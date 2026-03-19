Cheerble Pet Feeder Match G1 review: finally, a smart feeder that understands multi-cat chaos

Image Credits: Cheerble

There’s a very specific kind of drama that plays out in multi-cat homes. One cat eats like it’s a timed competition. Another gets pushed aside. And somehow, the one on a strict diet always ends up eating the most.

The Cheerble Pet Feeder Match G1 steps into this exact mess—and instead of overcomplicating things, it solves the problem at its root: who gets access to the food in the first place.

After digging into its features, this feels less like a “nice-to-have smart feeder” and more like a genuinely practical upgrade for pet parents juggling multiple diets.

Image Credits: Cheerble

Design that actually accounts for cat behavior

At first glance, the Match G1 doesn’t scream futuristic gadget. It’s compact, minimal, and built around a feeding dome that immediately signals one thing: controlled access.

And that’s intentional.

The fully enclosed feeding area prevents side and rear entry—something most feeders completely ignore. If you’ve ever watched one cat casually hijack another’s meal, you’ll understand why this matters.

This isn’t just design for aesthetics—it’s design for real-world pet behavior.

Face recognition that skips the usual hassle

Here’s where things get interesting.

Instead of relying on collars or microchips, the Match G1 uses on-device AI face recognition to identify your cat. No wearables, no pairing, no extra steps.

Image Credits: Cheerble

It recognizes your pet when they step up to the bowl and unlocks access only for them.

And importantly:

It works at close range (around 25 cm), so it’s precise

There’s a visible privacy light , so you know when it’s active

, so you know when it’s active Everything runs locally—no cloud dependency for recognition

That last point is worth highlighting. In a world where everything wants to upload data somewhere, keeping this on-device feels like a smart, responsible choice.

Image Credits: Cheerble

The real win: no more food stealing

Let’s not overthink it—this is the feature most people actually care about.

The Match G1’s anti-sneak structure + single-pet access system means:

One cat eats at a time

No interruptions mid-meal

No shared portions by accident

It’s a simple concept executed well. And honestly, that’s rare.

If you’ve been manually separating feeding times or hovering during meals, this is the kind of automation that actually makes a difference.

Smart controls that don’t fall apart offline

Yes, there’s an app. And yes, it does what you’d expect:

Set feeding schedules

Adjust portion sizes

Track your pet’s intake

But the more important detail is this: it doesn’t rely entirely on Wi-Fi.

Even if your connection drops, the feeder continues running on its preset schedule. That reliability makes it feel less like a gadget and more like an appliance you can trust.

Flexible enough for real diets

Another quiet strength here is food compatibility.

The Match G1 supports:

Dry kibble

Freeze-dried food

Wet food

That’s not always a given in this category, especially with wet food in the mix.

You also get a detachable bowl system with a 304 stainless steel bowl, which keeps things hygienic and easy to clean—because no one wants a “smart” device that’s annoying to maintain.

Image Credits: Cheerble

Who this is actually for

Let’s be honest—this isn’t a universal upgrade.

You’ll get the most value if:

You have multiple cats with different diets

One (or more) pets tend to steal food

You’re trying to manage weight, health, or portion control

If you’ve got a single cat with no feeding issues, this might feel like overkill.

But in a multi-cat household? It starts to feel essential.

Final thoughts

The Cheerble Pet Feeder Match G1 doesn’t try to wow you with unnecessary features. It focuses on a very specific, very real problem—and solves it cleanly.

No collars

No food fights

No dependency on constant internet

Just a smarter way to make sure the right cat gets the right meal.

And if you’ve ever found yourself playing referee at feeding time, you’ll know—that’s a bigger upgrade than it sounds.