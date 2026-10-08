BirdVue FEED 1: A 4G smart bird feeder built to go wherever the birds are

Image Credits: BirdVue

Most smart feeders have the same blind spot: they only work where the Wi-Fi does. Set one up more than a few dozen feet from the router and the connection drops. The app goes quiet. What’s left is a plastic box that happens to hold seed. For a lot of birdwatchers, that’s exactly where the feeder needs to go. The best spots for attracting birds rarely sit close to a home network. Sometimes it’s the back corner of a large property. Sometimes it’s a riverside path, or a cabin that never had broadband to begin with.

What BirdVue FEED 1 aims to do is bridge that gap. It launches today on Kickstarter, with backer shipments expected in November, this year. Why we love this product is because it has a clear design promise–to build a smart feeder that should follow the birds, not the router.

Connectivity that goes outside your property line

One of its best features would be the fact that FEED 1 can switch between dual 4G and Wi-Fi pretty easily. A feeder can sit in the backyard, obviously, but it can just as easily go along a riverside trail or at the edge of a forest. Ideally, you will find the connectivity in places where birds actually meet. Every bird activity and alerts can still reach the app, whether the feeder sits ten feet from a wall outlet or three hundred feet past it.

For anyone who’s tried running a smart feeder off a phone hotspot, or rigging up a mesh extender outdoors just to get one bar of signal, this solves the actual problem. There’s no boosting a signal that isn’t there. You just don’t need one.

Image Credits: BirdVue

Detection built for actual outdoor conditions

Instead of a standard motion or PIR sensor, the FEED 1 relies on millimeter-wave radar to catch visits. It’s a nice upgrade under the hood. Radar tends to do especially well in more demanding conditions, heavy rain, fog, fast or erratic movement, where simpler sensors sometimes lag behind. BirdVue says it stays accurate through temperature swings, low light, rain, and fog, and it’ll be worth seeing how that plays out once the FEED 1 is out in the real world. Either way, leaning into performance across a wider range of conditions is a promising direction for a first-generation feeder.

BirdVue also frames the radar as doing more than counting visits, aiming to read behavior and well-being over time rather than just logging that a bird showed up. It’s an ambitious claim for a first-generation device. Worth revisiting once BirdVue has an actual shipping cycle behind it, rather than a campaign page.

Raw motion-triggered footage piles up fast on any camera device, and most of it isn’t worth watching: an empty perch, a bird that flew off before the frame loaded, the same sparrow showing up six times in an hour. The FEED 1’s app handles the filtering on its own. A running bird journal gets built automatically, and quality filtering does the work of separating a real highlight from forty seconds of an empty feeder.

In practice, the FEED 1 behaves less like a live camera you have to constantly monitor. It’s more like an archive that can easily sort by itself. All you have to do is open the app that evening, or three days later, and the sorting’s already done. Birdwatching apps have a habit of turning into a backlog of unwatched clips. This one is built to avoid that specific failure.

The device not just records the visits but also recognizes the birds

AI visual recognition makes the entire process more nuanced and detailed. Instead of just logging “sparrow spotted at 9:14 a.m.” over and over, it’s built to track visitation patterns by species, noticing when a species turns up regularly versus just passing through. Long-time birdwatchers already do a version of this by memory, cardinals tending to show up at dawn, finches tending to travel in pairs. The FEED 1 is attempting to surface that kind of pattern automatically, without years of manual note-taking behind it.

Feeding that doesn’t run dry when you are not around

The feeder tracks food levels continuously and dispenses more from its built-in storage hopper before it runs out. So it’s not waiting on someone to notice and refill it. Sounds like a minor convenience. It isn’t. A feeder that sits empty for even a few days tends to lose the birds that had started relying on it, and automated dispensing is really about keeping that pattern intact rather than saving the owner a trip outside.

Power that isn’t a maintenance chore

Two 3W solar panels paired with a 5200mAh battery keep the FEED 1 running with no charging schedule to track. That matters more for this device than most, since it’s built to go anywhere in the yard, garden, or further afield without being tied to an outlet. A feeder that needs its battery swapped every few days undercuts its own selling point.

Image Credits: BirdVue

Image Credits: BirdVue

A shared feed beyond your own backyard

Beyond your own device, the FEED 1 includes a discovery layer showing nearby shared feeders and highlights from other users. It’s a small feature, but birdwatching is usually a solitary hobby, and this nudges it toward something more social: seeing what’s showing up a few miles away, without digging through a Facebook group to find out.

Pricing and the timeline

Early backers lock in the initial pledge price of $159, with a Super Early Bird rate of $179 once that tier fills. After the campaign wraps, the FEED 1 moves to its regular price of $299, so backing early is a solid way to save on a feeder built around 4G connectivity, a rare feature in this category, along with millimeter-wave radar detection and remote, automated feeding. Shipping starts in November, well ahead of next spring’s migration season.

BirdVue frames all of this around a broader goal, a calmer, more connected relationship with the outdoors. Whether the FEED 1 gets there depends on how the radar and the AI recognition actually perform once it’s outside a campaign video. For now, it’s a feeder built to go wherever the birds already are, which is a meaningful distinction from many Wi-Fi-only smart feeders that exists out there.