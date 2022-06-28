Charge your Apple gadgets in style with this 3-in-1 leather wireless charger

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 28, 2022, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Do you work remotely? Then check out this beautiful leather wireless charger by VogDUO. It folds, retracts, adjusts, and has space for 3 Apple devices.

VogDUO 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger boasts elegant leather

Add an elegant wireless charger to your workspace—wherever it is—when you have the VogDUO 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger. This 3-in-1 leather wireless charger features handmade leather and looks stylish on any desk. Plus, it adjusts to your specifications.

When you work from remotely, you want your workspace to look professional, clutter-free, and organized. Yet the peripherals most of us rely on—wireless chargers, headphones, and USB docks—look clunky, clashing with any decorating scheme.

But the VogDUO 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger is different. Attractively designed with its handmade leather interior, this tech gadget actually improves your office’s look. Plus, with its height adjustment, nightlight, and folding features, it has great portability. Let’s take a closer look.

VogDUO 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger in lifestyle scenarios

Work with a genuine leather wireless charger

Leather products lend a luxurious touch to any space. So if you clock long hours in front of the computer, it’s just the sort of material you’d want to have on your desk since it’s pleasing to the eye and breaks the cold look of most tech.

The product designers at VogDUO understand this. They also understand that as more professionals log in from home, they want an office space that makes them feel comfortable while keeping them productive.

For that reason, the team selected a genuine leather covering for its newest wireless charger. It’s handmade, from cutting and embossing to the stitching and even develops a distinctive patina over time, just like any leather bag.

VogDUO 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger in a box

Get peace of mind with magnetic alignment

With most magnet-less wireless chargers, it isn’t always easy to tell if you’ve properly aligned your device with the wireless charging coils. And you might not find out until much later when you go to use your phone, see that it’s almost out of batteries.

With the VogDUO 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger‘s magnetic alignment for iPhone and Apple Watch, that won’t be an issue. It gives you a secure, snap-in placement, ensuring you get a productive charging session every time.

VogDUO 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger with devices

Adjust the height and rotation of your gadgets

Meanwhile, you probably want to use your iPhone and Apple Watch at your desk. This leather wireless charger helps there, too, since both the iPhone and Apple Watch charging pads are height adjustable.

Simply lift the iPhone charging pad up to 60° and the Apple Watch charging pad up to 90° to make video calls, view your sleep stats, and more while you stay on target.

Then, you can even rotate your iPhone a full 360° in both portrait and landscape viewing modes, letting you create your ideal workspace.

Charge your 3 favorite Apple devices

If you rely on a Mac computer for work, you likely have the whole gamut of Apple devices, including an iPhone, Apple Watch, and Airpods. So, of course, the best chargers for your workspace are ones that can juice all 3 at once.

This is precisely what this 3-in-1 leather wireless charger does. Yes, with spots for 3 of the most popular devices for professionals, this gadget ensures they’re always ready for you.

Take this foldable, retractable wireless charger anywhere

This leather wireless charger is also an excellent choice for digital nomads or frequent travelers, thanks to its compact, portable design. Both the iPhone and Apple Watch fold flush against the gadget. Then, the Apple Watch charging pad even retracts, further minimizing its footprint.

So, the VogDUO 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger fits easily in any backpack, bag, or suitcase, helping you easily set up temporary workspaces in cafés, shared workspaces, and public libraries.

Get charging flexibility with this beautiful wireless charger

You can’t always sit 3 feet away from a wall outlet when you work on-the-go. Luckily, this leather wireless charger gives you a total of 6.6 feet of USB-C extension cables from 2 USB-C cables. That way, getting power isn’t a struggle.

Use a wireless charger with a nightlight

So say you work remotely while discovering new places. Wouldn’t it be nice if more of your gadgets fulfilled multiple functions, so you could travel with less stuff? Well, the VogDUO 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger ticks that box, too.

It includes a nightlight that informs you about your phone’s charging status. Even better, you can turn it off with a single touch when you want a good night’s sleep.

Rely on a solid, safe construction

There are so many wireless chargers for Apple gadgets that you can’t always be sure of their quality. However, the VogDUO 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger is one you can rely on, thanks to high-quality materials like Scratch Resistant Glass and built-in safety guards.

Yep, this cool charger has integrated Over Temperature Protection, Over Current Protection, and Over Voltage protection, ensuring your devices’ safety.

Read our final thoughts

If you work remotely, you’re in control of your office setup—whether it’s at home or in a coffee shop. And, no matter where you set up for the day, you’ll want an aesthetically pleasing, versatile way to charge your Apple devices.

The VogDUO 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger is an excellent solution with its gorgeous leather design. We also love its adjustability, portability, and capacity for 3 Apple devices. Wherever you take it, you’ll power your devices in style, conveniently.

You can buy this 3-in-1 charger for just $149.99 on the official website. What digital nomad gadgets do you own and love? Tell us about them in the comments.

