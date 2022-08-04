Best pet gadgets and accessories: smart monitors, feeders & more

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 4, 2022

Pamper your cat or dog with the best when you go for the products in today's blog. From a designer collection to a robot feeder, these are the pet gadgets to buy.

Best pet gadgets and accessories: smart monitors, feeders & more
eufy Dog Camera in focus with a pet

You want the best for your fur baby. When it’s time to buy new pet gear, you look for products that go above and beyond. Like a smart pet camera that dispenses treats or a babbling water fountain. Only the best pet gadgets and accessories will do for your pet, and we’re highlighting them today.

Let’s go back to the pet cam. It’s called the eufy Dog Camera D605, and it’s pretty incredible. Not only does it let you check in on your pets while you’re out, but it also dispenses treats at different angles, encouraging play.

And, of course, your pet should drink the freshest, cleanest water available. The PetSafe Drinkwell Betterfly Pet Fountain makes it possible with its 4-stream water flow that keeps hydration interesting and hygenic for your pet.

Treat your best friends to the gear they deserve when you choose the products below.

1. The Whistle Health dog tracker analyzes Fido’s behavior and lets you know if he’s healthy. It even tracks scratching as a skin disease indicator.

Whistle Health dog tracker in use

You can’t monitor your dog’s every move, but the Whistle Health dog tracker can. This helpful pet gadget attaches to your dog’s collar and monitors your pup’s sleeping, drinking, and exercising habits for early indication of illness.

Buy it for $34.95 on the official website.

2. The eufy Dog Camera D605 keeps an eye on your pet while you’re out of the house. It even dispenses treats, engaging your furry friend.

eufy Dog Camera D605 product design

Want a pet cam? Look no further than the eufy Dog Camera. It’s one of the best you can buy thanks to its 170° wide-angle lens, 1080p resolution, and 2.5x zoom lens. Then, the treat-dispensing feature is a massive win with its 3 treat-launching angles and anti-clog design.

Buy it for $169.99 on Amazon using the $30 coupon.

3. The SØDE Design stylish furniture for felines boasts beautiful designs that blend into your home’s decor. Even better, the collection uses sustainable materials.

SØDE Design stylish furniture for felines in use

Give Mittens a healthy home designed just for her when you go for the SØDE Design stylish furniture for felines. Handmade in Portugal, each design uses sustainable materials like cork and cardboard. Super satisfying for kitties to scratch, the series lands on our list of the best pet gadgets and accessories.

Get a piece starting at about $172 on the official website.

4. The Gucci Pet Collection ensures your fur baby wears only the best. Choose from Radura print feeding mats, Gucci-emblazoned collars, and more.

Gucci Pet Collection

If your pet enjoys the finer things, the Gucci Pet Collection doesn’t disappoint. Comprised of pet beds, clothing, carriers, leashes, and homeware, this collection adds magic to your pet’s everyday life.

The pieces in this collection start at $180 on the official website.

5. The EyeVac Pet Touchless vacuum makes it easier to clean crumbs, hair, and more. Just brush the debris up to the sensors.

EyeVac Pet touchless vacuum in white and gray

Keep your pet’s area clean and tidy with the EyeVac Pet Touchless vacuum. Its infrared sensors automatically vacuum hair, debris, and dust that you brush in front of it. What’s more, it removes particles from the air.

Buy it for $159 on the official website.

6. The EZ Treat all-in-one dog treat carrier stores your pup’s treats at your side. It even has single-handed operation so you can hold a leash too.

EZ Treat all-in-one dog treat carrier in use

Offer your most loyal companion a treat anytime, even during walks, with the EZ Treat all-in-one dog treat carrier. It dispenses a single treat with each click, keeping your hands clean. For this reason, it’s one of the best pet gadgets and accessories.

Preorder it for about $27 on Indiegogo.

7. The Feeder-Robot by Whisker automatic pet feeder offers perfectly portioned and timed meals to your cat or dog. It also connects to Wi-Fi.

Feeder-Robot by Whisker automatic pet feeder in use

Ensure your dog or cat gets regular meals, even if you’re out, with the Feeder-Robot by Whisker automatic pet feeder. It serves the correct portion of food at the right time. And you can even set the feeding schedule from afar thanks to the Wi-Fi connectivity.

Buy it for $299 on the official website.

8. The Litter-Robot 3 Connect by Whisker automatic litter cleaner freshens Kitty’s litter box after every use, ensuring it’s a healthy environment.

Litter-Robot 3 Connect by Whisker automatic litter cleaner in white

You love Kitty but not her litter box. That’s about to change with the Litter-Robot 3 Connect by Whisker automatic litter cleaner. It cleans the container after every use so that it’s always clean for your cat. You can say goodbye to litter odor forever.

Buy it for $549 on the official website.

9. The LumaCare Ark therapeutic laser device eases pet injury soreness and pain in a noninvasive, targeted treatment. Portable, it’s great for use outdoors.

LumaCare Ark therapeutic laser device in use

If your fur baby has suffered an accident or suffers from chronic pain like arthritis, the LumaCare Ark therapeutic laser can help her feel better. It emits a beam of photon energy that increases blood flow, cellular function, and cellular growth, which is why it’s one of the best pet gadgets and accessories.

Buy it for $2,490 on the official website.

10. The PetSafe Drinkwell Butterfly Pet Fountain uses 4 falling water streams that entice your pet to drink more. It holds up to 50 ounces of water.

PetSafe Drinkwell Butterfly Pet Fountain in use

The PetSafe Drinkwell Butterfly Pet Fountain encourages both cats and dogs to drink more water with its relaxing 4-stream flow. Moreover, it continuously recycles the water, keeping it bacteria-free.

Buy it for $26.95 on Amazon.

Maybe your dog loves treats on the go. Or your cat is all about designer collars. In either case, these pet gadgets and gear are perfect for them. What’s the best pet product you’ve bought? Tell us!

