The best meditation gadgets to help calm your mind

Meditating isn't always easy, but these gadgets can set the right mood. Get them for more effective, relaxing sessions.

Want to meditate more in the new year? Make doing so achievable by creating the right environment with some of the best meditation gadgets out there.

You’ve got a lot going on during the day, so when it comes time to meditate, clearing your thoughts can be a challenge. That’s where a meditation gadget like the HoomBand can help. Its tech encourages relaxation and even provides guided meditations.

Or, for a splurgy way to decompress, there’s the OPUS SoundBed. It sends vibrations all over your body, relieving tension. And it’s so stylish that it blends right into your decorating scheme.

For meditations you’ll stick to all year, check out the gadgets below.

1. The Resonate meditation couch uses vibration, light, and sound to make your sessions more effective.

Resonate in a living area

For simpler meditations, go for the Resonate meditation couch. It uses neural entrainment science, helping you reach a deeper state of consciousness more easily. Through vibrations, it calms your mind and body.

Preorder it for $2,499 on the official website.

2. The Morphée meditation and sleep gadget offers guided meditations that support deeper sleep.

Morphée in a person’s hands

A sleep and meditation device in one, the Morphée meditation and sleep gadget comes with 210 meditation sessions to help you relax. You can listen through the speaker or privately through the headphone jack.

Get it for $99.99.

3. The Muse S (Gen 2) meditation and sleep headband tracks your breath, sleep, heart, mind, and more.

Muse S (Gen 2) in use

Another of the best meditation gadgets is the Muse S (Gen 2) meditation and sleep headband. It features a new Digital Sleeping Pill that helps you fall back to sleep. What’s more, the breath and focus tracking give you insights into your practice.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

4. The OPUS SoundBed vibroacoustic bed relieves stress and tension with preloaded meditations.

OPUS SoundBed and a woman relaxing

After a stressful day, just resting on the OPUS SoundBed vibroacoustic bed can calm your mind. It has seven vibration sound channels that send frequencies throughout your body. Moreover, it improves your breathwork and meditation.

Preorder it for $1,499 on the official website.

5. The Fitbit Luxe fitness & wellness tracker looks stylish and provides meditations on your wrist.

Fitbit Luxe on a woman’s wrist

Yes, your fitness watch can support your meditation practice when it’s the Fitbit Luxe fitness & wellness tracker. This fitness tracker delivers in-app workouts, stress management, breath monitoring, a thermometer, and much more.

Get it for $149.95 on the official website.

6. The Fire Diffuser Portable Humidifier adds a calming scent and moisture to the air in a petite form factor.

Fire Diffuser Portable Humidifier with pine cones

The Fire Diffuser Portable Humidifier made our list of the best meditation gadgets due to its fun design and helpful capabilities. As a humidifier, it adds a soothing mist to the air. And, as an aroma diffuser, it scents a room with essential oils.

Get it for $23.99 on the official website.

7. The Core Meditation Trainer

Core Meditation Trainer with a smartphone

See just how much you’ve progressed with the Core Meditation Trainer. This device tracks your meditation history. It even has an ECG sensor along with guided meditations.

Get it for $219 on the official website.

ONANOFF Fokus in a video

Do you have a meditation playlist? Listen to it while wearing the ONANOFF Fokus distraction-eliminating headphones. The FokusMode makes concentration easier. Once you’re done meditating, they’re also great for calls, online classes, and more.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

9. The Gingko Smart Diffuser Lamp glows a soft light and sends relaxing scent throughout your environment.

Gingko Smart Diffuser on a table

Creating a tranquil mood in your meditation space is half the battle, and the Gingko Smart Diffuser Lamp helps. This gadget is decked out in real wood, delivers three lighting modes, and has a copper plate oil diffuser.

Get it for $69 on the official website.

10. The HoomBand audio bedtime headband encourages relaxation with its cool features.

HoomBand in a video

Although it’s technically a sleep gadget, the HoomBand audio bedtime headband makes a great addition to your meditation practice. Its features relieve stress and anxiety, prepping your mind for peaceful focus.

Get it for $79.90 on the official website.

Relax your mind in the new year when you add any of these meditation gadgets to your routine. Which ones did you love the most? Let us know in the comments.

