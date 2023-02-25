The ultimate smart home gadget buyer’s guide for spring: vacuums, garden gadgets & more

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Smart gadgets take your spring home care to the next level. We're presenting robot lawnmowers, smart sprinklers, and much more. Discover them in the blog!

EcoFlow Blade robotic lawn-sweeping mower design

Spring is less than a month away, so it’s a great time to plan your spring cleaning and gardening. But this year, you won’t have to scour the internet looking for the best products. We’ve already rounded them up for you in our smart home gadget buyer’s guide for spring.

Related: The ultimate home theater gadgets guide: projectors, smart TVs, soundbars & more

If carpet cleaning is on your schedule every spring, check out the Tineco CARPET ONE carpet cleaner series. With its PowerDry and HeatedWash features, it makes easy work of this seasonal chore.

Then, you can literally cut the lawn on autopilot with the EcoFlow Blade. It stays within virtual boundaries and has a slew of cutting features you can access via the companion app.

Spruce up your home and garden for spring with these helpful gadgets.

1. The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 PRO smart wet & dry vacuum cleaner deep cleans and sanitizes your floors. It costs $799 on the official website.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 PRO intro video

Achieve a new level of cleanliness with the Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 PRO smart wet & dry vacuum cleaner. Its loop Smart Sensor Technology detects debris and adjusts suction power, water, and rolling speed to match.

EcoFlow Blade mowing a lawn

Save time maintaining your lawn and garden with the EcoFlow Blade robotic lawn-sweeping mower. It has a suite of app-activated programs like lawn mowing and leaf collection. What’s more, it stays within virtual boundaries.

3. The Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case adds bird-watching enjoyment to your backyard. Get it for $64.99 on the company website.

Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case outdoors

Spring is also a great time to make your backyard more enjoyable. And the Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case does just that. This gadget gives you up close videos and photos of the wildlife that visit, which is why we’ve included it in our smart home gadget buyer’s guide for spring.

4. The TP-Link Tapo RV10 robot vacuum and mop maps out the best floor cleaning route. Buy it for $249.99 on Amazon.

TP-Link Tapo RV10 on a floor

Reduce your spring cleaning with the TP-Link Tapo RV10 robot vacuum and mop. It takes care of the floor so that you can do other things. Using path-planning tech, it works in a zigzag pattern, avoiding missed spots.

5. The Yarbo Lawn Mower M1 intelligent mowing robot

Yarbo Lawn Mower M1 series video

Another superb robot lawn mower is the Yarbo Lawn Mower M1. Thanks to its advanced algorithms and RTK-GPS positioning technology, it stays within virtual boundaries. Moreover, it mows efficiently thanks to its large cutting width.

6. The Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit simplifies watering your garden with its Wi-Fi hub. It costs $99.99 on the official website.

Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit outdoors

You won’t have to stress about watering the garden anymore with the Rachio Smart Hose Timer Starter Kit. In fact, it automates hose watering with irrigation programs that you can set up and run from your phone. It’s one of our favorite products on this smart home gadget buyer’s guide for spring.

7. The Tineco CARPET ONE carpet cleaner series ensures your carpets and rugs are spotless. Get it for $349 on the company website.

Tineco CARPET ONE in use

Tired of dirty water left on your carpet after cleaning? The Tineco CARPET ONE carpet cleaner series solves this and other carpet-cleaning hassles. Impressively, it even offers voice prompts and works with a mobile app.

8. The Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller makes managing your home irrigation system easier. It’s coming soon for a to-be-announced price.

Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller in blue

Take the guesswork out of watering your lawn with the Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller. It ensures your yard gets the water it needs when it needs it, saving you time and money. Even better, you can control it from anywhere using the Moen Smart Water App.

9. The WeatherFlow Tempest Smart Weather System works with your smart home gadgets to trigger actions. Buy it for $329 on the brand’s website.

WeatherFlow Tempest in a backyard

Want your smart home gadgets to sync with the weather? Check out the WeatherFlow Tempest Smart Weather System. When integrated with smart home gadgets, it can trigger outdoor lights to switch on, the thermostat to heat, and much more. With its helpful tech, it belongs on any smart home gadget buyer’s guide for spring.

10. The IKEA VINDSTYRKA smart air quality sensor offers tips for improving your indoor air quality. It’s coming soon for an unknown price.

IKEA VINDSTYRKA in a lifestyle scene

Be aware of your home’s air quality this spring with the IKEA VINDSTYRKA smart air quality sensor. It measures and monitors the air quality in your home and provides actionable suggestions for improving it.

Your home will be ready for the warmer months, with minimal effort from you, when you go for these smart gadgets. Which one do you think is the wisest choice? Tell us!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜