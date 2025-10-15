Garmin Venu 3 Review: The Smartwatch That Actually Keeps Up With My Chaos

Is the Garmin Venu 3 on your radar this holiday season? Read my in-depth review to find out if it's right for you and how it compares to the newer Venu 4.

Thinking about buying the Garmin Venu 3? You’re not alone. Garmin just released the Venu 4, but the previous version still has plenty to offer; especially if you’re looking for great features without dropping a ton of cash. That’s why I’m doubling down on a Garmin Venu 3 review.

Yes, the Venu 4 may be out and available. But as a working mom juggling deadlines, kids, and a handful of pets, I don’t always have time for tech that’s finicky or overly complicated. And I’m sure you don’t either. So I’m taking an in-depth look at this smartwatch for the busy, thrifty-minded among us. People who don’t mind sacrificing some bells and whistles to snag a better price.

I’m hoping that the Venu 3 hits the sweet spot: reliable sensors, long battery life, reasonable price, and a build that can survive a packed schedule (and a dropped coffee cup or two).

Garmin Venu 3 Review: Premium Design and Display

So, full disclosure: I’m fresh off a versus blog comparing the Garmin Venu 3 to the Garmin Vivoactive 5. And I’ll say, during my comparison tests, I found the Venu 3’s design to be quite premium. First, it boasts a stainless steel case, which lends it an elegant yet sporty appearance and feel. On my typical morning run, I felt like I was the queen of wrist-based tech! Yes, I could wear a fancy watch and get a workout in.

As far as the display goes, it’s a bright and clear 1.4″ full AMOLED with 454 x 454 resolution. It’s a step up from the Vivoactive 5, but the Venu 4 is reportedly brighter and clearer. Both watches are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, so you don’t have to worry about scratches.

Garmin Venu 3 Review: Health and Fitness Tracking

The Garmin Venu 3 boasts impressive chops when it comes health and fitness tracking. It uses Garmin’s Elevate 5 heart Rate sensor, the same sensor as the newly released Fenix 7 pro! So, even though this watch is 2 years old, Garmin still thought the HR sensor worthy enough to include in one of its top models.

But how much of a difference does it make? Other reviewers have found it incredibly accurate for runs and workouts—and it even tracks intense movement pretty precisely. This appeals to me because, while I might not run consistently anymore , I still like to track my sessions and give myself a metaphorical pat on the back when I can!

Beyond the Elevate 5, the Venu 3 also has Garmin’s ECG sensor, which checks for signs of atrial fibrillation, right from my wrist. It’s such a relief knowing this watch has an extra eye out for me. One day, after a hard run, the sensor actually let me know that I was overexerting myself. Thank goodness!

In addition to these, the Venu 3 also offers the Garmin Body Battery (and insights), Pulse Ox, stress and menstrual tracking, and meditation features.

Garmin Venu 3 Review: Smart Features

I have people who rely on me, so I’m always on call. For that reason, I won’t even consider buying wearables that don’t offer call capability or messaging. I won’t take the risk. Luckily, the Venu 3 offers a range of smart features that keep me connected.

First, there’s a built-in speaker and microphone for calls. This means I can pick up calls from the kids’ school (hands-free) if I’m out on an errand or taking a walk. It gives me a lot of flexibility, but I do need to keep my phone nearby, as there’s no LTE option…that would have been a nice touch here!

I also appreciate the voice assistant support. It’s super easy to access, via a middle Custom/Voice Assistant Button that I can press to swiftly launch a voice assistant shortcut (like a feature or app). Otherwise, I can hold the button to wake my phone’s voice assistant and ask it about the weather. Good stuff!

Garmin Venu 3 Review: GPS & Navigation

As a top-tier lifestyle smartwatch, Garmin took care to outfit the Venu 3 with GPS and navigation—essential features for this writing mom. Yep, while I love being out and about, I also have a terrible sense of direction. I’m that person who gets lost in her own neighborhood, so you can bet GPS and navigation features are required specs for me.

Here, the Venu 3 nails the basics and then some. It gets a fast GPS fix via multi-GNSS, so distance, pace, and route tracking feel trustworthy whether I’m walking in a national park or going for a run in the city. I’ve even used the “navigate back to saved location” function when exploring new routes, and it guided me back with no stress. Sure, it doesn’t have advanced routing or reverse a route feature like some pro running watches, and I saw a few users reporting small route errors or firmware-related GPS glitches, but for someone like me, it’s been smooth sailing.

Garmin Venu 3 Review: Performance

During my time reviewing the Garmin Venu 3, I found that the Venu 3 punches above its weight in both daily wear and workouts. Other reviewers have highlighted the snappy display, especially when using the touchscreen and physical buttons together—I had the same experience. The UI is polished and intuitive; scrolling through workout metrics or navigating menus didn’t feel laggy.

As someone juggling many roles, the performance feels dependable: you can trust it for daily wear, workouts, and recovery insights without feeling like you’re fighting the watch.

Garmin Venu 3 Review: Battery Life

I’m notorious for sending products to the tech drawer if I think the battery life is subpar. The Venu 3, for its part, actually boasts an impressive battery, capable of lasting up to 14 days in smartwatch mode. So, I can charge it to 100% and not have to dig out the charger for two whole weeks.

Let’s look at the other battery specifics. With GPS alone, it lasts about 26 hours, and if you use music + GPS, that drops to 11 hours. In real-world tests, users report positively on the battery life, noting that they can track workouts, monitor sleep, and use the always-on display for several days without needing a recharge. Some have noted, however, that firmware updates may cause a heavier drain.

Garmin Venu 3 vs. Venu 4: Which One Fits Your Life?

If you’re weighing the Garmin Venu 3 against the newer Venu 4, here’s a quick breakdown to help you decide:

Battery Life : The Venu 3 has an impressive battery life, lasting up to 14 days in smartwatch mode. The Venu 4 only runs up to 12 days in standard mode.

: The Venu 3 has an impressive battery life, lasting up to 14 days in smartwatch mode. The Venu 4 only runs up to 12 days in standard mode. GPS and Navigation : Both models offer multi-GNSS support for accurate tracking. However, the Venu 4 introduces dual-band GPS, for better accuracy in challenging environments.

: Both models offer multi-GNSS support for accurate tracking. However, the Venu 4 introduces dual-band GPS, for better accuracy in challenging environments. Health and Fitness Features : Both watches include advanced health monitoring tools. The Venu 4 takes things a step further with sleep alignment analysis and lifestyle logging.

: Both watches include advanced health monitoring tools. The Venu 4 takes things a step further with sleep alignment analysis and lifestyle logging. Design and Display : The Venu 4 boasts a premium all-metal casing and a brighter AMOLED touchscreen.

: The Venu 4 boasts a premium all-metal casing and a brighter AMOLED touchscreen. Price: The Venu 4 is more expensive. So the Venu 3 is still a great choice since it offers many of the same core functionalities, but at a more accessible price point.

Garmin Venu 3 Review: My Verdict

The Garmin Venu 3 actually hit that sweet spot of tech, usability, and price for me. Sure, the Venu 4 ($549.99) is a significant upgrade, but the core functions are the same, plus the Venu 3 ($546.99) saves you $103.

Beyond the price, the Venu 3 is a practical choice for my fellow multitaskers and caretakers with its long battery life, easy user experience, smart features, and decent GPS. In short, it’s as dependable as we are, which is something we absolutely deserve.

Get the Garmin Venu 3 for $446.99 on Amazon.