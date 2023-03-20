Smart notebooks, tablets & smart pens to bring your handwritten notes into the digital era

Take handwritten notes for the digital era with these smart notebooks, smart pens, and tablets. They replicate the feel of writing but ensure your notes are sharable and never get lost.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 versatile tablet design

There’s something about the physical aspect of handwriting your notes. Many swear it helps them remember information better and come up with new, creative ideas. So if you feel limited by laptop or smartphone notetaking, check out these smart notebooks, smart pens, and tablets. They combine the best of analog and digital writing.

If your smartphone is too distracting for note-taking, try the Mini Wipebook Pro. It’s filled with smart erasable pages and comes with an innovative pen. Working with the Wipebook Scan app, it syncs your notes into the cloud.

Another smart writing gadget we love is the Nuwa Pen smart pen. It actually calculates the size, length, and pressure of your strokes for a 1-to-1 replica. Then, it transfers all your work onto the cloud.

Update your note-taking for the digital age with the cool writing gadgets below.

1. The Mini Wipebook Pro + smart erasable notebook transfers your handwritten notes to the cloud. Buy it for $39.99 on the official website.

Mini Wipebook Pro + with notes

Sketch out your big ideas and send them to the cloud with the Mini Wipebook Pro + smart erasable notebook. Featuring both graph and ruled pages, it works with the WipeBook Scan app, helping you save your work.

2. The TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro paper-like tablet emits low levels of blue light, making it feel like you’re writing on paper. It’s priced at $499 and is coming soon.

TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro and a person drawing

The TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro looks like paper, thanks to its hardware-level blue light. What’s more, the display is anti glare and works at any angle. It’s great for notetaking, reading, creating presentations, and more.

3. The Lenovo Smart Paper 10.3″ E-Ink tablet lets you take notes and annotate documents comfortably. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

Lenovo Smart Paper in use

Bring notetaking into the future with the Lenovo Smart Paper 10.3″ E-Ink tablet, another of the best best smart notebooks and smart pens. It comes with comfortable stylus pen for handwritten notes. Also, it enables you to annotate your eBooks and PDF documents. Plus, it even records lectures and interviews.

4. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 versatile tablet has a digital ink screen that feels like writing with a pen. Buy it for $999 on the company website.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 in a video

Not only does the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 work as a laptop, tablet, and studio, but it’s also great for taking notes. Together with the Surface Slim Pen 2, it provides a pen-on-paper feel. What’s more, you can store the pen and charge it wirelessly on the keyboard.

5. The reMarkable 2 Paper Tablet actually feels like paper and is just 0.19″inches thick. Get it for $297 on the official website.

reMarkable 2 Paper Tablet in a lifestyle scene

The reMarkable 2 Paper Tablet is a longtime favorite of many smart notebook users. It converts handwritten notes into typed text, lets you take notes onto PDFs, and integrates with popular apps. What’s more, it has a 2-week battery life.

6. The New Rocketbook Pro reusable notebook keeps you organized and stylish with its vegan leather cover. Buy it for $70 on the official website.

New Rocketbook Pro being wiped

The New Rocketbook Pro reusable notebook was created for tech-savvy professionals and boasts an embedded NFC hotspot. It works with most smartphones and can scan handwritten notes directly to the Rocketbook app. It’s one of the best smart notebooks and smart pens.

7. The Nuwa Pen smart pen digitizes notes taken on any paper and works with standard D1 ink cartridges. Preorder it for $243.44 on the brand’s website.

Nuwa Pen smart pen with notes

The Nuwa Pen smart pen replicates the length, size, and pressure of your strokes thanks to its integrated pressures. This means it can save handwriting on regular paper on the Nuwa pen app. Meanwhile, the charging case brings the pen to full power in 15 minutes.

8. The Neo Smartpen R1 is ideal for first-time smartpen users since it has all the features you expect. Buy it for $89 on the company website.

Neo Smartpen R1 writing on paper

Get full use of your handwritten notes with the Neo Smartpen R1. It lets you digitize, export, edit, orangize, and much more. Impressively, this gadget also lets you add audio notes to your text.

9. The Moleskine Smart Writing Set comes with the Smart Notebook and Smart Pen and boasts the brand’s iconic style. Purchase it for $279 on the official website.

Moleskine Smart Writing Set with a smartphone

The Moleskine Smart Writing Set includes everything you need to take superb digital notes. The Smart Notebook automatically converts handwritten notes into digital text that you can edit, highlight and share. What’s more, it records audio, helping you enrich your notes. It’s one of the best smart notebooks and smart pens.

10. The Livescribe Symphony Smartpen helps you make the most of inspiration, turning your thoughts digital in an instant. Buy it for $79.95 on the brand’s website.

Livescribe Symphony Smartpen close up

Paired with the Livescribe notebooks, the Livescribe Symphony Smartpen digitizes handwritten notes using an integrated high-speed IR camera. It then stores capture notes in its internal memory and any connected devices.

Yes, you can handwrite you notes in the digital era with any of these smart notebooks, tablets, and smartpens. Which ones are you adding to your wishlist? Let us know!

