of online discounts. But which ones are actually worth it? We've rounded up the best on today's blog.
It’s Cyber Monday, the day to snag great gadgets at bargain prices online. But since practically every online store is offering deals, navigating them all just isn’t possible. And that’s where our guide to the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals comes in.
That’s right, we’ve scoured the discounts at Amazon, Walmart, and other sites to help you get the best tech at the lowest possible prices. Fancy a pair of AirPods Pro? They’re now $179 on Amazon.
Or what about a Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen? Walmart has it for $49.98.
Are you ready for incredible savings on the tech you love? Then check out the Cyber Monday deals below.
1. The Roborock S7 robot vacuum is 30% off. Get sparkling floors and clean carpets with no effort.
Put your housework on autopilot with the Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum. Its sonic mopping lifts stains and automatically switches to vacuum mode when it detects carpet.
This gadget was $649.99. It’s now $454.99 on Amazon.
2. The Roborock S4 Max intelligent robot vacuum is just $279.99 on Amazon. It provides custom cleaning schedules.
Vacuum your home your way with the Roborock S4 Max intelligent robot vacuum. It customizes cleaning by room, time, cleaning power, and cleaning sequence.
This gadget was $429.99. It’s now $279.99 on Amazon.
3. The PurePort Cleaning Multi-Tool for iPhone and iPad is just $29.95. It cleans Apple ports and devices.
The PurePort Cleaning Multi-Tool for iPhone and iPad removes gunk from your Apple devices and accessories for better connectivity.
Get it for $29.95 on Amazon.
4. The Social Stick is just $9.95. This novelty items ensures people manintain 6 feet of social distance.
Inspire some chuckles with The Social Stick. This fun gift extends to precisely six feet and comes in four colors—green, blue, red, or yellow.
This gadget was $19.95. It’s now $9.95 on the official website.
5. The BLUETTI AC300 & B300 Power Station Combo is $699 off. Take plenty of power with you anywhere.
The BLUETTI AC300 & B300 Power Station Combo is a modular solar generator so it’s incredibly portable and great for outdoor events, RVing, and more.
This gadget was $3,699. It’s now $3,000 on the official website.
6. The Apple AirPods Pro are 32% off on Amazon. If they’re on your wishlist, now is the time to get a pair.
Pick up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro at a great discount on Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. They’re just $169.99. Enjoy the ANC, spatial audio, Adaptive EQ, and more.
These gadgets were $249. They’re now $179.99 on Amazon.
7. The iRobot Roomba i1+ self-emptying robot is $250.99 off. It works with Alexa and makes vacuuming so easy.
The iRobot Roomba i1+ self-emptying robot is one helpful machine. You can forget about it for months, thanks to its self-emptying feature. It can even clean while you’re gone and stop when you come home.
This gadget was $599.99. It’s now $349 on Walmart.
8. The Apple Watch Series 7 is just $379 on Amazon. Yes, you can get a new Apple Watch at a discounted price.
The Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s most durable smartwatch ever. You can swim with it on and it has plenty of health-tracking features.
This gadget was $399. It’s now $379.99 on Amazon.
9. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone is as little as $599.99 with a qualified trade-in. Get a great phone, for less.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone comes with a pro-level camera setup, including an ultra-wide lens, two tele lenses, and a wide lens.
This gadget was $1,199.99. It’s now $599.99 on the official website.
10. The TCL Alto 6 2.0 channel soundbar is just $29—yes, $29—on Walmart. Immerse yourself in Dolby Digital.
Add the TCL Alto 6 2.0 channel soundbar to your home theater for bigger, better sound. Dolby Digital decoding provides room-filling audio.
This gadget was $44. It’s now $29 on Walmart.
11. The JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth speaker is $40 off on Walmart. Stream high-quality audio from your devices.
Want a portable Bluetooth speaker? The JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth speaker is a great one with its IPX7 waterproof rating against spills and even total submersion.
This gadget was $99. It’s now $79 on Walmart.
12. The Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle V2 is just $79 on Walmart. Get an entire gaming bundle for under $100.
Another of the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals is the Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle V2. It comes with the Cynosa Lite keyboard, Black Shark V2 X headset, Razer Gigantus V2 mouse pad, and Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse.
This bundle was $169.96. It’s now $79 on Walmart.
13. The VIZIO 70″ V-Series 4K UHD LED TV is just $498 on Walmart. Enjoy breathtaking images with Dolby Vision.
Enhance your home theater for a bargain with the VIZIO 70″ V-Series 4K UHD LED TV. It works with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in.
This gadget was $699.99. It’s now $498 on Walmart.
14. The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 10.3″ tablet is $80.99 off. Get it for a beautiful display and realistic audio.
The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 10.3″ tablet is a great bargain today. It features a full metal cover and a slim bezel for more screen. Plus, the Dolby Atmos tech offers breathtaking sound.
This gadget was $209.99. It’s now $129 on Walmart.
15. The Brava countertop oven starter set is $100 off. Cook faster and more precisely with light pulses.
Add the Brava countertop oven starter set to your kitchen to improve your cooking skills. This gadget is one of the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals because it heats to 500°F in less than a second, and the set includes two trays.
This set was $1,295. It’s now $1,195 on the official website.
16. The Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd-Gen smart display is $40 off. Get easier video chats and home management.
Just set the Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd-Gen smart display in your kitchen for an easier home life. The 13 MP camera keeps you centered in the frame, and the display shows calendars and to-lists.
This gadget was $129.99. It’s now $89.99 on Amazon.
17. The Ring Spotlight Cam is 30% off on Amazon. It’s a spotlight cam with 2-way talk, siren alarm, and more.
Beef up your home security with the Ring Spotlight Cam. It works with Alexa and has 2-way talk capabilities when it detects motion. And, of course, it has infrared night vision.
This gadget was $199.99. It’s now $139.99 on Amazon.
18. The Amazon Echo Dot 4th-Generation smart speaker is $25 off. Keep Alexa on your nightstand for less money.
Another of the best Cyber Monday 2021 discounts is the Amazon Echo Dot 4th-Generation smart speaker. It gives you all of Alexa’s capabilities in a smaller shape and has a built-in clock.
This gadget was $59.99. It’s now $34.99 on Amazon.
19. The Nest Thermostat 2020 is $30 off on the Google Store. Save money on your energy bills all year long.
The Nest Thermostat 2020 is a simple way to regulate the temperature in your home. It works with popular voice assistants and lets you know if your HVAC system has a problem.
This gadget was $129.99. It’s now $99.99 on Google Store.
20. The Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen is $50 off on the Google Store. Connect to your smart home and calanders easily.
Manage your entertainment, calendar, smart home, and more with the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen. It’s one of the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals because the tech is just so convenient.
This gadget was $99.98. It’s now $49.98 on Walmart.
21. The Samsung The Frame 2021 lifestyle TV is up to $1,000 off. It’s a TV that looks beautiful in your home.
The Samsung The Frame 2021 lifestyle TV certainly blends into a home’s decor. It provides 4K clarity and has a cool Art Mode.
This gadget was $4,299.99 for the 85″ model. It’s now $3,299.99 on Samsung.
22. The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-quart stand mixer is $250 off. It mixes up to 9 dozen cookies at once.
Prepare for your holiday baking with the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-quart stand mixer. It has a 5-quart capacity stainless steel bowl, 10 speeds, and over 10 available attachments.
This gadget was $499.99. It’s now $249.99 on Best Buy.
23. The Amazon All-New Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote is $25 off. It provides vibrant 4K viewing.
Enhance your movie nights with the Amazon All-New Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote. The Alexa remote is voice controlled, and the TV stick supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and more.
This gadget was $49.99. It’s now $24.99 on Best Buy.
24. The GoPro HERO10 Black is $50 off on Cyber Monday. Capture your vlogs with up to 5.3K resolution.
The GoPro HERO10 Black is one of the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals because it delivers detailed footage even when zooming in. The HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization is pretty helpful, too.
This gadget was $499.99. It’s now $449.99 on Best Buy.
25. The Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster Oven is just $179.99. You’ll love its 11-in-1 functionality including Air Fry.
Finally, the Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster Oven is your all-in-one kitchen gadget. It includes 11 cooking functions, including Air Fry, Sear Crisp, and Frozen Pizza.
This gadget was $269.99. It’s now $179.99 on Best Buy.
We hope you enjoyed our roundup of the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals. Let us know what tech you plan on buying today in the comments.
