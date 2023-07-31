Fairway sunhat review: this sports sunhat is ideal for golf, travel, hiking, and more

Step into the sun with confidence and style! Discover the Fairway sunhat—your companion for outdoor adventures, offering UPF 50+ protection, wind-resistance, and unbeatable versatility.

The Shapeflexer Fairway protects you from the sun

Want to protect yourself from the sun and wind? Check out the Fairway sunhat. Lightweight, wind resistant, and crushable, this multisport sunhat is one of the most practical I’ve seen.

As someone who plays a fair amount of outdoor sports and travels frequently, I often have trouble finding the right sunhat to suit all my interests. Some hats don’t bend, so they’re not good for suitcases, while others fly off in the wind and don’t protect from rain.

And that’s why I’m excited about the Fairway sunhat. This sports hat ticks all of those boxes—and more. It even has a pocket that fits a credit card. Best of all, it suits a range of outdoor activities, from golf to gardening.

Let’s dive in!

A sunhat that suits outdoor adventures

With the name Fairway, it’s easy to think this sunhat is for golfers only. And while the creator definitely had golfers in mind, this sunhat is ideal for a wide range of activities that take place in the sun.

That’s because the material is UPF 50+, so it’s designed to protect your head, face, and neck from UV radiation.

For what sports and activities can you wear the Fairway sunhat? The sky’s the limit, really. But fishing, kayaking, gardening, and boating all come to mind. It’s also great for hiking, trekking, camping, and bicycling.

The point is, with such a high level of UV protection, this sunhat is multipurpose and practical. Because no one wants accelerated aging due to too much time in the sun.

Fairway in lifestyle scenes

A hat world travelers love

I travel often and live in a city that gets, on average, 300 days of sunshine a year. Investing in sun-blocking hats is a priority for me. So I appreciate the Fairway’s travel features.

First, it has a wide brim, which keeps the sun off not just the head and face, but also the neck and chest. This means you can be out sightseeing or walking all day, without a hint of sunburn in those areas. That sounds great to me!

Then, this travel sunhat is also quite wind-resistant. Sure, it has a chin strap like many high-quality sunhats. But what really makes it stand out is its wind resistance.

In a wind test with other hats with chinstraps, this multi-sport sunhat stays firmly on. So you can wear it on windy days without having to adjust it all the time.

Fairway in a white color option

This travel-friendly hat is packable

Fedoras and straw hats are wonderful, but they don’t always pack well. Their material can be stiff and unfoldable.

On the other hand, this multi-sport sunhat is foldable. So you can easily pack it in your suitcase or backpack and take it anywhere you go.

And, if you’re in a rush, you can crush it into a ball and shove it into your backpack. Yes, this hat is crushable and shapeable, too, so a little rough handling doesn’t bother it.

Rain and water are no trouble for the Fairway

I can’t tell you how many sunhats I’ve ruined at the pool or beach. Unfortunately, many sunhats are not washable, and contact with pool water or salt water can ruin their material.

But you won’t have that problem with the Fairway. Wear it swimming in the pool, sea, or lake—it’ll be just fine thanks to its water-resistant material.

Rain also isn’t an issue, and you can count on this hat to keep your head dry even during a walk in a rain shower.

A washable, dryer-friendly hat

And, because the hat is waterproof, you can throw it in the washing machine when it gets dirty. Yes, you can totally wash this hat with your other laundry, no hand washing or special soap is necessary.

What’s more, you can also put it in the dryer! No longer do you have to wait for your hat to line dry. The Fairway sunhat is ready when the rest of your clothes are.

Multiple styles to suit your personality

Impressively, this multisport sunhat can also be worn in multiple styles. Choose from the Easy Rider—with one side flipped up, cowboy-hat style—or the Napoleon, with the front and back lifted, and 2 other fun looks.

This lightweight hat keeps you cool and comfortable

Heavy hats tend to trap heat and restrict your movements. Neither of these is ideal for sports. Luckily, the Fairway’s creator found a way to combine bendability, brim width, thickness, and overall weight.

The L/XL fairway weighs just 165 grams. That’s incredibly lightweight for a hat. So much so that you’ll barely notice it on your head!

A hat with a cape and cardholder

Meanwhile, you can even leave your wallet at home with this multisport hat. Yes, this has a cape pocket that’s just the right size for a credit card or similarly sized valuables.

And the cape is pretty useful too, providing the neck with an additional line of defense from the sun. It’s a great feature for gardening or yard work.

A protective sunhat for everyone

The Fairway sunhat is a great outdoor companion, combining practicality and style. With UPF 50+ protection, wind resistance, and a packable design, it suits a range of activities and is ideal for travelers.

I love its water-resistance and easy care. I know it’s going to make a great addition to my travels. Embrace the Fairway sunhat for sun-smart and enjoyable outdoor adventures!

Want a fairway hat of your own? Preorder one for $40 on Kickstarter.