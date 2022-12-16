These smart living gadgets can help you relax and calm your mind

Life isn’t always easy. You’ve got work deadlines, bills to pay, and a home to care for. When it feels like you can’t squeeze another task into your schedule, it’s time to give yourself a little TLC. These smart living gadgets for relaxation can help.

Stress and anxiety often lessen with better sleep. Improve yours by investing in a smart mattress like the Eight Sleep Pod 3. This luxurious bed tracks your sleep without sensors and ensures your comfort.

Then, you can learn how to manage stress in the moment with the Fitbit Sense 2. This unique smartwatch can sense stressful moments and teach you how to deal with them.

Bring more calm and relaxation to your life when you go for any of these smart living gadgets.

1. The Therabody SmartGoggles smart wearable helps you with stress, sleep, and focus. Get it for $199 on the official website.

Therabody SmartGoggles in use

Need to destress after a long day? The Therabody SmartGoggles smart wearable helps since it can bring your heart rate to a calmer state. Then, depending on your needs, you can choose from 3 modes: Focus, Sleep, and SmartRelax.

2. The Eight Sleep Pod 3 smart mattress tracks and improves sleep, restoring your energy. Buy it for $3,145 on the brand’s website.

Eight Sleep Pod 3 in a bedroom

Getting enough rest is essential for staying calm and relaxed. The Eight Sleep Pod 3 helps you do that with its sensors that track your sleep stages, heart rate, sleep time, and more. It also keeps you cool and comfortable.

3. The Fitbit Sense 2 health and fitness smartwatch puts stress management on your wrist. It costs $198.95 on Amazon.

Fitbit Sense 2 product video

Manage stress and lead a healthier lifestyle with the Fitbit Sense 2 health and fitness smartwatch. This smartwatch actually identifies stressful moments and offers tips for managing them. It also tracks sleep and your workouts, making it one of the best smart living gadgets for relaxation.

4. The lululemon Studio Mirror smart interactive gym

lululemon Studio Mirror with people exercising

With over 10,000 classes on demand, 50+ genres, and live classes, the lululemon Studio Mirror helps you push yourself, relieving stress. It also aids relaxation with yoga or meditation classes.

5. The Nurosym neuromodulation device eases anxiety, stress, and more using neuromodulation. Get it for about $744 on the official website.

Nurosym with a person

Reduce stress, depression, anxiety, and more with the Nurosym neuromodulation device. Patented and clinically validated, it sends specially designed signals to the vagus nerve to balance the nervous system.

6. The Happy Ring wearable smart ring tracks your mood, connecting your physical and mental health. It’s coming soon and costs $300.

Happy Ring on a nightstand

Gain a deeper understanding of yourself with the Happy Ring wearable smart ring. It measures your focus, stress, sleep patterns, and more, which is why it’s one of the best smart living gadgets for relaxation. Use the data to develop better habits.

7. The Oxa breathing wearable helps you practice deep breathing for better control over your mind and body. Preorder it for about $254 on Kickstarter.

Oxa informational video

Master deep breathing techniques with the Oxa breathing wearable. Measuring the impact of breathing exercises on your body, it shows the effect deep breathing has on your stress, heart rate, and other parameters.

8. The HTC VIVE Flow VR Glasses encourage mindfulness and let you participate in VR yoga and travel. They cost $449 on the brand’s website.

HTC VIVE Flow VR Glasses on a person meditating

Enjoy a relaxing VR experience anywhere when you buy the HTC VIVE Flow VR Glasses. The lightweight, foldable design makes them easy to take on the go. Use them to enjoy both wellness and work apps.

9. The Flowtime biosensing meditation headband shows how your brain performs during meditation. Buy it for $173 on Amazon.

Flowtime during meditation

Turn meditation into a daily routine with the Flowtime biosensing meditation headband. It displays your brainwaves in real time, showing you meditation’s amazing effects on the brain and the rest of the body. It’s one of the best smart living gadgets for relaxation.

Muse S (Gen 2) at bedtime

Do you struggle to fall asleep if you wake during the night? The Muse S (Gen 2) meditation and sleep headband helps with its digital sleeping pills. These immersive and intelligent sleep soundscapes put you in a more relaxed state for sleep.

Ready to improve your health and well-being? These smart living gadgets can help. Add them to your life for more calm, less stress, and better sleep. Do you own any of these gadgets? Tell us about your experience.

