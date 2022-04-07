Build the kitchen garden of your dreams with these smart garden gadgets

Want to grow a kitchen garden this spring? These smart gardening gadgets give you lush, healthy plants indoors or outdoors.

Véritable Smart Indoor Garden in use

You love how stews and roasted vegetables taste when you stir in fresh herbs. So, if you’ve always wanted to cultivate your own kitchen garden, now’s a great time. Thanks to advances in gardening tech, the smart garden gadgets of 2022 ensure your garden is healthy and beautiful no matter where you grow it.

Herb gardens can thrive indoors, but they need good lighting. The Véritable Smart Indoor Garden adjusts its LEDs automatically depending on the ambient light it senses. So you don’t even need to place this planter near a window for your garden to grow.

But, if you’d rather plant outdoors, smart sprinkler tech can help. The Wyze Smart Sprinkler controller looks at past and future weather reports to give your kitchen garden the proper amount of water.

Grow a beautiful kitchen garden in 2022 without any stress when you go for these smart gardening gadgets.

1. The Modern Sprout Smart Growhouse planter

Modern Sprout Smart Growhouse in a kitchen

The Modern Sprout Smart Growhouse planter has plenty of helpful features. The grow light uses eco-friendly LEDs, and the Modern Sprout app lets you customize settings. It also provides growing recommendations. Choose from either brass or matte black color options.

Get it for $239 on the official website.

2. The Véritable Smart Indoor Garden automatically adjusts its LEDs depending on the ambient light in your room.

Véitable Smart Indoor Garden in a video

Grow aromatic herbs, baby vegetables, and more without stress when you have the Véritable Smart Indoor Garden. It’s self-sufficient since it automates light, nutrients, and irrigation. You can even place it in a room without any windows, which is one reason it’s one of our favorite smart garden gadgets in 2022.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

3. The AeroGarden Harvest indoor garden with LED lights

AeroGarden Harvest on a kitchen island

Live in an apartment without much natural light? The AeroGarden Harvest indoor garden is the kitchen garden for you. It doesn’t require soil or sun and instead relies on LEDs to give your plants a full spectrum of sunlight. What’s more, the simple maintenance reminders take the guesswork out of gardening.

Get it for $129.95 on Amazon.

4. The Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 PRO features app-controlled lighting and scheduling for easy use.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 PRO with a person

Grow delicious herbs, salads, and fruits with the Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 PRO. It’s one of the best smart garden gadgets of 2022 thanks to its connected app that lets you control the lights and set the ideal light cycle. It also provides growing tips to improve your gardening skills

Get it for $217.47 on the official website.

5. The Modern Sprout Smart Standard Plant Growframe adds a beautiful, functional growing shelf to your kitchen wall.

Modern Sprout Smart Standard Plant Growframe on a wall

Don’t have enough counter or table space for a smart planter? Hang your kitchen garden on the wall with the Modern Sprout Smart Standard Plant Growframe. It has a 4,000K white light, and the connected app lets you customize your settings depending on the plants you grow.

Get it for $219 on the official website.

6. The Personal Rise Smart Garden boasts a compact size, and its smart technology takes care of the maintenance and feeding.

Personal Rise Smart Garden in a home

Ideal for small kitchens, the Personal Rise Smart Garden takes up just 18 inches of counter space. What’s more, the Rise Gardens app tracks the garden’s progress, sends watering and feeding reminders, and allows you to manage the lights.

Get it for $279 on the official website.

7. The LG tiiun indoor gardening appliance

LG tiiun in a living room

Grow an abundance of plants indoors with the LG tiiun indoor gardening appliance. Its sleek box design provides plenty of growing space, while the Flexible Weather Control System adjusts the temperature and light to imitate the day’s schedule.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Read more about it on the official website.

8. The Flora Pod smart plant sensor adds smart sensing capabilities to your indoor planter for a healthy kitchen garden.

Flora Pod in a video

Have a traditional kitchen garden planter you love? Give it some smarts with the Flora Pod smart plant sensor. Just download the free iOS app and take a picture of your plant. It’ll give you recommendations for all your plants’ needs and adjust them based on the soil type, pot size, etc.

Preorder it for $49.99 on the official website.

9. The Monty compost monitoring device gives you the stats on your compost, ensuring its quality for your kitchen garden.

Monty and a phone on compost (Image Credit: Department Group)

If you enrich your kitchen garden with compost, the Monty compost monitoring device makes the work easier. It’s one of our favorite smart garden gadgets of 2022 because its sensors sync to a mobile app where it’ll inform you of your compost’s humidity, temperature, and VOC.

This gadget is priced at $249 and is coming soon. Visit the official website for more details.

10. The Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller

Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller top view

Automate your outdoor kitchen garden’s watering schedule with the Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller. It considers past and future weather conditions before it decides how, or if, to water. Best of all, the Smart Schedule algorithm uses hyper-local weather information.

Get it for $55.99 on the official website.

Enjoy creating and tending your kitchen garden the spring with these smart garden gadgets of 2022. Which options look cool to you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

