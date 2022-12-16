These smart living gadgets can help you relax and calm your mind

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 16, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Is stress getting the better of you? When the going gets tough, these smart living gadgets keep you calm and relaxed. Check them out in the blog.

These smart living gadgets can help you relax and calm your mind
Eight Sleep Pod 3 smart mattress design

Life isn’t always easy. You’ve got work deadlines, bills to pay, and a home to care for. When it feels like you can’t squeeze another task into your schedule, it’s time to give yourself a little TLC. These smart living gadgets for relaxation can help.

Related: Must-have productivity gadgets to buy before the new year

Stress and anxiety often lessen with better sleep. Improve yours by investing in a smart mattress like the Eight Sleep Pod 3. This luxurious bed tracks your sleep without sensors and ensures your comfort.

Then, you can learn how to manage stress in the moment with the Fitbit Sense 2. This unique smartwatch can sense stressful moments and teach you how to deal with them.

Bring more calm and relaxation to your life when you go for any of these smart living gadgets.

1. The Therabody SmartGoggles smart wearable helps you with stress, sleep, and focus. Get it for $199 on the official website.

These smart living gadgets can help you relax and calm your mind
Therabody SmartGoggles in use

Need to destress after a long day? The Therabody SmartGoggles smart wearable helps since it can bring your heart rate to a calmer state. Then, depending on your needs, you can choose from 3 modes: Focus, Sleep, and SmartRelax.

2. The Eight Sleep Pod 3 smart mattress tracks and improves sleep, restoring your energy. Buy it for $3,145 on the brand’s website.

Eight Sleep Pod 3
Eight Sleep Pod 3 in a bedroom

Getting enough rest is essential for staying calm and relaxed. The Eight Sleep Pod 3 helps you do that with its sensors that track your sleep stages, heart rate, sleep time, and more. It also keeps you cool and comfortable.

3. The Fitbit Sense 2 health and fitness smartwatch puts stress management on your wrist. It costs $198.95 on Amazon.

Fitbit Sense 2 product video

Manage stress and lead a healthier lifestyle with the Fitbit Sense 2 health and fitness smartwatch. This smartwatch actually identifies stressful moments and offers tips for managing them. It also tracks sleep and your workouts, making it one of the best smart living gadgets for relaxation.

4. The lululemon Studio Mirror smart interactive gym keeps you fit and relaxed with various exercises. Purchase it for $795 on the official website.

lululemon Studio Mirror with people exercising

With over 10,000 classes on demand, 50+ genres, and live classes, the lululemon Studio Mirror helps you push yourself, relieving stress. It also aids relaxation with yoga or meditation classes.

5. The Nurosym neuromodulation device eases anxiety, stress, and more using neuromodulation. Get it for about $744 on the official website.

These smart living gadgets can help you relax and calm your mind
Nurosym with a person

Reduce stress, depression, anxiety, and more with the Nurosym neuromodulation device. Patented and clinically validated, it sends specially designed signals to the vagus nerve to balance the nervous system.

6. The Happy Ring wearable smart ring tracks your mood, connecting your physical and mental health. It’s coming soon and costs $300.

Happy Ring
Happy Ring on a nightstand

Gain a deeper understanding of yourself with the Happy Ring wearable smart ring. It measures your focus, stress, sleep patterns, and more, which is why it’s one of the best smart living gadgets for relaxation. Use the data to develop better habits.

7. The Oxa breathing wearable helps you practice deep breathing for better control over your mind and body. Preorder it for about $254 on Kickstarter.

Oxa informational video

Master deep breathing techniques with the Oxa breathing wearable. Measuring the impact of breathing exercises on your body, it shows the effect deep breathing has on your stress, heart rate, and other parameters.

8. The HTC VIVE Flow VR Glasses encourage mindfulness and let you participate in VR yoga and travel. They cost $449 on the brand’s website.

HTC VIVE Flow
HTC VIVE Flow VR Glasses on a person meditating

Enjoy a relaxing VR experience anywhere when you buy the HTC VIVE Flow VR Glasses. The lightweight, foldable design makes them easy to take on the go. Use them to enjoy both wellness and work apps.

9. The Flowtime biosensing meditation headband shows how your brain performs during meditation. Buy it for $173 on Amazon.

Flowtime
Flowtime during meditation

Turn meditation into a daily routine with the Flowtime biosensing meditation headband. It displays your brainwaves in real time, showing you meditation’s amazing effects on the brain and the rest of the body. It’s one of the best smart living gadgets for relaxation.

10. The Muse S (Gen 2) meditation and sleep headband administers digital sleeping pills, to help you drift off if you’ve woken. Purchase it for $399.99 on the company website.

These smart living gadgets can help you relax and calm your mind
Muse S (Gen 2) at bedtime

Do you struggle to fall asleep if you wake during the night? The Muse S (Gen 2) meditation and sleep headband helps with its digital sleeping pills. These immersive and intelligent sleep soundscapes put you in a more relaxed state for sleep.

Ready to improve your health and well-being? These smart living gadgets can help. Add them to your life for more calm, less stress, and better sleep. Do you own any of these gadgets? Tell us about your experience.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Snap the best bird shots with the Bird Buddy smart feeder
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Snap the best bird shots with the Bird Buddy smart feeder

Are you sometimes too slow to capture the birds that visit your backyard? Maybe you’ve spotted a rare feathered friend but can’t record it? Bird Buddy has the answer with its smart bird feeder and app. Bird Buddy’s smart bird..
Best bike gadgets and accessories you need for bike tours
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best bike gadgets and accessories you need for bike tours

Whether you cycle around Europe or your state’s trails, there’s plenty of gear that can make your trips easier and safer. And that’s where these best gadgets for bike tours come in. They’re packed with great tech and other features..
New AI gadgets to look forward to in the new year
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

New AI gadgets to look forward to in the new year

No area of tech is more exciting than AI as machine learning systems have the potential to make our everyday lives easier and safer. So what’s on the horizon for AI in 2023? We’re highlighting our favorite new AI gadgets..
Protect your home in the new year with these smart security gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Protect your home in the new year with these smart security gadgets

The start of a new year is a great time to reevaluate your home security gadgets. If you’ve owned your current security cams and floodlights for 5+ years, then newer, better technology exists. We’re talking about cameras with 360° fields..
Get real-time workout guidance with the AIMOOV intelligent workout camera
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Get real-time workout guidance with the AIMOOV intelligent workout camera

Take your home workouts to the next level with the AIMOOV smart exercise camera. This intelligent workout camera sees your moves and corrects them in real time. So you’ll always know if you’re doing squats, lunges, and more correctly. Not..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Holiday gift guide—pet gadget gifts for good dogs and cats
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—pet gadget gifts for good dogs and cats

Your dog welcomes you home with a big, sloppy kiss every day, and your cat is always up for a cuddle. So treat your best friends this holiday season with any of these pet gadget gifts. From smart feeders to..
Must-have productivity gadgets to buy before the new year
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have productivity gadgets to buy before the new year

Want to boost your productivity in 2023? Whether you dream of blasting through your to-do lists or acing your videoconferences, these are the productivity gadgets to buy before the new year. From a modular charger to an ergonomic mouse, these..
Holiday gift guide—the best last-minute gadget gifts to buy before Christmas
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—the best last-minute gadget gifts to buy before Christmas

The first week of December is over. There’s still time—but not much—to shop for Christmas. What should you buy your friends and family at this point? The best last-minute gadget gifts to buy before Christmas, of course! Related: Holiday gift..
Holiday gift guide—the best gadgets for kids
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—the best gadgets for kids

Your kids have been good all year. So give them the extra-special Christmas gifts they deserve with these best gadgets for kids. These clever toys keep your kids busy for hours and reinforce those STEM concepts. Related: The ultimate holiday..
Top games of the week—Shake That City, Mycelium: A Mushling Game, and Numbsters
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week—Shake That City, Mycelium: A Mushling Game, and Numbsters

Planning your board game lineup for 2023? We’ve got some cool titles to suggest with these new Kickstarter board games. Whether you’re looking for solo fun, RPGs, or family-friendly board games, there’s something for everyone here. If you’re into fantasy..
Do your part to help eliminate single-use plastic with Uphold Cutlery
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Do your part to help eliminate single-use plastic with Uphold Cutlery

Take cutlery anywhere when you have the Uphold Cutlery pocket-size utensils. These travel-size utensils eliminate the need for single-use plastics. They also look stylish and clean easily. You love getting lunch from your favorite food truck. But, chances are, you..