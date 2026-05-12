COROS Pace 4 hands-on: The running watch I recommend to almost anyone

Image Credits: Gadget Flow

I’ve been putting the COROS Pace 4 through its paces—literally—for the past week, and I want to give you a real-world breakdown of what it’s like to actually live with this watch. Not a spec-sheet rundown, but the stuff you’d want to know if you were about to drop your money on it. I’m talking about GPS reliability on actual city streets, how comfortable it is to wear while you sleep, whether the buttons actually work mid-run, and if the app makes any sense at all. I also test it in strength training, so if you’re not purely a runner, stick around—there’s something here for you too.

Image Credits: Gadget Flow

What actually matters in a running watch

Before getting into specifics, let’s talk about what counts when evaluating a running watch. GPS accuracy and consistency are the foundation. Everything else—splits, pace data, effort analysis— depends on the watch knowing where you are and staying locked on.

A good watch should acquire a satellite signal in under 15 seconds and keep a smooth, accurate trace without wandering or cutting corners. If that goes sideways, you lose trust in everything else.

Battery life is the second big one. Not the marketing number, but what you actually get across a full week of GPS sessions and all-day wear. Nobody wants to be thinking about the charger instead of focusing on training.

Image Credits: Gadget Flow

Third is how easy the watch is to use when you’re already moving. Readable screens, responsive buttons, and lightweight comfort all add up over longer sessions in ways you don’t fully appreciate until something’s wrong.

And finally, there’s the app. It’s where your data actually lives and where you make sense of it. A clean layout, useful insights, and tools you can actually act on make the difference between data that helps you improve and data that just sits there.

GPS accuracy and consistency

Image Credit: COROS COROS Pace 4 Ultralight sport GPS watch with 1.2-inch AMOLED touch screen Get it for $ 249.00

The Pace 4 impressed me right out of the gate here. I did most of my outdoor testing in Yerevan, specifically around Vardanants Street in Kentron—and if you know anything about Armenia’s capital, you know that central areas are densely built up. There are high-rise buildings going up constantly, which creates exactly the kind of urban canyon that normally messes with GPS signal. So I was genuinely surprised when the Pace 4 locked on in under 10 seconds and held a consistent connection throughout a 3 km run, tracking the distance accurately the whole time.

Signal bounce off tall buildings is one of the most common GPS failure modes, and the Pace 4 handled it without complaint. I ran some repeat routes where I already knew the distances, and the numbers came back spot on. No drifting, no corner-cutting, no weird spikes in pace data. Just clean, trustworthy tracking.

One caveat: I train at a small underground gym, so treadmill GPS testing wasn’t possible.

Ease of use and wearability

The first thing you notice when you strap on the Pace 4 is how light it is. At 41 grams with the silicone band (or just 33 grams with nylon), it disappears on your wrist. The 43 mm case is a great size—it doesn’t look aggressive or oversized, and it definitely doesn’t feel like you’re wearing a small computer on your arm.

Here’s why that matters more than people realize: if a watch is even slightly uncomfortable, you’ll find reasons not to wear it. You’ll take it off in the evenings, skip sleeping with it, and your data gets inconsistent. With the Pace 4, I completely forgot it was there most of the time. I’ve been wearing it 24/7, including through sleep, and it’s never bothered me once.

Image Credits: Gadget Flow

COROS sent me the aluminum version with the silicone band, which is my personal preference. It looks more refined, feels premium, dries in a few minutes after a shower or sweaty run, and stands up well to UV and general daily abuse. There’s also a nylon band option if you prioritize breathability and all-day softness—but honestly, either way you’re getting a watch that earns its spot on your wrist.

Buttons and touch screen

The right-side scroll wheel is one of those small things that turns out to make a big difference. You can flick through pace, heart rate, lap time, distance, and more without breaking stride or losing focus. Buttons that feel stiff or awkward mid-run are genuinely annoying—they pull you out of the zone. The Pace 4’s controls are smooth and responsive, which means I never had to slow down or fumble around just to switch a screen.

The AMOLED display is bright, colorful, and genuinely easy to read in direct sunlight. It tops out around 1,500 nits, and even on a high brightness setting I was reading notifications clearly under bright afternoon sun. I even caught a Slack message from a coworker without squinting. You don’t need to crank it to max to get the benefit.

Battery life

COROS claims up to 19 days for everyday use. Realistically, with high brightness and regular GPS workouts — morning jogs and afternoon gym sessions six days a week — I’m getting 5 to 6 days comfortably. That’s with always-on display turned off, since I don’t need the screen on when I’m not looking at it.

For context, most AMOLED watches running always-on display land somewhere between 1 and 3 days. The Pace 4 doing 5–6 days at high brightness without always-on is genuinely solid. I’m not mentally tracking battery levels throughout the week, which is exactly where you want to be with a daily-wear watch. Drop the brightness a notch or two and you’ll push it even further.

App quality and data presentation

For gym sessions, I’d normally be manually logging reps in a separate app, which honestly interrupts my focus and probably makes me look more like I’m doing homework than lifting. The Pace 4’s rep counting completely changed that.

On a recent leg day, I pulled up the Legs/Hips section in the strength training plans, did my usual 3 sets of 15 on leg press, and the watch nailed every single rep. Not one missed, not one extra. The data then synced automatically to the COROS app on my iPhone with a clear visual breakdown showing which muscle groups I’d targeted and how many sets I’d put into each one.

COROS app / Image Credit: Grigor Baklajyan

For runners, the app is genuinely well thought out. The marathon training plans include tempo intervals, threshold work, and longer aerobic sessions. And if you work with a coach, you build custom plans right in the app. That kind of flexibility is usually reserved for more expensive platforms.

Context-specific setup tips

Once you’ve got the Pace 4 on your wrist, a few tweaks will help you get the most out of it right away. First, turn off the always-on display unless you genuinely need it—you’ll stretch battery life noticeably without losing much. Second, if you do strength training, take a few minutes to set up your preferred workout templates before your first session. Getting the right exercises loaded in advance means you can jump straight to tracking without fumbling through menus between sets.

For runners, head into the COROS app and pick a training plan before your first run—even if you’re not marathon training, having some structure makes the data more meaningful. Sync your watch to GPS before heading outside, especially in dense areas, so you’re not standing around waiting for a signal lock. And if you train in low-light conditions, set up the raise-to-wake screen activation so the display comes on when you lift your wrist—no button pressing required.

What the Pace 4 can’t do

Look, at its price point (starting at $249) the Pace 4 is a compelling watch, but there are a few things worth knowing before you commit. The biggest omission is offline maps. You get breadcrumb navigation—a trail of where you’ve already been—but if you’re heading somewhere new and unfamiliar, you can’t pull up a full route map on the watch itself.

There’s no music streaming, no contactless payments, and no speaker. That said, 4 GB of onboard storage means you can load up a solid collection of MP3s and run untethered from your phone. But if music streaming is non-negotiable for you, Garmin’s Forerunner 165 Music is worth a look as an alternative.

Verdict

Image Credit: COROS COROS Pace 4 Ultralight sport GPS watch with 1.2-inch AMOLED touch screen Get it for $ 249.00

The Pace 4’s GPS accuracy held up in one of the trickier urban environments I could’ve tested it in, battery life punches well above its weight for an AMOLED display, and the lightweight design makes it comfortable around the clock. The rep counting alone is a surprisingly useful bonus for anyone splitting time between running and the gym.

Yes, you’re missing offline maps, music streaming, and contactless payments—but those omissions feel less significant once you’re actually using the watch day to day. If you want a fast, accurate, well-designed running watch that doesn’t demand constant babysitting, the Pace 4 earns its spot on your wrist without much argument.