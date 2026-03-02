Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
Huawei 2026 lineup: Mate 80 Pro, running watches, iPad mini competitor, and AI earbuds
Tech News

Mar 2, 2026, 11:37 pm EST
4 min read
0 comments
Image Credit: Huawei

If you’ve been checking Huawei’s website to see what gadgets they’re bringing to MWC Barcelona 2026, I get it. This year, Huawei focused their announcements on SuperPoD products, basically AI supercomputers. But don’t worry—we still got plenty to talk about. Huawei revealed its latest gadgets at the “Now is Your Run” global launch in Madrid, Spain on February 26. Here’s the full Huawei 2026 lineup.

Huawei Mate 80 Pro

Huawei Mate 80 Pro
Image Credit: Huawei

Huawei brings the Mate 80 Pro back to the global market, marking its first premium phone launch overseas in three years.

What stands out is the design with dual space rings. The phone uses a new architecture combining strong glass and durable nylon fiber. “Dual Space Ring Design, which blends classic elegance with modern aesthetics, earned widespread acclaim from attendees,” Huawei says.

On another note, the upgraded True-to-Color Camera keeps colors accurate across all lighting conditions and mixed color temperatures.

Huawei WATCH GT Runner 2

Huawei WATCH GT Runner 2
Image Credit: Huawei

GPS running watches go beyond regular fitness trackers. They measure steps and distance but also track advanced training metrics.

The Huawei WATCH GT Runner 2 uses an intelligent positioning algorithm to calculate your route and distance even when signals drop.

The Intelligent Marathon Mode works as a personal coach on your wrist, offering training plans, performance prediction, and race management tools. It gives you precise data to help you hit new personal records.

Huawei WATCH Ultimate 2 and Band 11 Series

The Huawei WATCH Ultimate 2 pushes luxury smartwatch design even further. The Chinese company shows off a bold “Green” color while keeping top-tier diving and outdoor capabilities. It also adds features for golf driving ranges and on-course tracking. I’d love to see how the Huawei WATCH Ultimate 2 stacks up against Garmin’s high-end watches, like the Approach S70.

The Band 11 Series blends sleek design with practical features. Its larger display stays clear even under bright sunlight. It combines health tracking, activity monitoring, and smart functions into a compact device. People who bought the Smart Band 10 praise its solid build, good components, and smooth system, so expect the Band 11 Series to impress as well.

Huawei MatePad Mini and FreeBuds Pro 5

Huawei unveiled its first mini tablet, the MatePad Mini, now heading outside China to compete with Apple’s iPad mini.

The 8.8-inch compact design is slimmer and lighter than most tablets, so it slips into pockets or bags. It works for reading, watching shows, or creative tasks on the go. Just like iPad mini users, you probably won’t think twice about carrying it around.

Huawei also launched the global version of its premium earbuds, the FreeBuds Pro 5, which first released in China last November. These earbuds compete with the Galaxy Buds4 Pro. By the way, Huawei claims the FreeBuds Pro 5 are the world’s first wireless earbuds with “dual-engine AI noise cancellation.”

Bottom line

Overall, I feel like Huawei may have emphasized AI infrastructure at MWC, but it hasn’t forgotten everyday users. And now it’s your turn to decide—are you more excited about a powerhouse phone, a performance-focused smartwatch, or ultraportable gear that fits into your everyday life? Whatever you’re looking for, Huawei’s 2026 lineup gives you something worth watching.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

