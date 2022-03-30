The gadgets that will turn your house into a smart home

Looking to upgrade your smart home gadgets to ones that better meet your needs? Check out the products in today's roundup. They turn your house into a smarter home.

The gadgets that will turn your house into a smart home
M-Pwr smart door in use

You probably have a few smart home gadgets already. But are they really making your home better? If not, these gadgets will turn your house into a smart home with their helpful features.

An organized house is a comfortable one. And when you hang the Amazon Echo Show 15 in your kitchen, you can manage smart home devices, grocery shopping, and your family’s schedule all in one place.

And for a doorbell that goes the extra mile, there’s the eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual. Its bottom camera is on the lookout for your deliveries and even reminds you to take them inside.

Relax and enjoy your home with these smart home gadgets that make your home work better for you.

1. The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in makes all your smart home gadgets easier to manage and looks stylish in any room.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in indoors

You’ll feel more connected to your smart home gadgets when you can manage them in one place. That’s where the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in comes in. It works with plugs, lights, and more.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

2. The M-Pwr Smart Door is an all-in-one solution combining lights, electricity, sensors, a Yale smart lock, and a Ring video doorbell.

M-Pwr Smart Door on a house

Your entire front door can be smart when it’s the M-Pwr Smart Door. A collaboration between Masonite, Yale, and Ring, this cool door connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network and electricity, making it one of our favorite gadgets that will turn your house into a smart home.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Visit the official website for more information.

3. The Cync Smart Thermostat is easy to install thanks to its wireless design, and it doesn’t require a hub for simple temperature monitoring.

Cync Smart Thermostat
Cync Smart Thermostat on a wall

Consider the Cync Smart Thermostat for easy-to-install temperature regulation. Its wireless design doesn’t require you to drill any holes. Even better, you can control it without a hub when away from home.

Get it for $119.98 on Amazon.

4. The eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual boasts a downward-facing camera and tech that helps you thwart would-be package thieves.

eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual on a door

A true smart home should keep your Amazon deliveries safe. And with the eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual, yours will. Its 1080p downward-facing camera helps you monitor package arrivals and reminds you to take them inside.

Get it for $259.99 on the official website.

5. The Airthings View Pollution smart indoor air monitor measures your indoor air’s PM 2.5 and humidity, preventing health issues.

Airthings View Pollution in a bedroom

Suffer from asthma or allergies? The Airthings View Pollution smart indoor air monitor can show you your home’s overall air quality, including PM 2.5 and humidity, making it another of our favorite gadgets that will turn your house into a smart home.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

6. The Philips Hue Flourish ceiling light transforms the feel of any room thanks to its 16 million colors and warm-to-cool light you can dim.

Philips Hue Flourish on a ceiling

Create any atmosphere in your home with the Philips Hue Flourish ceiling light. It boasts 16 million colors and is completely dimmable. Connect it to the Hue Bridge for even smarter capabilities.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

7. The Wyze Plug Outdoor smart outlets keep your outdoor lights on a schedule and monitor your energy consumption for savings.

Wyze Plug Outdoor with string lights

It’s easy to forget to shut off the porch light. But the Wyze Plug Outdoor smart outlets always remember, letting you schedule your holiday lights and more. They also monitor your energy use and let you set consumption alerts.

Get them for $11.99 on the official website.

8. The Blink Floodlight Cam keeps a watchful eye over your home in a completely wire-free design. Enjoy ease of use with Alexa.

Blink Floodlight Cam on an exterior wall

The Blink Floodlight Cam looks great on your home’s exterior thanks to its wireless design. It runs on batteries or solar power when you use it with the Blink Solar Panel Mount. The light shines 700 lumens, and the 1080p HD live view feature shows you everything.

Get it for $139.98 on Amazon.

9. The Amazon Echo Show 15 smart display acts as a smart hub for your smart home gadgets. It even suggests recipes and helps you buy groceries.

Amazon Echo Show 15 in a kitchen

The Amazon Echo Show 15 smart display belongs on a list of gadgets that will turn your house into a smart home. It builds family organization and entertainment into any space thanks to its Alexa-powered widgets, daily recipes, and quick access to your smart home devices.

Get it for $249.99 on Amazon.

10. The Schlage Encode Plus lock provides keyless entry to your home. It opens via your iPhone, Apple Watch, or customized code.

Schlage Encode Plus in a video

Home feels a lot smarter when you can open your front door with your iPhone. The Schlage Encode Plus lock lets you do that since it works with HomeKit, Apple Watch, and iPhone. Otherwise, set codes to allow entry for you and guests.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Visit the official website for more information.

The latest smart home gadgets are so much more than just appliances; they help you feel comfortable and at ease with their hassle-eliminating features. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

