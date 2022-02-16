CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 boosts connections with 18 ports for PC, mobile & more

Frustrated with your workstation because you've got too many gadgets and not enough ports? Fret no more because this latest device from CalDigit gives you everything you need. From an Ethernet port and fast-charging USB-C to audio and video support, there's plenty to assist you in your daily tech routines.

Expand connectivity with 18 different ports

These days, we tend to have a lot of devices. Desktop PCs, laptops, smartphones, tablets, and all kinds of other electronic gadgets likely have a place in your workstation.

Of course, all these various devices can present a challenge when competing for port connectivity. That’s when it’s time to find a way to expand your connectivity options.

It’s also why the CalDigit TS4 is a phenomenal product to help you overcome the not-enough-ports obstacle. Join us as we look further at this truly useful gadget!

The CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 enhances workspaces

Provides tons of ports for almost every device

Right out of the gate, the CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 gives you plenty of options for what you want to connect and how you want to connect it. This is because the device includes 18 different ports.

They allow you to connect PCs, mobile devices, monitors, and more—all at the same time. Audio, video, and charging ports are all available so you’ll have plenty of ways in which you can use it to your advantage.

TS4 provides numerous ways to connect

Offers support for audio, video & onboard storage

The TS4 brings effective support for audio and video devices with its inclusion of the following: an audio combo jack, an audio in/out jack, a DisplayPort 1.4, and numerous kinds of USB ports.

In fact, you’re able to connect monitors using an HDMI adapter as well. The CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 supports single 8K or dual 6K 60 Hz displays to be connected simultaneously. More specs and information is available on the official website.

There’s also support for storage with its SD UHS-II and microSD UHS-II card slots. Presumably, the additional USB ports would make it possible to connect other kinds of storage components too.

CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 in action

Fast-charges laptops, phones & tablets

The CalDigit TS4 also features vast support for charging your devices, from laptops to mobile gadgets like smartphones and tablets. For example, there are myriad of USB and USB-C ports that range from Thunderbolt 4 to 98W charging.

There’s a single 20W USB-C charging port as well. You won’t have any trouble plugging all your devices in and letting them charge while you get to work on projects. It even allows you to charge offline should that need arise.

Includes an Ethernet port & optional security lock

How about an Ethernet port? Yes, the CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 has that too. Included is a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port capable of delivering up to 2.5x faster speeds than regular Gigabit Ethernet.

There’s also an option to add a security lock as well. This way, you can secure it to your desk and keep it safe from falling into the hands of thieves and opportunists.

Connect and charge mobile devices with the TS4

Is a powerhouse dock for your workstation

There is no arguing that the CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 is a must-have device for anyone who needs to juggle a wide range of devices and gadgets. Its 18 different ports provide broad support coverage of a plethora of items and bring flexibility to any desk or workstation.

After all, the ability to connect monitors and audio devices while charging others is useful as it is, yet the TS4 adds so many other ways in which it can be effective. Simply put, it’s a powerhouse of a desktop gadget dock.

If you’re looking for a way to expand connectivity in your workstation, you absolutely need to check this out. You can get the CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 here for $359.95.