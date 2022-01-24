10 Meditation headbands that can help you calm your mind

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 24, 2022

Find calm when you add a meditation headband to your wellness routine. These stress-relieving devices help focus your thoughts so you can tune everything else out.

Flowtime biosensing meditation headband in use

Meditation can help you unwind after a stressful day and sleep better at night. But clearing your thoughts doesn’t always happen easily, and that’s where these meditation headbands that calm your mind come in.

For a high-tech model, consider the Muse S (Gen2). This one tracks your biometrics and even provides a digital sleeping pill to help you get back to sleep.

Then others, like the MOITA Sleep Headphones, take you to a more tranquil state by blocking sound and playing your favorite calming music. See how you can improve your meditation practice with the wellness gadgets below.

1. The Flowtime Biosensing meditation headband helps improve your practice and shows you how your brain performs with bio-sensing technology.

Flowtime meditation headband product demo

Add the Flowtime Biosensing meditation headband so you can see how your brain reacts to meditation. Its 2-channel EEG Acquisition tech tracks your brainwaves and monitors your heart rate. Validated lessons teach you the best techniques.

Get it for $198 on Amazon.

2. The Muse S (Gen 2) meditation and sleep headband tracks your meditation posture and has Digital Sleeping Pills for sleep.

Muse S (Gen2) in a video

It’s fun to track your meditation progress with the Muse S (Gen 2) meditation and sleep headband. Real-time biometric feedback provides pointers during sessions, taking the guesswork out of meditating. This gadget also supports your sleep.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

3. The HoomBand audio bedtime headband helps you relax and stop racing thoughts with guided meditations, soundscapes, and more.

Livlab HoomBand
HoomBand on a woman sleeping

If you just need a little help relaxing while you meditate, the HoomBand audio bedtime headband is a great choice. It fits comfortably around your head and plays soothing soundscapes.

Get it for $79.90 on the official website.

4. The Muse 2 Meditation Headband gives you more insights into your meditation than you’ve ever imagined with its brainwave feedback.

10 Meditation headbands that can help you calm your mind
Muse 2 Meditation Headband on a woman

The Muse 2 Meditation Headband is a serious wellness gadget. It uses advanced signal processing to interpret your brain activity. So, when you feel relaxed, you hear calm weather. When you’re stressed, you hear stormy weather. The sounds remind you to pay more attention to your breathwork.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

5. The Dreem 2 sleep-monitoring headband tracks your movement and heart rate via EEG sensors. And a meditation setting helps you relax.

Dreem 2 in a video

It’s easier to relax while you meditate with the Dreem 2 sleep-monitoring headband. This gadget tracks your sleep and helps you prep for it with meditation, respiration, and cognition techniques.

Get it for about $452 on the official website.

6. The COVE wearable device for sleep delivers expertly calibrated vibrations to your skin, helping you feel emotionally balanced.

COVE wearable device for sleep
COVE in use

Relax your brain for better meditation with the COVE wearable device for sleep. Its vibrations bring you to a more relaxed state after just 20 minutes of wear, twice a day.

Get it for $490 on Amazon.

7. The SleepPhones Wireless sleep headphones aid relaxation and sleep with soothing meditation sounds, music, audiobooks, and more.

10 Meditation headbands that can help you calm your mind
SleepPhones Wireless on a man traveling

Another favorite meditation headband that calms your mind is the SleepPhones Wireless sleep headphones. They’re great for travel thanks to their soft, portable design. By playing meditation sounds, they let you de-stress and drift off anywhere.

Get them for $99.95 on the official website.

8. The MOITA Sleep Headphones get you in the right mindset to meditate. Its Bluetooth speakers play anything you want to hear.

MOITA Sleep Headphones
MOITA Sleep Headphones in Grey

Another favorite meditation headband that calms your mind are the MOITA Sleep Headphones. You can use them for workouts and sleep as well as meditation. Just play your favorite soundscape to start relaxing.

Get them for $19.99 on Amazon.

9. The Voerou Sleep Headphones 5.2 fit right in with your meditation because they’re so comfy. Breathable and cool, they help you relax.

10 Meditation headbands that can help you calm your mind
Voerou Sleep Headphones 5.2 in black

You’ll clear your thoughts while wearing the Voerou Sleep Headphones 5.2. Their sound quality is incredible, and they block out light, decreasing your melatonin production.

Get them for $22.97 on Amazon.

10. The Perytong Sleep Headphones have moisture-wicking fabric and provide high-quality stereo sound for relaxation. Plus, they’re great for workouts.

10 Meditation headbands that can help you calm your mind
Perytong Sleep Headphones in Dark Grey

Finally, the Perytong Sleep Headphones won’t build up any moisture during wear, thanks to their moisture-wicking fabric. They also have noise cancelation and a 10-hour battery life.

Get them for $19.99 on Amazon.

Meditation headbands can give you insight into your techniques and relax your mind. Do you own one? Let us know about your experience in the comments.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
