The LandingZone MacBook Pro Docking Station for the 14″ and 16″ M1 MacBook Pro includes 15 ports

Amy Poole on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Elevate your workspace and keep it clutter-free with this docking station. It also has a few extra surprises for office- or home-based workers.

The LandingZone MacBook Pro Docking Station in use

Introducing the LandingZone MacBook Pro Docking Station. This workspace device incorporates 15 ports and even supports 4 external monitors—all within a compact, desk-friendly form. Designed specifically for the 14″ and 16″ M1 MacBook Pro, it sits pretty on your desk and can even improve how your MacBook operates.

No matter how big your workstation is, there’s something everyone can agree on: a tidy space makes a tidy mind. But a regular sort-out won’t cut it because you still need a gadget that elevates your laptop for an ergonomic setup and provides access to ports and connections. Continue reading to appreciate how this docking station achieves this and everything it has to offer.

The LandingZone MacBook Pro Docking Station in a video

Includes 15 ports and connections

There’s something that most workspace docking stations don’t offer, and that’s built-in ports. This station comes with a 2-way audio jack; 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports; 3 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports; and HDMI 1, 2, and 3 ports. It also includes a gigabit Ethernet port (which provides internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps), a DisplayPort, and more. In fact, you can connect up to 4 external monitors, though the Apple M1 Pro supports only 2 monitors.

All the while, it still provides access to the SD card reader and audio jack. Best of all, you can keep everything connected to the ports, so when you return to your workspace, your devices are ready to use.

This docking station includes 15 ports

Conveniently charge your MacBook

There’s nothing worse than being in the middle of a project, and your laptop’s battery is about to die. Fortunately, the LandingZone MacBook Pro Docking Station has a built-in charger that delivers 100 watts. You can also charge other devices, such as a smartphone, while you work.

Charge your MacBook Pro during use

Leave your laptop unattended in public settings

Additionally, the LandingZone MacBook Pro Docking Station offers an extra layer of security, enabling you to use it in a public space, such as a coffee shop. Simply connect a Kensington Lock to the Kensington Security Slot to secure both your laptop and this docking station to the table. That way, you can visit the toilet or head to the counter for a caffeine fix without worrying about thieves.

The Kensington Security Slot deters thieves

Work ergonomically with its elevated design

Hunching over your laptop while you work can contribute to poor posture and neck and back pain. Say goodbye to an uncomfortable work setup with its raised design that slightly lifts your laptop. Plus, the ergonomic angle provides a more work-friendly typing angle.

Furthermore, the designers took your laptop’s performance and longevity into consideration when creating this gadget. In particular, its curved design allows ample airflow under your MacBook, preventing it from overheating. By not restricting hot air from dissipating, the internal components are less likely to damage.

Improving your workspace arrangement can work wonders for your productivity as well as improving your office’s aesthetics. Consider this docking station to minimize your desk area while having easy access to a range of ports. Most impressively, the ports will continue to operate even if your laptop lid is closed.

Preorder the LandingZone MacBook Pro Docking Station from Kickstarter for just $250. How do you keep your workstation clutter-free? Share your tips in the comments.